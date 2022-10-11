ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teller County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs awarded $750K grant from Biden administration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The city of Colorado Springs has been selected for a competitive nationwide grant!. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced Wednesday that it had awarded a $750,000 grant under its Bridge Investment Program. This is the first round of grants. “These...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs weighs 3,200-acre annexation southeast of town for thousands of homes

The Colorado Springs City Council may annex 3,200 acres southeast of the city limits this year that could be transformed into neighborhoods with up to 9,500 homes. Some councilmembers praised the potential for more homes to help address the housing crisis, while asking hard questions about the development's need for water, at an informal discussion about the project Monday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Fountain-Fort Carson School District set to launch first electric school bus in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Next week, the Fountain-Fort Carson School District will launch the first electric school bus in El Paso County. The bus will make its maiden voyage on Wed., Oct. 19 with a select number of students aboard. The first trip will end at Fountain Middle School, where the district will have speakers and a demonstration/tour of the bus.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Teller County, CO
Government
County
Teller County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs council votes to oppose recreational cannabis ballot questions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Elected leaders are standing in opposition to the upcoming ballot questions for selling and taxing recreational cannabis in the city of Colorado Springs.  This November, Colorado Springs voters will have the chance to decide whether or not to legalize recreational cannabis sales in the city and impose a 5 percent The post Colorado Springs council votes to oppose recreational cannabis ballot questions appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Springs Independent

UCHealth and Pueblo hospital announce deal

A day after UCHealth Memorial Hospital CEO Joel Yuhas gave Colorado Springs City Council a 10-year progress report on UCHealth's takeover of the city-owned hospital, a Pueblo hospital announced its own deal with UCHealth. Parkview Health System and UCHealth announced the two entities have signed a letter of intent for...
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Management
KRDO

Donate to Protect the Protectors KRDO and Shield 616 telethon to help first responders

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's time once again for our Protect the Protectors telethon. KRDO is partnering with Shield 616 all day Wednesday, Oct. 12, to help buy rifle-related gear for police officers. To donate, click here or the banner below:. <img alt="Sheild 616" src="https://krdo.b-cdn.net/2022/10/Untitled-design-2022-10-11T182800.447.png" You can also call...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs nonprofit fined in campaign finance violation case

A Colorado Springs nonprofit must pay a $1,000 penalty after the deputy secretary of state found the organization violated Colorado campaign finance laws when it made prohibited campaign donations last year to two El Paso County commissioners running for reelection in November. Last September, civic nonprofit Colorado Springs Forward made...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Parkview Health System in Pueblo set to join UCHealth in 2023

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, Parkview Health System and UCHealth announced the organizations signed a letter of intent (LOI) for Parkview to join UCHealth in 2023. The LOI, which was signed on Oct. 7, states both organizations are committed to continuing and strengthening the healthcare services currently offered in Pueblo and throughout Southern Colorado.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Body found along Fountain Creek in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were investigating after a body was found along Fountain Creek on Wednesday. Last time KKTV 11 News checked in with police at about 1 p.m., the death was considered suspicious. The body was found in an area close to City Center Drive and Dayton southeast of downtown.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Acacia Park playground reopens following complete renovation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Acacia Park playground in downtown Colorado Springs has reopened following a complete renovation. According to the city, new equipment added to the playground includes an artistic Ninja Warrior-like climbing structure, a tot lot with colorful rubberized features, and a slide and a spinner. New trees and landscaping were also added.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Protect our Protectors KRDO and Shield 616 telethon raises more than $80k

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, Oct. 12, KRDO partnered with Shield 616 to help buy rifle-related gear for deputies and police officers in Southern Colorado. This year, KRDO was in Pueblo all day at the Weisbrod Aircraft Museum raising funds and accepting generous donations from the community. Shield 616...
PUEBLO, CO
95 Rock KKNN

You’ll Never Guess Which Town this Colorado Mansion is in

A home for sale in Colorado is nothing short of amazing. It's quite literally a mansion, is 12,000 square feet in area and currently carries a price tag of nearly $8 million. You'd probably expect to find a massive home like this in one of the ritzy Colorado ski towns like Aspen or Vail, or maybe nestled between Jerry Seinfeld and Oprah's mansions in Telluride, but it will likely surprise to you know that all 12,000 square feet of stone columns, extraordinary architecture, and elegance are located in the town of Pueblo, Colorado.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dispute over payment turned ugly, culminating with a viral video showing a contractor destroying his own work inside a home in Colorado Springs. The man caught on video in September of 2021 destroying the bathroom he remodeled was sentenced to jail on Thursday for...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy