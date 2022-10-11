Read full article on original website
First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
KKTV
Colorado Springs awarded $750K grant from Biden administration
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The city of Colorado Springs has been selected for a competitive nationwide grant!. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced Wednesday that it had awarded a $750,000 grant under its Bridge Investment Program. This is the first round of grants. “These...
Colorado Springs weighs 3,200-acre annexation southeast of town for thousands of homes
The Colorado Springs City Council may annex 3,200 acres southeast of the city limits this year that could be transformed into neighborhoods with up to 9,500 homes. Some councilmembers praised the potential for more homes to help address the housing crisis, while asking hard questions about the development's need for water, at an informal discussion about the project Monday.
KRDO
Fountain-Fort Carson School District set to launch first electric school bus in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Next week, the Fountain-Fort Carson School District will launch the first electric school bus in El Paso County. The bus will make its maiden voyage on Wed., Oct. 19 with a select number of students aboard. The first trip will end at Fountain Middle School, where the district will have speakers and a demonstration/tour of the bus.
DougCo superintendent and board appalled by voter guide misinformation
Douglas County School BoardDouglas County School District Youtube. (Castle Rock, CO) DougCo superintendent Erin Kane and the board of education expressed frustration and disappointment with misinformation about the impact of the MLO and bond, the use of the funds, and a claim that the district is pushing woke ideology in its curriculum printed in the Douglas County TABOR book.
KRDO
New affordable housing complex set to bring relief to hundreds of working families
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - Construction is underway on a $50,000,000 affordable housing project on the north side of Colorado Springs. The project will bring some economic relief to working families and homeless veterans. A lot of the funding needed to get this project done came from local participants, including...
Colorado Springs council votes to oppose recreational cannabis ballot questions
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Elected leaders are standing in opposition to the upcoming ballot questions for selling and taxing recreational cannabis in the city of Colorado Springs. This November, Colorado Springs voters will have the chance to decide whether or not to legalize recreational cannabis sales in the city and impose a 5 percent The post Colorado Springs council votes to oppose recreational cannabis ballot questions appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs Independent
UCHealth and Pueblo hospital announce deal
A day after UCHealth Memorial Hospital CEO Joel Yuhas gave Colorado Springs City Council a 10-year progress report on UCHealth's takeover of the city-owned hospital, a Pueblo hospital announced its own deal with UCHealth. Parkview Health System and UCHealth announced the two entities have signed a letter of intent for...
Colorado Springs City Council passes resolution opposing recreational marijuana
City Council's resolution will have no effect on ballots this November, but Councilmember Dave Donelson thinks people should know where their councilmembers stand
KRDO
CDOT emphasizes safe driving on Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Fountain this winter as construction continues
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The narrower corridors on I-25 between South Academy Boulevard and the main Fountain exit because of a concrete project has some drivers wondering if there's enough room to deposit plowed snow, or for traffic to pull over in bad weather. "When it comes time for...
KRDO
Arrest made in homicide believed to be connected to large homeless camp fire in rural El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of stabbing someone after a large fire in a homeless camp. Monday at 2 a.m., the deputies, the Stratmoor Fire Department, and numerous other fire agencies responded to a large fire in a homeless camp near B Street in unincorporated El Paso County.
KRDO
Donate to Protect the Protectors KRDO and Shield 616 telethon to help first responders
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's time once again for our Protect the Protectors telethon. KRDO is partnering with Shield 616 all day Wednesday, Oct. 12, to help buy rifle-related gear for police officers. To donate, click here or the banner below:. <img alt="Sheild 616" src="https://krdo.b-cdn.net/2022/10/Untitled-design-2022-10-11T182800.447.png" You can also call...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs nonprofit fined in campaign finance violation case
A Colorado Springs nonprofit must pay a $1,000 penalty after the deputy secretary of state found the organization violated Colorado campaign finance laws when it made prohibited campaign donations last year to two El Paso County commissioners running for reelection in November. Last September, civic nonprofit Colorado Springs Forward made...
KRDO
Parkview Health System in Pueblo set to join UCHealth in 2023
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, Parkview Health System and UCHealth announced the organizations signed a letter of intent (LOI) for Parkview to join UCHealth in 2023. The LOI, which was signed on Oct. 7, states both organizations are committed to continuing and strengthening the healthcare services currently offered in Pueblo and throughout Southern Colorado.
KKTV
Body found along Fountain Creek in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were investigating after a body was found along Fountain Creek on Wednesday. Last time KKTV 11 News checked in with police at about 1 p.m., the death was considered suspicious. The body was found in an area close to City Center Drive and Dayton southeast of downtown.
KRDO
Acacia Park playground reopens following complete renovation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Acacia Park playground in downtown Colorado Springs has reopened following a complete renovation. According to the city, new equipment added to the playground includes an artistic Ninja Warrior-like climbing structure, a tot lot with colorful rubberized features, and a slide and a spinner. New trees and landscaping were also added.
KRDO
Protect our Protectors KRDO and Shield 616 telethon raises more than $80k
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, Oct. 12, KRDO partnered with Shield 616 to help buy rifle-related gear for deputies and police officers in Southern Colorado. This year, KRDO was in Pueblo all day at the Weisbrod Aircraft Museum raising funds and accepting generous donations from the community. Shield 616...
KKTV
SWAT investigates home in area of Cheyenne Mountain Estates as part of Colorado Springs Police investigation
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for a mobile home park just south of the Springs after a SWAT team responded to a home late Tuesday morning. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the residence was secured as part of an ongoing Colorado...
You’ll Never Guess Which Town this Colorado Mansion is in
A home for sale in Colorado is nothing short of amazing. It's quite literally a mansion, is 12,000 square feet in area and currently carries a price tag of nearly $8 million. You'd probably expect to find a massive home like this in one of the ritzy Colorado ski towns like Aspen or Vail, or maybe nestled between Jerry Seinfeld and Oprah's mansions in Telluride, but it will likely surprise to you know that all 12,000 square feet of stone columns, extraordinary architecture, and elegance are located in the town of Pueblo, Colorado.
KKTV
Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dispute over payment turned ugly, culminating with a viral video showing a contractor destroying his own work inside a home in Colorado Springs. The man caught on video in September of 2021 destroying the bathroom he remodeled was sentenced to jail on Thursday for...
