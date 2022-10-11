Read full article on original website
Peacock’s ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot ‘Bel-Air’ Changes Showrunners Again
The dramatic reimagining of Will Smith‘s classic sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air appears to be having a tough time finding the right showrunner, as Peacock‘s Bel-Air brings in its fourth producer to helm the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carla Banks-Waddles (Good Girls) has been promoted from...
Actor Angus Cloud Kicks Off Partnership with Rockstar Energy Drink at 2022 Formula Drift Finals
--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 16, 2022-- Photos are available on Business Wire’s website and the Associated Press Photo Network of Angus Cloud’s attendance at the 2022 Formula Drift Finals with Rockstar Energy Drink. Following the announcement of Rockstar Energy Drink’s new partnership with actor and pop culture phenomenon Angus Cloud, the two kicked off the partnership at the racetrack on October 15, 2022 with Angus joining the Rockstar Energy team at Irwindale Speedway as Formula Drift concluded its heart-pounding 2022 season. Angus celebrated trackside as Rockstar Energy driver Fredric Aasbo clinched back-to-back championships and Toyota teammate Ryan Tuerck took third place. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221016005044/en/ Actor Angus Cloud kicked off new brand partnership with Rockstar Energy Drink at Irwindale Speedway as Formula Drift concluded its heart-pounding 2022 season in Irwindale, CA on October 15, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Documentary (VIDEO)
Apple Original Films is offering a never-before-seen look at Louis Armstrong in an upcoming documentary about the legendary jazz musician. Set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 28, Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues will feature archival footage and previously unheard home recordings and personal conversations that shed new light on the beloved jazz icon. It will trace Armstrong’s influence on the music industry and how he prevailed in spite of the rampant discrimination and harsh working conditions of the time.
‘The Midnight Club’ Bosses Break Down That Pivotal Green Day Moment (VIDEO)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1 of The Midnight Club.]. Creator Mike Flanagan‘s latest Netflix series The Midnight Club is another turning point for the horror extraordinaire — one that dives deep into 1990s nostalgia. For starters, it’s Flanagan’s first open-ended series. It hasn’t been...
Did the ‘She-Hulk’ Finale Take Breaking the Fourth Wall Too Far? (POLL)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the She-Hulk Season 1 finale “Whose Show is This?”]. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s season finale has arrived and for a show that constantly breaks the fourth wall, any remaining shreds were officially shattered in this closing installment, aptly titled, “Whose Show is This?”
‘The Midnight Club’: Mike Flanagan on Chances for ‘Hopeful’ Season 2 & Death Personified
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1 of The Midnight Club.]. The Midnight Club may have yet to receive a Season 2 renewal, but co-creator Mike Flanagan is already thinking about the future of the series inspired by the works of author Christopher Pike. As readers of Pike’s...
‘Below Deck’: Bravo & Peacock Order Additional Seasons of Spinoffs
Below Deck is going above and beyond for NBCUniversal, seeing as the media company just renewed three spinoffs of the franchise in one fell swoop. Bravo has given the go-ahead for an eighth season of Below Deck Mediterranean and a fourth season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, while Peacock has granted a second season to Below Deck Down Under.
