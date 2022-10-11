Read full article on original website
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Councilmen Cedillo, de León resist resignation in racism scandal
Two Los Angeles City Council members are resisting overwhelming calls for them to resign Thursday after a recording surfaced of them involved in a secret meeting last year about redistricting tactics in which crude and racist remarks were made. Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León have issued no statements since Nury Martinez, who made remarks […]
LA Council Meeting Canceled as Embattled Members Rebuff Resignation Calls
Activists vowing to shut down Los Angeles City Council meetings until three members caught participating in a racially charged conversation about redistricting resign their seats won a battle Wednesday when the council was forced to cancel its regular session due to the vocal protesters.
Los Angeles leader in racism scandal resigns Council seat
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The former president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from public office Wednesday, three days after a recording surfaced of her making racist remarks in a meeting that is now the subject of a state investigation. Nury Martinez, the first Latina to...
2urbangirls.com
Political corruption takes center stage of LA Mayoral, Sheriff’s race
Los Angeles County residents will open their mailboxes this week and inside will be their highly coveted ballot to elect a new Los Angeles Mayor and decide whether to re-elect Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva to another four-year term. 2UrbanGirls encourages a “yes” vote for Rick Caruso and Alex...
Protests continue outside of City Hall in wake of City Council scandal
While Nury Martinez resigned Thursday from the Los Angeles City Council after an audio recording of racist remarks was leaked, Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo have not yet resigned Thursday, leading protesters to continue to show outrage. Protestors continued their ongoing demonstrations in front of Los Angeles City Hall on Wednesday in the wake of the scandal that rocked LA City Council over the weekend. Leaked audio revealed council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, as well as LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera involved in a conversation back in Oct. 2021, where several...
Nury Martinez resigns as president of LA City Council following leaked audio of racist remarks
Nury Martinez has resigned as president of the Los Angeles City Council 24 hours after a leaked audio recording revealed her and Councilman Kevin de León making racist comments.
foxla.com
LA Councilman Mike Bonin tests positive for COVID-19 after attending packed council meeting
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin has tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Wednesday. His diagnosis comes while he is in the process of tending to his family after a scandal erupted days after fellow councilmembers were heard making racist comments about his two-year-old son in a leaked audio recording.
Who Are the Key Suspects In Leaking the Racist City Hall Audio?
Speculation abounds about the leak of hate-filled audio from an Oct. 2021 meeting as federal public corruption officials continue the City Hall sweep dubbed “Operation Casino Loyale” The post Who Are the Key Suspects In Leaking the Racist City Hall Audio? appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Leaked audio from LA Councilmembers also revealed redistricting strategies
A leaked audio recording Sunday that led Los Angeles Council President Nury Martinez to resign from her post of a conversation between three members of the Los Angeles City Council and a top county labor official also included revealing discussions around last year's process of redrawing council district boundaries.Martinez resigned Monday after public outcry over racist comments.Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday condemned the racially charged comments "Words matter, and racist language can do real harm," Newsom said in a statement. "I'm encouraged that those involved in this have apologized and begun to take responsibility for their actions."These comments have no place in...
knock-la.com
In yet another ethics violation, councilmember and controller candidate Koretz apparently knowingly violated city laws.
In 2017, a former senior employee of Councilmember Paul Koretz, Shawn Bayliss, lobbied Koretz for favors while seemingly prohibited from doing so by city ethics laws. Koretz potentially violated Section 706 of the LA City Charter when he aided and abetted Bayliss in these apparently illegal lobbying activities. Bayliss worked...
Community Groups, Leaders, and LA Council Resignations Over Racist Comments
Elected officials, community and political groups turned up the heat today on three Los Angeles City Council members caught on tape in a racially charged conversation, demanding that they immediately resign their seats.
Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports
Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
Protests, calls for resignation grow as LA councilmembers recorded making racist remarks
LA Councilman Mike Bonin is calling for the resignation of councilmembers Nury Martinez and Kevin de León after they made offensive comments about Bonin's young son.
2urbangirls.com
Word on the Streets: LA County Fed may already have a new replacement
The Statesman is hearing the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor is moving swiftly to appoint a replacement for Ron Herrera who had to step down due to his involvement in obliterating the Los Angeles City Council. We are hearing, and this has yet to be confirmed by way of...
Garcetti, mayoral candidates respond to leaked racist comments from LA City Council members
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has responded to the leaked conversation from several City Council members, exposing a series of extremely racially insensitive sentiments on a recorded phone call in Oct. 2021. President Nury Martinez, council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León are all heard during the conversation, as well as L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera."Bigotry, violence, and division too often live in unseen and unheard places, but have severe consequences on the lives of our fellow Angelenos when they are not confronted and left to infect our public and private lives. Stepping down from the council...
citywatchla.com
Is There A Prosecutable Case Against LA’s Redistricting Based On The Martinez-De Leon-Cedillo Meeting?
It looks like the bias on the part of City Council members is plenty explicit, particularly when it's Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon, and Gil Cedillo. Their behavior goes beyond mere hypocrisy. The city insists that all of its employees and neighborhood council members get training in what it calls implicit bias.
californiaglobe.com
This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful
Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
2urbangirls.com
LA City Council engulfed in turmoil over racist comments made by council members, union president
Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and council colleagues Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León were engaged in a rather candid conversation with Ron Herrera, president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor about the redistricting process and the conversation was not only recorded but was leaked to the press. And it’s ugly.
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles Democrats’ racism is part of a broader problem
Several Democratic Los Angeles City Council members and a union leader are pushing the limits of the assumption that politicians of the Left can get away with flagrantly racist behavior that would immediately torpedo conservatives. The Los Angeles Times reported Sunday that council President Nury Martinez and colleagues Gil Cedillo...
foxla.com
Bonin calls on LA City Council to remove Martinez as president over racist comments on his son
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City Council member Mike Bonin is calling on the body to remove Nury Martinez as council president after leaked audio revealed Martinez using racist language in an attack on Bonin's two-year-old son during a conversation in October 2021. The remarks were made during a talk...
