Gardena, CA

Homelessness remains a key issue in West L.A.

Lidia Garcia has worked as a cashier at the Bargain Fair on Beverly Boulevard for two years. Recently, the store owners were told by the landlord that the building will be torn down for redevelopment, forcing them to look for another place. “It’s because of the same thing, the homelessness,...
222-Unit Apartment Project Planned for Inglewood

The growing Inglewood community could soon be gaining additional housing, with one application seeking to construct 222 residential units in the southwest portion of Greater Los Angeles. Most recently, the project team – consisting of Allied Urban as the developer and TCA Architects as the lead architect – received approval during a design review hearing which took place earlier this month.
Cuesta College's trustee area 4 race is heated with past controversy and a call for better South County representation

Adrienne García-Specht, who's running for Cuesta College's trustee area 4, remembers when the seeds were sown for her ambition. In 2020, months after the United States reeled from the height of the pandemic and catalyzed racial tensions, the area 4 incumbent and then-board President Pete Sysak dodged numerous calls for his resignation after he shared posts on his personal Facebook page that contained openly racist, misogynistic, homophobic, and Islamophobic statements.
Section 8 Waiting List Lottery opens amid housing crisis

Los Angeles is in a housing crisis. In the past year alone, the cost of housing throughout the city has increased by over 8.8% while the homeless population has increased by nearly 3,000 people since the start of the pandemic. To help combat the rise in housing insecurity, the Housing...
Rollover Soledad Crash Impacts Traffic, No Major Injuries Reported

A rollover Soledad crash impacted traffic Tuesday, with no major injuries reported. Around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a rollover Soledad crash near Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, said Henry Narvaez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “There was no entrapment,” Narvaez said.
Flood watch issued for parts of LA County

A flood watch has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County starting at noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Los Angeles County mountain areas and deserts are under the flood watch until Tuesday evening. Flooding caused by heavy rain is possible in Lancaster, Palmdale, Mount Wilson, Lockwood Valley, San Rafael Mountain, Big Pine Mountain, Mount Pinos, Figeurora Mountain, and Acton.
This Location Near Los Angeles Has Remnants of A City Wiped Away by A Landslide

This area in San Pedro, California was named "Sunken City" by locals.(Creative Commons/Rickmke) If you're looking for one of the most unique and historical spots in San Pedro, California, this location will blow you away! Located on the West Coast about 25 miles south of Los Angeles, there is a small portion of land near the cliffs dubbed "Sunken City," by locals. The area is littered with foundations and streets that once made connected Paseo Del Mar to Pacific avenue.
LA City Council proposes measure to expand council

LOS ANGELES - Five Los Angeles City Council members signed on to a motion Tuesday calling for a ballot measure that would increase the number of council districts in Los Angeles to come before voters in 2024. The motion, introduced by Acting Council President Mitch O'Farrell, comes as the council...
Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever

The Los Angeles City Council recently approved a plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
LA Fed of Labor amassed influence thanks to Latino political power

The leaked meeting audio about redistricting between LA City Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, and Kevin de León included LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. He resigned last night. The Fed represents hundreds of unions and labor organizations, and is regarded as a “clearing house of labor”...
