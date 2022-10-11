Whether you’re still working from home or back at the office, it’s always nice to add a little personality and presence to your workspace. We’re talking cool office supplies, self-heating mugs and other essentials, of course, but we’re also talking about plants. Plants are a great way to bring a grounding presence to your workspace while adding adult-like décor and ambiance. You can certainly spruce up your office with a space-saving hanging plant or a sturdy office plant, but when it comes to the best desk plants, there are three basic things to keep in mind. Sunlight: Are you by a window...

