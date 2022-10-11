Researchers at Sony Computer Science Lab (CSL) have Developed a Machine Learning-based Model called ‘SampleMatch,’ that can Automatically Retrieve Drum Samples that Match a Specific Music Track from Large Archives

Read full article on original website
marktechpost.com
Meet Phenaki: A Machine Learning-Based Model For Generating Videos From Text Prompts And Uses C-ViViT As Video Encoder
Text-to-image generation is a hot topic in the AI domain, mainly thanks to the open-source release of stable-diffusion. Do you want to see an image of “a teddy bear sleeping in a medieval bed drawn in Van Gogh style”? No problem! You can pass a prompt with details, and the stable-diffusion AI will generate a realistic image for you.
marktechpost.com
Top Data Lake Tools/Solution for Data Science Research in 2022
Most of the data is kept in a “data lake,” a centralized and unprocessed area. A data lake uses a flat design and object storage to store the data instead of a hierarchical data warehouse, which arranges the data into files and folders. Data is stored in object storage with metadata tags and a unique identifier, which enhances performance and makes it simpler to find and retrieve data across regions. Data lakes make it possible for numerous apps to use the data by utilizing open standards and cheap object storage.
marktechpost.com
Researchers at Apple Develop ‘RoomPlan’: An API for Representing Rooms in a 3D Parametric View
Machine learning (ML) research on 3D scene interpretation has been ongoing for over a decade. For the developer and computer vision communities, a new era in scene understanding has recently begun with the introduction of LiDAR sensor functionality in Apple’s iPhone and iPad. Now, breakthroughs in ML and fundamental scene comprehension research are influencing daily life. Different approaches are being used to tackle various aspects of the problem, including depth estimation, 3D reconstruction, instance segmentation, object identification, etc. For many applications like augmented reality, robotics, e-commerce, gaming, and real estate, developing a 3D floor layout is increasingly essential.
marktechpost.com
Salesforce AI Research Proposes A ‘Burn After Reading’ Framework For Data Privacy Where User Data Samples Are Immediately Deleted After They’re Processed
With the pandemic’s arrival, the internet has become an even more integral part of everyone’s daily existence. Because of the interconnectedness of our modern lives, it is now exceedingly difficult to conceal one’s digital footprint by deleting old photos, social media posts, and tweets from the cloud.
marktechpost.com
Meet Consensus: A Search Engine Tool That Uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Instantly Extract, And Aggregate Findings Directly From Scientific Research
Scientific research is the most significant and insightful data source ever. However, the people currently producing this information are its current customers. Consensus claims to be a search engine that rapidly aggregates and distills insights from scientific research using AI to make the world more informed. For example, have you ever wondered what the data reveal? Consensus can immediately read through millions of research papers and provide you with the answers to any inquiry you may have. Consensus claims to make you an expert on the research in seconds, covering topics like diet, exercise, and economic policy.
NanoString and Visiopharm Announce Collaboration to Co-develop Integrated Workflows for GeoMx and AtoMx Spatial Biology Solutions
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and Visiopharm, a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology software, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. Together, NanoString and Visiopharm are developing integrated workflows leveraging the multiplexing capability of the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the AI-driven image analysis capabilities of Visiopharm. NanoString’s new cloud informatics platform, the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform, will enhance the integration by providing scalable computing power with worldwide access. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005157/en/ GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler tissue image with tumor/stroma AOIs superimposed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
marktechpost.com
Researchers at Stanford University Introduce the ‘ASK ME ANYTHING’ PROMPTING (AMA), a Simple Approach that Surprisingly Enables Open-Source LLMs with 30x Fewer Parameters to Exceed the Few-Shot Performance of GPT3-175B
Researchers are getting closer to the aim of task-agnostic machine learning thanks to large language models (LLMs). LLMs are being used to do novel tasks directly instead of training models for them. Instead, LLMs in this paradigm—known as in-context learning—are guided by plain language task descriptions or prompts. A template with placeholders for descriptions and illustrations of the task’s inputs and outcomes defines a prompt. Recent research has assessed the effectiveness of LLM prompting on various activities and shows that the process is fragile, with slight changes to the fast leading to significant performance variances.
Stellantis opens software hub in India to support digital strategy
MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) said on Wednesday it had inaugurated a new software hub in Bengaluru, India, its second innovation centre in the country, focusing on cockpit and driver assistance technologies.
KTEN.com
Data Analytics and Microsoft Power BI: An Informative Guide
Originally Posted On: https://trellispoint.com/data-analytics-and-microsoft-power-bi-an-informative-guide/. With its outstanding record in the field of technology, Microsoft’s data analytics tool, Power BI, provides tremendous value to businesses. Since its release, it has changed the way that businesses view their enterprises and initiate change within their operations. BI, or business intelligence, can run every single facet of a company’s operations without fail.
fintechfutures.com
Sibos 2022: Dynamic duos – giving humans superpowers through AI
Artificial intelligence (AI), once a staple of science fiction, is now commonplace in financial services. Fears of an Age of Machines, in which humans are surplus to requirements, have not yet come to pass. Most likely, these fears will remain unfounded. It’s when humans and machines work together in financial services, leveraging the best traits of both parties, that we see the greatest advances.
salestechstar.com
Nividous Launches Enhanced IDP Capabilities within its Integrated Intelligent Automation Platform
Nividous has recently introduced improvements to its platform’s Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) capabilities. These new advancements allow out-of-the-box data extraction from any document type (such as invoices, identity cards, and loan applications) and various formats, including structured, semi-structured, and unstructured. The new IDP improvements are enabled by the Natural Language Processing (NLP) and intelligent Computer Vision (CV) technologies natively available within the Nividous platform.
marktechpost.com
Google Releases Lyra V2: A Better, Faster, And More Versatile Speech Codec
Google Releases Lyra V2: A Better, Faster, And More Versatile Speech Codec. The foundation of Lyra V2 is an end-to-end neural audio codec known as SoundStream. The architecture includes a residual vector quantizer (RVQ), which quantizes the encoded data into a bitstream and reconstructs it on the decoder side before and after the transmission channel. By adjusting the number of quantizers used, Lyra V2’s bitrate can be changed at any moment, thanks to RVQ’s incorporation into the design. Higher-quality audio is produced when more quantizers are utilized (at the cost of a higher bitrate). They offer three distinct bitrates in Lyra V2: 3.2 kbps, six kbps, and 9.2 kbps. This gives developers the option to select the bitrate that best suits their network requirements and quality standards.
TechCrunch
Analytics operating system Redbird makes data more accessible to non-technical users
Redbird, formerly known as Cube Analytics, serves as an analytics operating system by connecting all of an organization’s data sources into a no-code environment that non-technical users can use to perform analysis, reporting and other data science tasks. The new funding will be used to add more no-code capabilities. It also plans to build out its marketplace, where users and developers can exchange apps they create using Redbird.
salestechstar.com
Botminds Announces Fusion 2022, a Partner Conference for the Best Minds in Intelligent Automation
A partner conference, to be held on 09 November 2022, to exchange automation insights and showcase business outcomes of leveraging Botminds AI. Botminds Inc., a leader in Intelligent Automation, will host “Fusion 2022,” its inaugural partnership conference on 09-Nov-2022 at 10:00 AM IST (08-Nov-2022 at 11:30 PM ET). The virtual event will assemble the best, to re-invent the Intelligent Automation (IA) space. Fusion 2022 will feature speakers from the Botminds partner ecosystem, demonstrated case studies and deep insights for practitioners in the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and IA. The event will also highlight skills teams must master to stay competitive and engaged to hyper-automate document heavy processes.
geekwire.com
Leading like a scientist: Microsoft’s Jaime Teevan on the new mindset for the future of work
Success as a leader in the new era of work requires not just empathy but also a willingness to experiment. In other words, it requires a scientist’s mindset. That was the message from Jaime Teevan, Microsoft chief scientist and technical fellow, during her talk Oct. 6 at the GeekWire Summit, drawing from Microsoft research into issues including the impact of remote work on productivity, and the disconnect between leaders and employees in the transition to hybrid work.
marktechpost.com
A New Diffusion-based Generative Model that Designs Protein Backbone Structures via a Procedure that Mirrors the Native Folding Process
Proteins have been intensively explored as a therapeutic medium due to their relevance, and they comprise a fast-rising proportion of authorized medicines. Proteins are essential for life, as they play a part in every biological activity, from transmitting information across neurons to identifying tiny intruders and activating the immune response, from creating energy for cells to moving molecules along cellular highways. Misbehaving proteins, on the other hand, are responsible for some of the most challenging diseases in human medicine, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, and cystic fibrosis.
tvnewscheck.com
AI Lightens The Newsgathering Load
Broadcasters continue to turn to artificial intelligence for help with a widening array of tasks heavy on manual process from surfacing trending topics and content to generating transcriptions, tagging with metadata, offering facial and object recognition and offering help with clips, rights management and moderation. To beat the competition, broadcasters...
blockchain.news
Samsung Electronics to Secure its Smart Gadgets With Blockchain-Based Solution
Multinational tech giant, Samsung Electronics has unveiled its plans to protect its connected devices using a Samsung Knox Matrix solution. As announced by the firm, the official unveiling of the advanced security solution which is based on blockchain technology will be revealed at this year’s Samsung Developer Conference (SDC).
hospitalitytech.com
At MURTEC Executive Summit: Robots Rise Up: Automation Enhances Operations & Revenue
AT MURTEC Executive Summit on November 3, leading brands take to the stage to share their experiences with robots and robots as a service models (RaaS) in the not-to-be-missed session, Robots Rise Up: Automation Enhances Operations & Revenue. Panelists include:. Mike Guinan, VP of Operations Services, White Castle. The QSR...
‘Technology can be both a threat and an opportunity’: World’s first robot artist Ai-Da addresses House of Lords
Ai-Da, a creative artificial intelligence (AI) humanoid robot, has spoken to the U.K. parliament for the first time, as part of the House of Lords inquiry into the future of the country's creative industry. It said that technology could be both a “threat and opportunity” to artists. Ai-Da...
