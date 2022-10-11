Researchers at Sony Computer Science Lab (CSL) have Developed a Machine Learning-based Model called ‘SampleMatch,’ that can Automatically Retrieve Drum Samples that Match a Specific Music Track from Large Archives

Google Releases Lyra V2: A Better, Faster, And More Versatile Speech Codec. The foundation of Lyra V2 is an end-to-end neural audio codec known as SoundStream. The architecture includes a residual vector quantizer (RVQ), which quantizes the encoded data into a bitstream and reconstructs it on the decoder side before and after the transmission channel. By adjusting the number of quantizers used, Lyra V2’s bitrate can be changed at any moment, thanks to RVQ’s incorporation into the design. Higher-quality audio is produced when more quantizers are utilized (at the cost of a higher bitrate). They offer three distinct bitrates in Lyra V2: 3.2 kbps, six kbps, and 9.2 kbps. This gives developers the option to select the bitrate that best suits their network requirements and quality standards.

