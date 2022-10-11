Read full article on original website
State “ requires developers to built housing “⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️do you think developers are here to loose profit for the state⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️🧐🤨😖😖😤😝😝 what’s the quality of those housings ⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️😖 state should be building their own housing‼️‼️‼️‼️😤😤
Officials worry West Oahu wave pool may wipe out resources
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is getting a look at Hawaii’s first surf park destination Tuesday. An entertainment area, restaurants, and 52 acre lagoon for water activities to name a few are all part of Haseko’s $100 million project called Wai Kai at Hoakalei. “The beach area includes a white sand beach and then a […]
KITV.com
City addresses concerns over clogged canals in Kailua
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For a little over a month, Honolulu's Department of Facility Maintenance has kept busy clearing out storm water channels in Kailua, which has been an ongoing concern among members of the area's neighborhood board. The group's chair, longtime Kailua resident Bill Hicks, said he has seen...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the side of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki, four stones sit behind a black fence. Thousands of people pass them every day. “But those people, very few of them know the true story about what the stones represent,” Bishop Museum Historian and Archives Curator DeSoto Brown said.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Panics. Not Enough Tourists. Diversification Never Happened.
Many in Hawaii travel are worried about the latest visitor statistics and data just starting to come in about our fast-cooling and non-diversified economy. It’s becoming increasingly evident that managing tourism may not be as big an issue as was thought a month ago. Wasn’t it just yesterday that people were complaining about too many tourists? And well, now, to be honest, we hear that far less frequently.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Gridlock on Oahu roadways prompts discussion of re-establishing an air ambulance program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gridlock on Oahu roadways is prompting discussion about whether to re-establish an air ambulance program on the island. Transporting a patient to a hospital within the first hour of an emergency can mean the difference between life and death. But officials say as Oahu’s population grows, it’s getting harder to do.
KITV.com
Hawaii Department of Health cites, fines developers $14,000 for several violations at Kailua construction site
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Arizona-based Arcus Secured Loan Fund III LLC received a Notice of Violation Order (NOVO), including a $14,000 penalty, from the Hawaii Department of Health, for failing to obtain a water pollution control permit and discharging storm water runoff from an unpermitted construction site. The site, located at...
KITV.com
Honolulu construction costs remain sky high
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Construction costs in Honolulu continue to remain red-hot. That’s according to a new report released Tuesday by the construction cost firm Rider Levett Bucknall. The report says Honolulu’s construction costs increased by more than 5% from a year ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Developers say $40M deep water wave pool on Ewa shoreline will be world’s largest
hawaiinewsnow.com
State hopes plastic paves the way to a new roadway solution
Driving on plastic? Recycled asphalt coming to Hawaii
"It looks like asphalt, smells like asphalt, compacts like asphalt, works like asphalt, and the test here is gonna tell us whether it performs like asphalt over time," said Jerrod Schreck, Grace Pacific president.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Prep work for rail accelerates along Nimitz Highway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While businesses along Dillingham Boulevard brace for the start of utility relocation work, the process has already begun on the last leg of the project from Iwilei to Cooke Street. Trucks and equipment are already staged in areas in Iwilei after HART awarded Frank Colucci Construction Company...
hawaiinewsnow.com
New order protects women who fly to Hawaii for abortions from other states seeking penalties
hawaiinewsnow.com
State receives over $305 million to improve transportation infrastructure
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has received over $305 million from the Biden-Harris bipartisan infrastructure plan on Tuesday. Officials said the money will give transportation leaders the flexibility to determine how to allocate funds to improve transportation infrastructure. The funds will go towards rebuilding roads, bridges and tunnels, tackling carbon...
Hawaii reports 1,047 COVID cases, 5 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,047 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 767 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 89 on the Big Island, 80 on Kauai, 88 on Maui, one on Lanai, three on Molokai and 19 diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
She knew she was different, others did too — but hate spewed isn’t stopping her
KITV.com
Kama'aina egg farmers back in business in Waimanalo
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kama'aina farmers who've been feeding Oahu families for 75 years have recently returned to business in hopes of producing eggs for generations to come. And for the Kaneshiro family of Waimanalo, it's a labor of love.
KITV.com
Oahu residents voice concerns over storm water drains in Kailua as possible pollution hazard
hawaiinewsnow.com
City joins state in enforcement of illegal concrete pour at North Shore beachfront property
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins - 9 PM evening weather
WATCH: Hawaii church burns to the ground
Almost two weeks later, the cause of the fire is still undetermined.
Comments / 4