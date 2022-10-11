ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

what’s up doc?
1d ago

State " requires developers to built housing "⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️do you think developers are here to loose profit for the state⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️🧐🤨😖😖😤😝😝 what's the quality of those housings ⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️😖 state should be building their own housing‼️‼️‼️‼️😤😤

KHON2

Officials worry West Oahu wave pool may wipe out resources

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is getting a look at Hawaii’s first surf park destination Tuesday. An entertainment area, restaurants, and 52 acre lagoon for water activities to name a few are all part of Haseko’s $100 million project called Wai Kai at Hoakalei. “The beach area includes a white sand beach and then a […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

City addresses concerns over clogged canals in Kailua

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For a little over a month, Honolulu's Department of Facility Maintenance has kept busy clearing out storm water channels in Kailua, which has been an ongoing concern among members of the area's neighborhood board. The group's chair, longtime Kailua resident Bill Hicks, said he has seen...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the side of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki, four stones sit behind a black fence. Thousands of people pass them every day. “But those people, very few of them know the true story about what the stones represent,” Bishop Museum Historian and Archives Curator DeSoto Brown said.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Panics. Not Enough Tourists. Diversification Never Happened.

Many in Hawaii travel are worried about the latest visitor statistics and data just starting to come in about our fast-cooling and non-diversified economy. It’s becoming increasingly evident that managing tourism may not be as big an issue as was thought a month ago. Wasn’t it just yesterday that people were complaining about too many tourists? And well, now, to be honest, we hear that far less frequently.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Honolulu construction costs remain sky high

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Construction costs in Honolulu continue to remain red-hot. That’s according to a new report released Tuesday by the construction cost firm Rider Levett Bucknall. The report says Honolulu’s construction costs increased by more than 5% from a year ago.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

State hopes plastic paves the way to a new roadway solution

Sunscreen bans could save coral reefs but at the cost of human health, some researchers say. In an effort to save coral reefs from disappearing, sunscreen bans are now in effect across several islands. Gridlock on Oahu roadways prompts discussion of re-establishing an air ambulance program. Updated: 6 hours ago.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Prep work for rail accelerates along Nimitz Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While businesses along Dillingham Boulevard brace for the start of utility relocation work, the process has already begun on the last leg of the project from Iwilei to Cooke Street. Trucks and equipment are already staged in areas in Iwilei after HART awarded Frank Colucci Construction Company...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

State receives over $305 million to improve transportation infrastructure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has received over $305 million from the Biden-Harris bipartisan infrastructure plan on Tuesday. Officials said the money will give transportation leaders the flexibility to determine how to allocate funds to improve transportation infrastructure. The funds will go towards rebuilding roads, bridges and tunnels, tackling carbon...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,047 COVID cases, 5 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,047 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 767 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 89 on the Big Island, 80 on Kauai, 88 on Maui, one on Lanai, three on Molokai and 19 diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Kama'aina egg farmers back in business in Waimanalo

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kama'aina farmers who've been feeding Oahu families for 75 years have recently returned to business in hopes of producing eggs for generations to come. And for the Kaneshiro family of Waimanalo, it's a labor of love.
WAIMANALO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins - 9 PM evening weather

Could more pop up storms and thunderstorms be coming our way?. More rain is heading our way and higher than norm humidity but relief is coming! Click on the video to learn when. :) Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:29 PM HST. |
HAWAII STATE

