Raiders WR Davante Adams pushed over a photographer following game against Chiefs, and Kansas City police are investigating

4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
Jay Glazer: Losing Tyreek Hill has made Patrick Mahomes better
Jay Glazer of Fox Sports believes Tyreek Hill’s departure this offseason has forced Patrick Mahomes to become a smarter, more complete quarterback.
Cornerback J.C. Jackson still adjusting to Chargers’ defense
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — J.C. Jackson is still trying to get up to speed five games into his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers. The cornerback signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers after New England did not place the franchise tag on him. Jackson underwent surgery on his right ankle in late August, two weeks before the start of the regular season, and missed two of the first three games. He has played the past two weeks, but has struggled most of the time.
Ravens rule out Bateman, Houston for matchup with Giants
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out receiver Rashod Bateman and linebacker Justin Houston for Sunday’s road game against the New York Giants. Bateman will miss a second consecutive game with a foot problem, and Houston is out for a third straight contest with a groin injury. The Ravens also ruled out guard Ben Cleveland and listed running back Justice Hill as doubtful. Bateman was expected to be Baltimore’s top wide receiver this season, but he’s been slowed by this injury and the Ravens have leaned on the improving Devin Duvernay.
Packers suffering reversal of fortune in turnover margin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers nearly always win whenever they force at least one turnover. The problem is they aren’t producing enough yet this season and they are off to their worst five-game start since coach Matt LaFleur’s arrival in 2019. The Packers will try to correct that problem Sunday when they host the New York Jets. Green Bay owns a 37-1 regular-season record under LaFleur when it produces at least one takeaway. The Packers’ plus-32 turnover margin from 2019-21 led all NFL teams during that stretch. The Packers have seven turnovers and four takeaways this season.
Eli Manning Addresses Offering His QB Advice to Nephew, Arch Manning
The retired NFL quarterback discussed his advice to his highly-touted nephew in an exclusive interview with People this week.
First female to score touchdown in Brockton varsity history gifted signed ball from Kraft, Patriots
McKenzie Quinn made New England football history when she plunged into the endzone on October 7, becoming the first female to ever score a touchdown for Brockton Varsity Football. Last week, “The Mighty Quinn” received a personalized gift from a New England football team that knows a thing or two about making history.
