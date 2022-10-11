ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones Day: The 'Evil' Empire Of The Biglaw World?

I wouldn’t use ‘evil’ to describe a big organization like Jones Day. I picked them because I regard them as emblematic of the transformation of the legal industry. It’s representative of how the profession has lost its way. Their calling card is, ‘We’ll stick with you...
A Dickensian Lawsuit

Charles Dickens based the generation-spanning probate case at the heart of Bleak House on a number of real cases languishing in the chancery court system. One of the inspirations, Jennens v. Jennens, concerned the estate of financier William Jennens, also known as The Miser of Acton and considered the wealthiest commoner of his day. How old was the case when it finally ended?
