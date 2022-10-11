Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Average ACT score in Nebraska drops to lowest level in at least 10 years
Results of a national college entrance exam released Wednesday are not very encouraging for Nebraska or the nation, and an exam official said the results can’t just be pinned on the pandemic. The national average ACT composite score for the high school class of 2022 was 19.8, the lowest...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana drops lawsuit to block petition signature requirement
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana dropped its lawsuit against Secretary of State Bob Evnen on Thursday, ending an effort to have Nebraska’s multicounty signature-gathering requirement for initiative petitions deemed unconstitutional. The dismissal, filed by the ACLU of Nebraska on behalf of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, comes after a panel of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arizona PBS angers state officials after granting Hobbs one-on-one, dodging debate
(The Center Square) – A unilateral decision by Arizona’s largest public television channel to host a Q&A with the Democratic gubernatorial candidate has riled the state commission that failed to get her and the state’s Republican candidate to debate. The Arizona Clean Elections Commission postponed a one-on-one...
KPVI Newschannel 6
National think tank ranks Reynolds top governor for fiscal responsibility
(The Center Square) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is the best governor for fiscal responsibility, Cato Institute announced Wednesday. The nonpartisan, free-market, libertarian association made the announcement in its 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors biennial report card, which analyzes governors’ actions on state budgets, taxes and spending. It focuses on short-term taxes and spending actions to judge whether governors take a small-government or big-government approach to fiscal policy.
KPVI Newschannel 6
PA task force returns home after emergency response efforts in Florida
Members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PATF-1) received a warm welcome home this week after their two-week deployment to Florida to support communities ravaged by Hurricane Ian. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) activated the full, 45-member task force for Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28. They served as part of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Slate of GOP-backed candidates targets Idaho college board posts
BOISE — When a slate of far-right candidates backed by the Kootenai County GOP Central Committee took over the majority on North Idaho College’s elected board of trustees, the result was two years of dysfunction for the nearly century-old community college, including the firing without cause of the college president, a half-million-dollar legal settlement, departure of most of the college’s top professional leadership and near-loss of its accreditation, endangering the ability of students to transfer credits.
KPVI Newschannel 6
CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: Reynolds earns top mark for fiscal responsibility in conservative group’s report
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds received the highest grade for fiscal responsibility among the nation’s governors in a report issued by the conservative Cato Institute. The biennial report grades governors on their fiscal policies from a limited government perspective, and awards higher grades to governors whose...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa company surrenders Nebraska grain dealer license
The Nebraska Public Service Commission announced Wednesday that an Iowa company has surrendered its Nebraska grain dealer license. Global Processing Inc. of Kanawha, Iowa, which owns and operates grain facilities in Lexington and Haigler, surrendered its license Wednesday after a PSC audit showed it did not have enough funds to cover its grain purchases made in the state.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio voters to decide on bail reform when considering Issue One
(The Center Square) – As early voting began in Ohio today, statewide voters face key races for the U.S. Senate, governor’s office and statewide ballot measures, including one that would change the way Ohio courts decide bail for criminals. Issue One is a constitutional amendment dealing with bail...
KPVI Newschannel 6
ArkLaTex Politics: Landry & Tarver
SHREVEPORT, La. - About the time Tuesday night's fatal shootings were unfolding, KTBS 3 News was talking with Sen. Greg Tarver; he was in attendance at the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association mayoral forum. One of the topics was crime, and Tarver was talking about violent crime and the city's claim that...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Everything to know: Voting by mail in Texas
AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State John Scott on Wednesday released the third installment of 'SOS 101,' a series of educational videos on the voting process in Texas ahead of the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. In the new video, Scott provides an overview of voting by mail in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Texas Gov. Abbott receives $69.5 million this cycle, with S. Javaid Anwar as top individual donor
In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Texas Ethics Commission, the governor received $69,538,463 in total contributions and spent $68,042,038 between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. Abbott is running for re-election in 2022.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Democratic nominee for Idaho Attorney General announces long list of prominent Republicans backing his campaign
BOISE — Idaho Attorney General candidate Tom Arkoosh, who is running as a Democrat, on Tuesday announced a list of more than 50 prominent, longtime Idaho Republicans who are supporting his campaign, including such notable names as former GOP Gov. Phil Batt, current GOP Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, and former longtime GOP state Sen. Laird Noh.
KPVI Newschannel 6
The fight against drugs in Kansas has gotten 17.2 million in federal grant funding
Governor Laura Kelly announced that the State of Kansas and the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas (KTIK) have together received $17.2 million in federal grant funding to address the opioid crisis. The funding will be used to increase access to treatment for substance use disorders, remove barriers to public health interventions like naloxone, and expand access to recovery support services.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Police groups endorsing different candidates for Illinois' 13th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – The two Illinois 13th Congressional District candidates have each picked up different endorsements from law enforcement groups ahead of the November election. The 13th Congressional District in Illinois, which is newly drawn without an incumbent candidate, has Democrat Nikki Budzinski, a union advocate from Peoria,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois U.S. Senate race: 45 early votes to be scrapped due to ‘printing error’
(The Center Square) – Several dozen voters in Schuyler County may have their early votes scrapped after a printing error led to the wrong name appearing for the Republican U.S. Senate candidate. The error was noticed earlier this week. It showed Peggy Hubbard as the Republican candidate for U.S....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. DeSantis announces $2 million for first responder disaster relief
PUNTA GORDA - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a $2 million award to help first responders and their families recover from Hurricane Ian. DeSantis visited the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office headquarters on Utilities Road on Thursday, where he made the announcement to a room of local residents and Sheriff's Office staff.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Board 'kicked the can down the road' by delaying high school revamp, BESE president says
BATON ROUGE, La. - The president of Louisiana’s top school board said Wednesday the panel “kicked the can down the road” when it voted a second time to delay action on sweeping changes in how high schools prepare students for college and the workforce. "We passed up...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia meth trafficker given 19-year sentence
ALBANY – A defendant involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by himself and another co-defendant from two Georgia prisons has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes. Co-defendant Eric Gilbert, 46, of Calhoun State Prison, was sentenced to 228 months in prison to be followed...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Eight arrested for retail theft; bad ballots in Schuyler County; Fort Massac Encampment this weekend
Retail theft investigation nets eight arrests, recovers $7m. Eight people, including several from Illinois, have been arrested and charged with taking part in what prosecutors call a sophisticated criminal enterprise. Twelve search warrants were executed in Chicago, Oak Lawn, Cicero and Bolingbrook and over $7 million was recovered. Police said the bust follows a year-long investigation involving several agencies into retail theft and fencing. The suspects are accused of taking part in a scheme to steal merchandise from area stores, sell the goods to others who would resell to people in different states.
