Tito Ortiz Claims Date Is Set For Chael Sonnen Rematch
UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz claims he’s close to a return to the MMA cage against Chael Sonnen in a rematch of their heated Bellator fight. Ortiz and Sonnen fought at Bellator 170 in Jan. 2017, with Ortiz earning a first-round submission win over Sonnen. He went on to pick up MMA wins outside of Bellator over fellow UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell and Alberto Del Rio.
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 62, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 61 card this past Saturday, the MMA
PPV Buys For Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut Revealed
The number of global pay-per-view buys for MMA great Cris Cyborg‘s first foray into the boxing ring have been revealed. Cyborg, a former UFC champion and current Bellator women’s featherweight titleholder, swapped the MMA gear for pugilism gloves late last month, sharing the squared circle with former Brazilian national boxing champion Simone Aparecida da Silva at Fight Music Show 2 in her home city, Curitiba.
Henry Cejudo eyes Aljamain Sterling-T.J. Dillashaw winner then Alexander Volkanovski
Henry Cejudo is eyeing a third UFC belt but not until he gets his bantamweight title back. Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) relinquished his 135-pound title after finishing Dominick Cruz in May 2020. He retired from MMA and was removed from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. However, the decision...
Gustafsson vs. Saint Preux Targeted For UFC 282, Twitter Reacts
Light heavyweight veterans Alexander Gustafsson and Ovince Saint Preux are reportedly set to collide at the UFC‘s final pay-per-view of 2022 on December 10. The matchup between Gustafsson and Saint Preux, who are two of the most long-tenured fighters still competing inside the Octagon, was reported by MMA Junkie on Tuesday. With it, the Swede and his Haitian-American counterpart have become the latest notable names added to the UFC 282 event, set for Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena later this year.
Vera Warns Yan Not To Underestimate O’Malley
Marlon “Chito” Vera has warned Petr Yan against underestimating former foe Sean O’Malley in their upcoming fight. Vera came out on top in their meeting debilitating O’Malley’s leg, which comprised the rainbow-haired fighter. Chito then followed up with a barrage of ground and pound, resulting in a TKO stoppage victory.
Khabib Names The Only 3 Fights He’s Woken Up To Watch In 2022
Some people watch UFC fights religiously, while others tune in for the pay-per-view events. Surprisingly, former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov falls closer to the latter category — keeping his 2022 tally in single digits. Following his victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in 2020, which marked his third...
Watch: MMA Fighter Earns First Win With Ruthless Headkick KO
MMA fighter Paulius Totoraitis couldn’t have landed a sweeter headkick to get the first win of his MMA career. The KO was undoubtedly the highlight of the night at Cage Warriors Academy South East 29, which took place on Saturday in Colchester, United Kingdom. Totoraitis took on Wilf Kelly in a welterweight matchup on the main card.
Dillashaw Theorizes Why Sterling Keeps Discussing PEDs
UFC bantamweight contender TJ Dillashaw believes there’s a reason why divisional king and upcoming opponent Aljamain Sterling continues to berate his past drug infraction. Next weekend at UFC 280, former two-time champion Dillashaw will look to dethrone Sterling in the Abu Dhabi-held pay-per-view’s co-main event. For the challenger, the October 22 card will represent the chance for him to regain the gold that he didn’t lose inside the Octagon.
Sterling: UFC Has Had It Out For Me Since Fighter Pay Comments
UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling believes he’s long been in the promotion’s bad books owing to some comments he made on fighter pay. Sterling, who is one victory away from levelling the all-time record for wins in the UFC 135-pound division, has sat on the throne since a disqualification win over Petr Yan last March at UFC 259.
Tuivasa vs. Pavlovich Added To UFC Orlando, MMA Twitter Reacts
Orlando locals will have their chance to join Tai Tuivasa’s shoey tour when the Australian heavyweight collides with Sergei Pavlovich on December 3. The UFC Orlando card recently became more stacked with the addition of Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland’s welterweight main event. Well, it’s now been announced that Tuivasa and Pavlovich will be providing an appetizer for the two headliners, and one that appears guaranteed to end in a knockout.
Jake Paul/Anderson Silva PPV Price, Full Main Card Announced
Fans will have to pay a hefty price to watch the highly anticipated boxing event featuring a headliner between Jake Paul and UFC legend Anderson Silva. Paul will face Silva in his boxing return on Oct. 29 in Glendale, AZ. He hasn’t fought since a knockout of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last December.
Ladd: ‘I’m On Top Of The World After UFC Departure’
If you expected former bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd to be despondent and discouraged following her UFC departure, you were sorely mistaken…. Last month, it was confirmed that Ladd’s latest weight miss had resulted in her release from the UFC. The issue, which saw her tip the scales two pounds over the limit for her scheduled fight against Sara McMann at UFC Vegas 60, marked another bout that had been cancelled on late notice owing to a botched cut.
Alexander Volkanovski Would Rather Face Charles Oliveira Over Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Alexander Volkanovski will be the backup fighter for the UFC 280 main event and does have a preference as to who he would rather face. Rarely does a fighter in a backup position get a choice of who he or she is going to fight, but that doesn’t mean they can’t dream. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will be serving as the backup to the UFC 280 main event. That bout will be between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev as they battle it out for the vacant lightweight belt. If for any reason, failed weight cut, injury, or illness, either cannot fight, Volkanovski will weigh in and be ready to go.
Watch: Bumrushing MMA Fighter Brutally KO’s Opponent
MMA fighter Vince Bembe ran full steam ahead at Ashley Calvert while pumping his fists to earn a sensational KO at EFC 98. Featherweights Bembe and Calvert met on the main card of the event on Thursday in Johannesburg, South Africa. EFC 98 showcased some of the best up-and-coming talent from South Africa and elsewhere on the continent.
Aljamain Sterling Debuts Brand-New Nickname for TJ Dillashaw
Aljamain Sterling has a new nickname for TJ Dillashaw ahead of their UFC 280 title clash. Sterling and Dillashaw have had plenty of things to say about each other in the lead-up to their co-main event bantamweight title fight at UFC 280, on October 22nd. While the two-time former champ is wanting his title back after losing it by taking steroids, while the current champ is looking to legitimize his reign after a pair of highly contested fights with Petr Yan to get the belt.
The Top 7 UFC APEX Events
Let’s take a look back at the top 7 best UFC APEX events over the last few years. The UFC faced some backlash after rolling out the red carpet for Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez. #MMATwitter in particular was up in arms. To make our...
Midnight Mania! ‘Confused’ Beneil Dariush reacts to UFC 280 back up Alexander Volkanovski
Beneil Dariush is currently ranked as the sixth best Lightweight in the world. He’s won seven in a row, defeating a former interim champion in Tony Ferguson and several other established veterans to prove himself among the best in the world. At 33 years of age, the Southpaw is in his prime, ready for a title shot.
Pro-Wrestling Coach Says VanZant Stopped Training After Debut
The man tasked with prepping Paige VanZant for a professional wrestling venture has claimed that she’s stopped training since her debut match. VanZant made her name in mixed martial arts, where she competed under the UFC banner. In nine Octagon appearances, “12 Gauge” went 5-4, including wins over Felice Herrig and Rachael Ostovich.
