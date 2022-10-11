ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Three-Star LB Chase Martin reacts to Fresno State offer

An old school style of football was on display in Ventura County’s second largest city on Friday – courtesy of a bruising 2023 running back and linebacker who’s been on the rise. And a ‘backer on Fresno State’s recruiting board. Chase Martin ran through arm...
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

Tom Brady fined for kicking Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett during Buccaneers win

The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady $11,139 for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett in Tampa’s 21-15 win on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Jarrett was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play while sacking Brady. Brady’s kick went unpenalized during the game. The 15-yard penalty on Jarrett allowed Tampa Bay to continue its drive — Jarrett’s sack would have created a fourth-and-15, a likely punt and a chance for Atlanta to mount a game-winning drive — and ultimately run out the clock.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scottie Graham
Person
Deon Jackson
247Sports

Four-star guard Mike Williams talks visits as he nears a decision

One of the biggest movers in the last class of 2023 update, Mike Williams has taken a host of visits as he starts to think about decisions. So far the 6-foot-2, 175 pound four-star who attends Bishop Walsh School (Md.) has taken officials to Wake Forest, Syracuse, Clemson, DePaul, an unofficial visit to VCU, and will take his last official to LSU on October 22nd before committing to a program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

What Neal Brown had to say after the win over Baylor

West Virginia defeated Baylor, 43-40, on Thursday night. Afterward, Head Coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss the victory and the mentality of his team, especially after coming back against a tough Bears team that was up double digits and had the ball at one point. "I'm proud...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Former five-star offensive lineman Logan Brown enters transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. — Logan Brown has decided he needs a fresh start elsewhere. The former five-star prospect, who struggled to find and sustain consistency with the Wisconsin Badgers, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Wednesday. The 6-foot-6, 313-pound offensive tackle played in 26 games with three starts for the Badgers after redshirting in 2019.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Latest on Notre Dame and Four-Star WR Taeshaun Lyons

Notre Dame has three receiver commits in the class of 2023 and they are all locked in with the Fighting Irish and firm in their commitments to play ball for head coach Marcus Freeman, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and receivers coach Chansi Stuckey. That said, they want to add one more piece to the puzzle.
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#Darrell#Cbs
247Sports

Bold predictions: Alabama at Tennessee

Tennessee is almost to the midway point of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After the big win at LSU last week, Tennessee, now ranked sixth in the nation, is back at Neyland Stadium to take on Alabama on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Video/quotes: Shaun Aguano gives injury update on Jones, potential QB battle

Here's what Arizona State interim head coach Shaun Aguano said during his Wednesday afternoon press conference. “This bye week has come in a good time for us just to, you know, kind of relax a little bit, get our feet back under us. I just had a meeting with our leadership group going into the second half of this season and what they’re feeling. They’re all positive. I use them a lot in regards to getting the temperature of the team and the locker room and they’ve been fantastic. But our kids had a spirited practice today and we'll get ready for that second half.”
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

College football coaching search news: Nebraska likes Kansas' Lance Leipold, latest on Deion Sanders; report

Five Power 5 college football head coaching vacancies — Nebraska, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona State and Georgia Tech — are already vacant at the midpoint of the 2022 college football season and FOX college football insider Bruce Feldman has the latest intel involving all five schools. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders are all sitting head coaches that could be or already are targeted in searches, Feldman reports. Several Power 5 coordinators are also linked to vacancies, per Feldman.
NFL
247Sports

Baylor football: Dave Aranda blunt about Bears' defensive issues in 43-40 loss at West Virginia

Baylor had all sorts of defensive issues in its 43-40 loss at West Virginia on Thursday night, and Bears coach Dave Aranda was very blunt about them postgame. The Bears lost quarterback Blake Shapen to a head injury, with Kyron Drones stepping in for him. Scoring points was not the problem, as the Bears outgained the Mountaineers, 590-500, in total yards. However, four turnovers proved to be the difference-maker.
WACO, TX
247Sports

Lightning delay forces Ole Miss/Auburn into pause

Ole Miss and Auburn are currently awaiting a weather delay before finishing things up in Oxford. The game was halted at the six minute and 26 second mark of the fourth quarter just after Ole Miss scored to increase its lead to 48-34. The game is to resume 30 minutes after "the last sound of thunder and after the last flash of lightning is at least six miles away, and moving away from the venue."
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy