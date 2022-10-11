Read full article on original website
Bryce Young update: Saban shares latest Thursday before Tennessee game
Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided what is likely to be his final update on quarterback Bryce Young (shoulder) before the Crimson Tide takes on No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. “Bryce has practiced some this week,” Saban said Thursday night on his radio show. “I think it comes down to...
Jacoby Brissett says there's 'no excuse' for costly mistakes; Garrett, Clowney, Ward not practicing, more
BEREA, Ohio -- Most NFL observers felt the Cleveland Browns formula for winning in 2022 with the team's franchise quarterback serving an eleven-game suspension was to play good defense, special teams and manage the game on offense. In 2021, the Browns finished 8-9 and out of the playoffs, primarily due...
Three-Star LB Chase Martin reacts to Fresno State offer
An old school style of football was on display in Ventura County’s second largest city on Friday – courtesy of a bruising 2023 running back and linebacker who’s been on the rise. And a ‘backer on Fresno State’s recruiting board. Chase Martin ran through arm...
Tom Brady fined for kicking Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett during Buccaneers win
The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady $11,139 for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett in Tampa’s 21-15 win on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Jarrett was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play while sacking Brady. Brady’s kick went unpenalized during the game. The 15-yard penalty on Jarrett allowed Tampa Bay to continue its drive — Jarrett’s sack would have created a fourth-and-15, a likely punt and a chance for Atlanta to mount a game-winning drive — and ultimately run out the clock.
Four-star guard Mike Williams talks visits as he nears a decision
One of the biggest movers in the last class of 2023 update, Mike Williams has taken a host of visits as he starts to think about decisions. So far the 6-foot-2, 175 pound four-star who attends Bishop Walsh School (Md.) has taken officials to Wake Forest, Syracuse, Clemson, DePaul, an unofficial visit to VCU, and will take his last official to LSU on October 22nd before committing to a program.
What Neal Brown had to say after the win over Baylor
West Virginia defeated Baylor, 43-40, on Thursday night. Afterward, Head Coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss the victory and the mentality of his team, especially after coming back against a tough Bears team that was up double digits and had the ball at one point. "I'm proud...
Former five-star offensive lineman Logan Brown enters transfer portal
MADISON, Wis. — Logan Brown has decided he needs a fresh start elsewhere. The former five-star prospect, who struggled to find and sustain consistency with the Wisconsin Badgers, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Wednesday. The 6-foot-6, 313-pound offensive tackle played in 26 games with three starts for the Badgers after redshirting in 2019.
Latest on Notre Dame and Four-Star WR Taeshaun Lyons
Notre Dame has three receiver commits in the class of 2023 and they are all locked in with the Fighting Irish and firm in their commitments to play ball for head coach Marcus Freeman, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and receivers coach Chansi Stuckey. That said, they want to add one more piece to the puzzle.
Bold predictions: Alabama at Tennessee
Tennessee is almost to the midway point of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After the big win at LSU last week, Tennessee, now ranked sixth in the nation, is back at Neyland Stadium to take on Alabama on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS).
Late Kick: Don't sleep on the Oregon Ducks
In this excerpt of Late Kick, Josh Pate says don't overlook Oregon because of their blowout loss to Georgia.
Video/quotes: Shaun Aguano gives injury update on Jones, potential QB battle
Here's what Arizona State interim head coach Shaun Aguano said during his Wednesday afternoon press conference. “This bye week has come in a good time for us just to, you know, kind of relax a little bit, get our feet back under us. I just had a meeting with our leadership group going into the second half of this season and what they’re feeling. They’re all positive. I use them a lot in regards to getting the temperature of the team and the locker room and they’ve been fantastic. But our kids had a spirited practice today and we'll get ready for that second half.”
Pro football hall-of-famer speaks at scholarship ball in Fort Wayne
Walter Jones is known for his strength as a player for the Seahawks for 12 seasons starting in 1997.
College football coaching search news: Nebraska likes Kansas' Lance Leipold, latest on Deion Sanders; report
Five Power 5 college football head coaching vacancies — Nebraska, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona State and Georgia Tech — are already vacant at the midpoint of the 2022 college football season and FOX college football insider Bruce Feldman has the latest intel involving all five schools. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders are all sitting head coaches that could be or already are targeted in searches, Feldman reports. Several Power 5 coordinators are also linked to vacancies, per Feldman.
Baylor football: Dave Aranda blunt about Bears' defensive issues in 43-40 loss at West Virginia
Baylor had all sorts of defensive issues in its 43-40 loss at West Virginia on Thursday night, and Bears coach Dave Aranda was very blunt about them postgame. The Bears lost quarterback Blake Shapen to a head injury, with Kyron Drones stepping in for him. Scoring points was not the problem, as the Bears outgained the Mountaineers, 590-500, in total yards. However, four turnovers proved to be the difference-maker.
Hendon Hooker ties Vols record with TD passes in 18 straight games
Hendon Hooker is on the move again in the Tennessee football record book. With his long touchdown pass to Jalin Hyatt Saturday afternoon against No. 3 Alabama, Hooker tied a Vols record by throwing a touchdown pass in 18 straight games, matching a mark held by Heath Shuler. The Hooker-Hyatt...
Penn State-Ohio State kickoff time, TV channel announced
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Penn State is making its first appearance in Fox’s “Big Noon Saturday” time slot Saturday at Michigan, and it won’t be long before the Nittany Lions make their return. Penn State’s Oct. 29 matchup with Ohio State at Beaver Stadium will...
Blake Shapen injury: Dave Aranda confirms head injury for Baylor QB following targeting penalty by WVU
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen exited Baylor’s 43-40 loss to West Virginia Thursday night after a hit to the head from Mountaineers’ defensive back Andrew Wilson-Lamp. Referees ejected the West Virginia defensive back for targeting. After the game, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda provided the latest on his starting quarterback.
Midterm Exams: OSU's high powered offense grades out well at midway point
Ohio State had the best offense in college football in 2021, so hopes were high coming into the season with quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba all returning that the Buckeyes would again put up big numbers. There was some trepidation, however, with the...
Lightning delay forces Ole Miss/Auburn into pause
Ole Miss and Auburn are currently awaiting a weather delay before finishing things up in Oxford. The game was halted at the six minute and 26 second mark of the fourth quarter just after Ole Miss scored to increase its lead to 48-34. The game is to resume 30 minutes after "the last sound of thunder and after the last flash of lightning is at least six miles away, and moving away from the venue."
Podcast: Can Sooners snap skid? | Rumors abound about OU commits... is there merit to them? | New unis | MORE
Can Sooners break their losing skid & is there merit to rumors about Sooners' commits looking around?| Big visit weekend| New unis| VIP member Q&A questions answered| MUCH MORE. TIMESTAMPS FOR PODCAST TOPICS ARE BELOW THE STREAMING LINKS!. SPOTIFY:. ANDROID:. STITCHER:. APPLE:. Timestamps:. 00:00 - Podcast intro. 02:00 - Rumors,...
