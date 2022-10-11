ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

middlesboronews.com

Public policy group urges Kentucky to rethink tax cuts

The head of a nonpartisan public policy group urged Kentucky lawmakers to reconsider income tax cuts set to start next year, citing fears that a potential recession could wreak havoc with the state’s economy. Jason Bailey, the executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, said in a...
kentuckytoday.com

Website allows faster reporting of foodborne illnesses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A new website where Kentuckians can easily report foodborne illnesses is up and running, said Gov. Andy Beshear. Until now, when someone suspected foodborne sickness, it was reported to district or local health departments via phone, then a decision was made as to whether further investigation was needed. The new website allows for quick and easy reporting by consumers. It also allows state public health officials to get the necessary information more efficiently, and in return, allows for quicker action to prevent others from becoming sick.
WEHT/WTVW

Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country

(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
WOWK 13 News

Abortion at center of amendment on Kentucky ballot

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – With election day less than a month away, the countdown has officially begun and Amendment 2 on Kentucky’s ballot has caught some attention. The approval of that amendment would completely end abortion rights and the federal funding for it in Kentucky. As of now, abortion is outlawed in Kentucky after the […]
wymt.com

Two Kentucky constitutional amendments on the ballot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Kentucky midterm election is less than a month away. There are two amendments on the ballot in Kentucky: the much-publicized Amendment 2, which would impact the future of abortion rights in the state, and the lesser-known Amendment 1, which would allow the Legislature to call itself into special session.
WOWK 13 News

Lab-raised hellbenders released into Kentucky wild for first time

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) say they have released some hellbenders after raising them in a lab. Officials say in conjunction with researchers from Purdue University, KDFWR staff collected hellbender egg masses in Kentucky streams to raise them in a lab environment. The agency says this […]
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
WHAS11

Poll: Beshear among most popular governors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A brand new poll has revealed Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has increased his approval rating as one of the most popular governors in America. Beshear has moved up to 9th from 12th when the poll was first conducted in the spring. Morning Consult, a research organization,...
WHAS11

UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's staff has been charged with DUI. Lexington Police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear. Police said Woolard was covered in vomit...
LEXINGTON, KY
middlesboronews.com

Medical marijuana’s time has come in Kentucky

Thirty-seven states have legalized marijuana for medical purposes. Kentucky, of course, is not among them. House Bill 136, that would allow doctors to prescribe cannabis as a medical treatment, passed the House on March 17 by a vote of 59-34. A thumbs-up vote by the Senate was all that stood between people in need across Kentucky and relief from debilitating pain and other chronic conditions.
westkentuckystar.com

Five western Kentucky counties back under surveillance for deer disease

Five western Kentucky counties are back under surveillance for deer disease. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife established a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone last year in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee had tested positive. Although the disease hasn't made an appearance...
kentuckytoday.com

Lexington preparing for cold weather and homeless

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – With cold weather on the way, the city of Lexington is getting prepared to help people living on the streets avoid freezing temperatures, including more capacity at most of the homeless shelters. “We work hard to ensure everyone on the streets can get inside when...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Parents urged to talk with teen drivers about safety behind wheel

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wants parents to talk with their young drivers about the importance of driving safely, as they join the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in their efforts during National Teen Driver Safety Week, Oct.16-22. “Driving is a rite of passage for many teens, but it can also be a difficult time for parents and guardians to release their teens to navigate the open road,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Having an open dialogue to teach and encourage safe driving habits, is one way parents can put their minds at ease before handing over the keys.”
