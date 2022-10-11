ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Micah Parsons
Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React

Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
Former Steelers QB’s son arrested in fatal hit and run

Former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister’s 21-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred last weekend. According to the New York Post, Walter Andrew Brister IV surrendered to Baton Rouge, La., police Wednesday. He has been booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run for the incident, which happened near the LSU campus late Saturday.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Chiefs’ Andy Reid had the ultimate response to being asked about atrocious penalty

Yes, by now we all know about the refs almost throwing the game away for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Yes, it was awful. It was one of the worst calls I have ever seen, and everyone else on Twitter. Even Raiders fans know it was not roughing the passer, and Chris Jones had a clean strip sack with the fumble recovered.
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce has wild history with ref that blew roughing the passer call vs. Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs got the short end of the stick on Monday Night Football when the refs decided to give the Raiders everything in the first half. First, it was the blatant pass interference call on rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson who was playing the ball against Davante Adams. Then, I don’t think I need to say it, but the blatant roughing the passer call on Chris Jones who was falling on Derek Carr.
Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals decided to part ways with a wideout that's seen action in all five games this season. On Tuesday, the team announced that they've released Andre Baccellia, who they signed to the active roster on Saturday. He played 12 snaps and saw some special teams reps in the...
