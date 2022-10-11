Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 6 game?
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles play on Sunday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 6 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week...
Don’t be fooled, the Dallas Cowboys offense is a disaster
In the wake of the Dallas Cowboys current four-game win streak, we seem to have lost sight of the current state of the Dallas offense. The Dallas Cowboys offense has been nothing sort of abysmal this season. Dallas may be 4-1, and just one win away from taking the top...
Legendary NFL Coach Tony Dungy Calls Out The Chiefs' Coaching Staff
Tony Dungy, a legendary NFL coach, is not happy with the Kansas City Chiefs' coaching staff this Monday night. The Raiders have a 17-0 lead over the AFC West-leading Chiefs early in the second quarter. Derek Carr is carving up the Kansas City secondary. Dungy thinks it's "not smart" ...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes crashed Travis Kelce’s postgame TV interview and it was awesome
The Patrick Mahomes/Travis Kelce connection was on display during — and after — the Chiefs’ 30-29 win over the Raiders in a “Monday Night Football” game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes threw four touchdown passes as the Chiefs rallied from a 17-0 deficit and beat their...
NBA World Reacts To Heartbreaking Zion Williamson News
Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. Unfortunately, all that time away from the court took a toll on him. In a recent interview with Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated, the former No. 1 pick opened up about the dark times he went through last season.
Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React
Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
Aikman Criticized for Controversial Comment During ‘MNF’
The broadcaster’s statement was in response to a perplexing roughing the passer call during the contest.
Former Steelers QB’s son arrested in fatal hit and run
Former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister’s 21-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred last weekend. According to the New York Post, Walter Andrew Brister IV surrendered to Baton Rouge, La., police Wednesday. He has been booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run for the incident, which happened near the LSU campus late Saturday.
Raiders’ Davante Adams makes a complete fool of himself by attacking innocent bystander
Okay, it is time to be real for a second. I know everyone is upset about the Las Vegas Raiders losing by one to the Kansas City Chiefs, but there is something that needs to be said, and it is completely unrelated to football. I understand being upset, but what...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Chiefs’ Andy Reid had the ultimate response to being asked about atrocious penalty
Yes, by now we all know about the refs almost throwing the game away for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Yes, it was awful. It was one of the worst calls I have ever seen, and everyone else on Twitter. Even Raiders fans know it was not roughing the passer, and Chris Jones had a clean strip sack with the fumble recovered.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Blasts Mike Tomlin, Steelers
This is the worst Pittsburgh Steelers team Stephen A. Smith has seen in a long time.
Major NFL Trade Rumors Swirling This Monday Afternoon
Major NFL trade rumors are beginning to swirl this Monday afternoon. The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule today. Now, it's believed the NFC South franchise is going to conduct a major fire sale. "Teams will now be calling the Panthers trying to trade for some of their ...
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce has wild history with ref that blew roughing the passer call vs. Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs got the short end of the stick on Monday Night Football when the refs decided to give the Raiders everything in the first half. First, it was the blatant pass interference call on rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson who was playing the ball against Davante Adams. Then, I don’t think I need to say it, but the blatant roughing the passer call on Chris Jones who was falling on Derek Carr.
Jerry Jones: Dallas Cowboys will be ‘a mess’ to deal with when Dak Prescott returns
Dak Prescott lists himself as day to day. Jerry Jones says his status for Sunday will be determined by his ability to spin the ball.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation for the first time in his NFL career this week
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation this week for the first time in his NFL career. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted on Wednesday morning that Mahomes, for the first time as an NFL player, is a home underdog this week in the Chiefs’ matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Jason Peters sounds off on Eagles-Cowboys rivalry, competing fan bases: 'Philly fans are the wildest fans out there'
Sunday night's clash between the Cowboys and Eagles represents more than just a battle for NFC East supremacy to Jason Peters. The 40-year old returns to his old stomping grounds, Lincoln Financial Field, this time playing for Dallas. Peters, who spent 11 years in seafoam green, is well-versed in the...
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call. It was looking like the Kansas City Chiefs fans might riot when a bad call went against Chris Jones for roughing the passer at an incredibly tense moment of the game. They didn’t end up rioting but they...
Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Arizona Cardinals decided to part ways with a wideout that's seen action in all five games this season. On Tuesday, the team announced that they've released Andre Baccellia, who they signed to the active roster on Saturday. He played 12 snaps and saw some special teams reps in the...
