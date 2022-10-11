Read full article on original website
Tottenham report: Antonio Conte spotted in Turin ahead of potential shock Juventus return
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been linked with a return to Juventus, with tongues wagging over a sighting of the Italian in Turin
Micah Richards SLAMS Graham Potter's call to drop Christian Pulisic for Chelsea at AC Milan after he scored against Wolves... and says Mason Mount 'hasn't been that great' in comparison
Micah Richards has called Graham Potter's decision to drop Christian Pulisic for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Milan 'very harsh' after the American scored vs. Wolves at the weekend. Pulisic has found opportunities hard to come by this season but was given a rare starting berth last weekend vs. Wolves,...
Thomas Tuchel 'has turned down job offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs' since his departure from Chelsea amid suggestions that he would be open to managing England in the future
Thomas Tuchel has reportedly rejected job offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since his departure from Chelsea. Tuchel has been out of work since September 7, when he was sacked following Chelsea's defeat to Dinamo Zagreb. According to The Telegraph, in the ensuing period Tuchel has been approached by...
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs for talks in restaurant
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city. Mendes is the long-time representative of the Manchester United superstar, 37, as well as City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany are in charge of negotiating...
Yardbarker
Victor Lindelof hails new Manchester United signing as a fantastic player
Victor Lindelof was full of praise for his fellow defender Lisandro Martinez during Manchester United’s pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash. When speaking on the Argentinian’s arrival, he said (via ManUtd.com): “It’s been good, I think since he came he’s been performing at a good level and he’s a fantastic player. I think he’s very good with the ball.
Graham Potter succeeds where predecessors failed as he guides Chelsea to famous Champions League victory over AC Milan
GRAHAM POTTER is less than a month into his Chelsea reign but he has already achieved what Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel could not - a win in Italy. Chelsea had not won in Italy for 19 years before Potter's side rocked up at the San Siro. And...
ESPN
Juventus' Champions League last-16 hopes in peril after loss to Maccabi Haifa
Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
BBC
Ben Stokes: Why England's talisman always proves his worth
Whether he is good, bad or indifferent, you simply cannot ignore Ben Stokes. So often England's talisman, it is a well-worn cliche that Stokes 'makes things happen'. But it also rings true. On Wednesday, despite struggling for batting form on his return to the England Twenty20 team, he once again...
Arsenal news LIVE: Gabriel Jesus NOT in squad for Europa League, Nuno Tavares HINTS exit plans, Winterburn EXCLUSIVE
GABRIEL JESUS has been left at home for Arsenal's clash with Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League tonight. Manager Mikel Arteta said: “Gabby is a player that gets involved in a lot of physical contact. It’s the way he plays. It’s in his nature. “With everything he has...
Sir Jim Ratcliffe damps down hopes of Manchester United takeover
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has played down the prospect of making a bid for Manchester United, saying the Glazers do not want to sell and he “can’t sit around hoping” the club will one day become available. The billionaire chairman of Ineos admitted he had been interested in...
Yardbarker
Player Ratings as Chelsea Topple AC Milan 2-0 In The Champions League
Starting Line-up Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7 Didn't have a lot to do as Chelsea dominated the ball and allowed zero shots on target until the 90th minute following the early sending off of Fikayo Tomori. Trevoh Chalobah - 7 Had the difficult task of neutralising Rafael Leao whilst Reece James...
ESPN
Iwobi shines despite Ronaldo landmark, Moffi matches Mbappe
Cristiano Ronaldo's landmark 700th goal, as Manchester United defeated Everton on Sunday, couldn't entirely take the focus away from another superb Alex Iwobi display for the Toffees. He wasn't the only Nigerian star to excel this weekend, with the likes of Cyriel Dessers, Calvin Bassey, Ademola Lookman, and Terem Moffi...
Yardbarker
Di Maria offers Juventus good news as the club orders the players to a retreat
Juventus has ordered their players into a retreat at their Continassa training ground after back-to-back losses against AC Milan and Maccabi Haifa. The Bianconeri have been in poor form for much of this season and Max Allegri is desperate to arrest the slump sooner than later. The Bianconeri manager has...
BBC
Young shares Villa frustrations
Ashley Young says Aston Villa must find killer instinct in attack after a night of frustration at Nottingham Forest. Young, who scored Villa's goal in the 1-1 draw, told the club's website: "My thoughts are frustration. With the amount of possession we had, chances created, it feels like a loss to be honest.
'They didn't give AC Milan a sniff': Joe Cole heaps praise on dominant Chelsea performance after they see off 10-man AC Milan, insisting the 'future is bright' under Graham Potter
Joe Cole has praised Chelsea's dominant performance as they beat AC Milan 2-0 in Italy to top their Champions League group with two matches to play. Fikayo Tomori was sent off for the hosts in the opening 20 minutes, conceding a penalty which was put away by Jorginho. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added the second before half-time.
Chelsea icon Michael Ballack slams Todd Boehly's 'INCOMPREHENSIBLE' decision to sack Thomas Tuchel and tears into his 'elbow mentality' since becoming owner... as he hints Graham Potter is playing Kai Havertz out of position
Michael Ballack has described Todd Boehly's decision to sack Thomas Tuchel last month as 'incomprehensible'. Tuchel, who guided Chelsea to Champions League success in 2021, was dismissed on Boehly's 100th day in charge of the club, following their shock 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb in the same competition. Ballack,...
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Consider Move for AC Milan's Sandro Tonali
Chelsea beat AC Milan in back-to-back matches in the UEFA Champions League group stages over these past two weeks, but it seems the Italians' Sandro Tonali still managed to impress those in West London. The young midfielder played for both of the 90 minutes against Graham Potter's side and is...
BBC
Julen Lopetegui turns down Wolves - Guillem Balague
Julen Lopetegui has turned down the chance to take over as manager of Wolves, says Spanish football expert Guillem Balague. The 56-year-old met with the Premier League side's chairman Jeff Shi over the vacant manager's job at Molineux following the sacking of Bruno Lage. Lopetegui's father is not well and...
BBC
Premier League title push 'doesn't seem viable' for Liverpool
Diogo Jota says a genuine Premier League title challenge "doesn't seem viable" currently but reiterated the season is "still in the beginning" and there remains plenty for Liverpool to play for. Sunday's loss to Arsenal left the Reds in 10th and 14 points adrift of the Gunners. When...
BBC
Aaron Ramsey: Emmanuel Petit hopes Wales midfielder can adapt to life at Nice
Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit says Aaron Ramsey has to adapt as "soon to possible" to life at Nice. Ramsey joined the French side on a free transfer in August after his contract with Juventus was "mutually terminated". The 31-year-old had Welshman joined Juve from Arsenal in 2019, but struggled...
