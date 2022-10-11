ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Daily Mail

Iranian president says the 'Holocaust probably happened' but needs proper 'investigation' and then calls Israel 'malignant cancerous tumor' during 60 Minutes interview

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke out during his first interview with a Western reporter Sunday, telling 60 Minutes that Israel is a 'malignant cancerous tumor' and claiming the 'Holocaust probably happened' but it needs to 'be investigated and researched.'. President Ebrahim Raisi, whose full name is Ebrahīm Raʾīs al-Sādātī, 60,...
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
WORLD
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Protests
Fox News

US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'

CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Former Iranian president’s daughter arrested for supporting protests triggered by death of woman in custody over hijab

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Just days after expressing support for the protests in Iran, Faezeh Hashemi, the outspoken daughter of former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, was arrested in the Iranian capital on unknown charges. The hard-line Tasnim news agency,...
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

Iran protests unveil the Revolutionary Guard Corps's rot

The Iranian people have again had enough. Protests have erupted across the country in anger at the beating death of a 22-year-old woman detained by morality police for allegedly showing too much hair. Certainly, there is an irony when Western diplomats and journalists don headscarves in deference to Iranian culture, while Iranian women shed theirs, knowing they face detention, torture, and even death for defying the idea that isolated and corrupt octogenarian ayatollahs can define culture and how women should dress.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Iran hijab row: Head of morality police reportedly suspended as 5 killed in protests for Mahsa Amini’s death

Iran’s head of the controversial morality police has reportedly been suspended after five people were killed amid an intensified protest over the death of Mahsa Amini.Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died after being arrested by the organisation in national capital Tehran for allegedly not wearing her head scarf well.Police said she had a heart attack and fell on her own but her father has insisted she had no health problems. The family also alleged she sustained injuries while in custody of the morality police, hinting she was physically assaulted.Morality police units enforce a dress code in the Islamic...
PUBLIC SAFETY

