Read full article on original website
Related
US scrambles F-15 jet to shoot down Iranian drone that appeared to threaten US forces in Iraq
The US scrambled an F-15 jet to shoot down an Iranian drone that appeared to be heading towards US forces in Erbil, Iraq, on Wednesday, a US official told CNN.
CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour declined to wear a head scarf in front of Iran's president, walking away from the interview amid ongoing hijab protests over the death of Mahsa Amini
CNN international anchor Christiane Amanpour declined to interview Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday after refusing to wear a head scarf.
Iranian president says the 'Holocaust probably happened' but needs proper 'investigation' and then calls Israel 'malignant cancerous tumor' during 60 Minutes interview
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke out during his first interview with a Western reporter Sunday, telling 60 Minutes that Israel is a 'malignant cancerous tumor' and claiming the 'Holocaust probably happened' but it needs to 'be investigated and researched.'. President Ebrahim Raisi, whose full name is Ebrahīm Raʾīs al-Sādātī, 60,...
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei ‘gravely ill’ after ‘undergoing surgery to save his life’, say regime insiders
IRAN'S supreme leader is "gravely ill" after undergoing life-saving surgery, regime insiders claim. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 83, was reported to be bedridden after undergoing an op on his bowel last week. Khamenei, who has been in office since 1989, is understood to have suffered "extreme stomach pains and high fever"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albania shows the West how to deal with Iran
A devastating 13-page report by the Microsoft Detection and Response Team has revealed that cyberattacks that crippled government security services and institutions in Albania, were the work of Iran.
Biden will soon meet with Brittney Griner's wife, but experts say Russia has already 'embarrassed' the US by waiting so long to free her
President Joe Biden is set to meet with Brittney Griner's wife on Friday, the White House said. Griner is being detained in a Russian prison after pleading guilty to drug charges. The White House in July announced a proposed prisoner exchange, but few details have emerged since.
ohmymag.co.uk
Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens
Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique
Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox News
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Russian and Chinese Navy Ships Spotted Less Than 100 Miles off U.S. Coast
The Russian and Chinese navies are in their second week of joint-patrols in the Pacific.
Iran's Gen Z is fed up. The protests aren't just about hijab, they're about regime change.
Mahsa Amini's death in the custody of Iran's morality police has inspired Gen Z protesters, who are bolder and angrier than their predecessors.
BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee
The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
Trump showed Taliban leader satellite picture of his house in threat to ‘obliterate’ him
Former President Donald Trump said that at one point when he was in the White House, he threatened one of the top members of the Taliban by sending him a satellite picture of his house and saying he would “obliterate” him. The conversation between Trump and Abdul Ghani...
Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'
CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
MSNBC
An all-female group of Ukrainian soldiers is here to deliver a message to U.S. lawmakers
As Russian President Vladimir Putin mobilizes more troops and escalates his war in Ukraine, a delegation of all-female Ukrainian soldiers is in Washington D.C. this week to meet with lawmakers to share their stories and perspectives on what it’s like to be on the frontlines. The goal of the...
Woman, 22, dies after being ‘beaten into a coma by Iran’s feared morality police’ for ‘wearing hijab wrongly’
A YOUNG woman has been beaten to death by Iran's morality police for failing to comply with the country's strict hijab rules, it has been alleged. Mahsa Amini, 22, was declared brain dead after she was reportedly beaten into a coma by the police on on Tuesday. The young woman...
americanmilitarynews.com
Former Iranian president’s daughter arrested for supporting protests triggered by death of woman in custody over hijab
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Just days after expressing support for the protests in Iran, Faezeh Hashemi, the outspoken daughter of former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, was arrested in the Iranian capital on unknown charges. The hard-line Tasnim news agency,...
Washington Examiner
Iran protests unveil the Revolutionary Guard Corps's rot
The Iranian people have again had enough. Protests have erupted across the country in anger at the beating death of a 22-year-old woman detained by morality police for allegedly showing too much hair. Certainly, there is an irony when Western diplomats and journalists don headscarves in deference to Iranian culture, while Iranian women shed theirs, knowing they face detention, torture, and even death for defying the idea that isolated and corrupt octogenarian ayatollahs can define culture and how women should dress.
Iran hijab row: Head of morality police reportedly suspended as 5 killed in protests for Mahsa Amini’s death
Iran’s head of the controversial morality police has reportedly been suspended after five people were killed amid an intensified protest over the death of Mahsa Amini.Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died after being arrested by the organisation in national capital Tehran for allegedly not wearing her head scarf well.Police said she had a heart attack and fell on her own but her father has insisted she had no health problems. The family also alleged she sustained injuries while in custody of the morality police, hinting she was physically assaulted.Morality police units enforce a dress code in the Islamic...
Comments / 0