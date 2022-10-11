Don’t let your next IEP or 504 meeting scare you. Join us Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. via zoom. Register here:. Have you ever felt nervous about attending your child’s IEP or 504 meeting? This fun “Halloween” style meeting will be full of amazing parenting IEP/504 preparation tips to make school meetings less scary and more manageable. Come learn about how to communicate your wants and needs for your child in meetings as a valued team member. We will be sharing how to take the nervous anticipation out of participation.

