Parenting Informational Meeting on IEPs and 504s
Don’t let your next IEP or 504 meeting scare you. Join us Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. via zoom. Register here:. Have you ever felt nervous about attending your child’s IEP or 504 meeting? This fun “Halloween” style meeting will be full of amazing parenting IEP/504 preparation tips to make school meetings less scary and more manageable. Come learn about how to communicate your wants and needs for your child in meetings as a valued team member. We will be sharing how to take the nervous anticipation out of participation.
Fourth Grade Students Attend Symphony
Tuesday, October 11, fourth-grade students from Brockbank had the wonderful opportunity to attend a performance by the Utah Symphony at Maple Mountain High School. The students had a great time dressing up and learning about music.
No School Monday, October 17
October 17 is a PC Comp Day for Nebo School District. No school will be in session. See you on Tuesday, October 18.
