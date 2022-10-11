Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Parkland school shooter spared the death sentence as Florida jury recommends life without parole
Nikolas Cruz, the man who shot and killed 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, was spared the death penalty as a Florida jury recommended a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Thursday's decision comes more than four years after the deadliest U.S. mass shooting that has ever gone to trial.
Parkland shooter spared death sentence
After deliberating for seven hours, a jury recommended life in prison for convicted Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz, instead of the death penalty. The decision stunned some of the victims' family members -- many were visibly angry and some broke down in tears. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
Parkland jury foreman on shooter's sentencing: "It didn't go the way I would've liked"
Just after a jury in Florida spared the gunman convicted of killing 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School the death penalty, jury foreman Benjamin Thomas told CBS Miami he did not agree with the decision. "I don't like how it turned out, but that's how the jury...
Parents of Parkland shooting victim "disgusted" with sentencing decision
Ilan and Lori Alhadeff, whose 14-year-old daughter Alyssa was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, spoke out after a jury recommended life without parole instead of the death sentence for the gunman. Watch their remarks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkland parents say they're "disgusted" with jurors after they spare shooter's life: "I pray that animal suffers every day of his life in jail"
A jury recommended the Parkland school shooter be sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday, sparing him the death penalty. Some parents of those killed in the shooting said they were angry at the decision, with one father calling the shooter an "animal." Nikolas Cruz shot and killed...
Arizona Supreme Court allows execution of inmate Murray Hooper to proceed despite allegations of "corrupt police practices"
Arizona can move forward with the execution of death row inmate Murray Hooper next month, the state's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The state's high court granted the motion for a warrant of execution of the 76-year-old. He will die by lethal injection or gas in an execution scheduled for Nov....
Ohio man pleads guilty to trying to kill romantic rival with gift-wrapped bomb in Maryland
A 32-year-old man has pleaded guilty to building an explosive bomb in Ohio and then driving to Maryland, with the intention of killing a romantic rival, according to authorities. Clayton McCoy intended to kill the boyfriend of the woman he liked, the Department of Justice said in a news release.
CBS News
2 officers killed, 1 wounded in Connecticut shooting
Two police officers were killed and one was wounded when a suspect lured them in with a 911 call and opened fire. The gunman was also killed. Lilia Luciano has the latest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sandy Hook families react to Alex Jones' nearly $1 billion damages verdict
A Connecticut jury ruled that right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay nearly $1 billion in damages to families of Sandy Hook shooting victims. CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste joins "CBS News Mornings" to share reactions to the case.
A Vermont couple was found stabbed to death 33 years ago. A drop of blood found inside a car has led to an arrest.
A drop of blood that was subjected to modern DNA testing enabled Vermont State Police detectives to make an arrest in the 1989 murder of a Danby couple found stabbed to death in their home, police said. Michael Anthony Louise, 79, was arrested Thursday in Syracuse, New York, on two...
Texas man kills aspiring nurse, then kills himself
A Texas man and a woman died on Oct. 9 in an apparent murder-suicide. According to investigators, the 22-year-old man called his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend, Tamara Sawyer, and showed up at her house later that day unannounced but she let him inside. They went to her bedroom, and 10 minutes later, family members said they heard gunshots.
83-year-old immigrant Pasquale Sciarappa becomes internet cooking sensation
As part of our new series "Never Too Late," CBS News correspondent Janet Shamlian visits 83-year-old Pasquale Sciarappa in his New Jersey kitchen. Amid the pandemic and retirement, the cook has become an internet sensation with cooking videos that have reached millions of people worldwide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Maryland sisters are recovering after surviving a stabbing attack on the Las Vegas strip
BALTIMORE -- A pair of Maryland sisters were among the eight people stabbed Thursday in an attack on the Las Vegas strip.Gabrielle "Gabby" Hewes and Cassandra "Cassy" Hewes were on a trip with their mother Beth last week when they were stabbed in the attack that killed two and injured six.A GoFundMe (https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-victims-of-las-vegas-stabbing) effort has raised more than $16,000 to benefit their family.An aunt and cousin told WJZ by phone the sisters were taking photos with Las Vegas showgirls Thursday when the attack happened. Beth Hewes, a Registered Nurse, applied pressure to her daughters' wounds.Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris DiGiovanni, 30, were killed in the attack.Younger sister Cassy has since been discharged from the hospital with plans to return to Maryland later this week. Gabby is still in the ICU after another surgery Monday, according to family.
Rep. Jake Auchincloss on Treasury Dept. investigation into migrant flights to Massachusetts
The U.S. Treasury Department says it will investigate flights that transported migrants from Texas to Massachusetts that were funded by Florida Gov. Ron Desantis. Rep. Jake Auchincloss is one of six members of Congress from the Massachusetts delegation who requested the investigation. He joins CBS News to discuss what he hopes will result.
Fired Peloton trainer files lawsuit alleging hostile working environment
A former Peloton instructor is suing the personal fitness company for $1.8 million, alleging he was wrongly dismissed and that it created a hostile work environment. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in New York State Supreme Court on behalf of Daniel McKenna, also accuses Peloton Chief Content Officer Jennifer Cotter of directing ethnically offensive remarks at McKenna, who is Irish.
Florida water "looks like root beer, smells like dead fish rolled into compost" as environment reels from Hurricane Ian
While Hurricane Ian has passed, it has left a damaging mark on Florida's environment – complete with green sludge, thousands of gallons of leaked diesel and water that "looks like root beer, smells like dead fish rolled into compost." Records and personal accounts show that Ian's toll is filled...
GOP leaders are condemning the "woke left." But what does "woke" mean, and why does it spark so much emotion?
In the battle to define America, Republican leaders across the nation are condemning those they allege are part of the "woke left" as midterm elections inch closer. The re-election campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released a music video touting how he "stands up for what he believes," and put together an ad inspired by the movie "Top Gun" in an effort to target "the woke agenda."
CBS News
Florida surgeon general recommends men of a certain age should avoid COVID vaccine
Dr. Joseph Ladapo said it poses an increased risk of cardiac-related death in men 18 - 39. The CDC says that is not true.
New York attorney general asks court to block Trump Organization from moving assets
New York State Attorney General Letitia James asked a judge Thursday for a preliminary injunction to prohibit the Trump Organization from transferring any assets without court approval, claiming the company "appears to be taking steps to restructure its business to avoid" liability in a massive lawsuit filed by James' office in September.
cardinalnews.org
Gilbert and West Virginia counterpart announce push for small nuclear reactors in rural areas
The House speakers in Virginia and West Virginia announced today they are working together to bring advanced nuclear-powered energy sources – including small, modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) – to the rural and economically challenged regions of their states. Nine days after Virginia’s governor announced he wants to put...
CBS News
561K+
Followers
68K+
Post
396M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0