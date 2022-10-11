ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
The Independent

Cruise passengers wake up to see cabins flooding in ‘Titanic-like scene’

Cruise passengers said they got the fright of their lives when they saw a corridor of the ship filling up with water in what they said was akin to a scene in the film Titanic. The chaos is shown in videos shared online this week by a TikTok user called Adrienne, who said that there were “Titanic vibes for about five minutes” after she “woke to water rushing into [her] cabin”.
Narcity

A Canadian Neighbourhood Was Just Named One Of The Top 5 'Coolest' In The World

Do you live in Canada's coolest neighbourhood? One spot in Canada has made the top five list of a new ranking of the world's coolest neighbourhoods, and it's easy to see why. Time Out has released the results of its Time Out Index Survey, an annual poll of city-dwellers around the globe. Using the results, the magazine was able to put together a ranking of 51 of the coolest neighbourhoods across the world, and three Canadian spots made the cut.
Narcity

8 Things To Do Around Ottawa This Weekend: October 13 to 16

If you're not into quintessential fall activities like visiting pumpkin patches or hiking to stunning fall lookouts, there are still a bunch of fun things to do around the capital city this season. From weekly cocktail events to food festivals and concerts that are only happening on specific dates, here...
Vice

Rental Opportunity of the Week: A Flat So Bad It Will Make You Quit London

What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? I wonder, does London have any allure anymore? I always used to dream of London, as a kid: I was born in London and heard fantastical stories about what a shimmering, sprawling, intricate city full of life it was, and I craved to crawl back towards it. This, I thought, was the city where you made friends with people who went on to do wonderful things.
Narcity

Blink 182 Just Announced Their Reunion Tour & They Are Coming To Toronto

Blink 182 has reunited their classic lineup for the first time in seven years, and they're bringing their iconic toilet humour and melodies to Toronto. On Thursday, the band's core members, Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker announced, via an innuendo-filled social media post, that they are embarking on a massive world tour in 2023.
Narcity

A Paranormal Investigator Visited One Of Ontario’s 'Most Haunted' Spots & It Was 'Terrifying'

Do you believe in ghosts? Paranormal investigator Krista Maryk visits all sorts of spooky spots around Ontario, and she's had some eerie experiences. The Guelph local explores said-to-be haunted places across the province, and her videos have racked up a following of over 140,000 on TikTok and over 1,000 on YouTube. From haunted houses to underground tunnels, Maryk explores tons of creepy landmarks and areas.
