Stillwater, OK

Notable quotes from Oklahoma State football players after Tuesday’s practice

STILLWATER, Okla. — There aren’t any off weeks within the Big 12 this season as Oklahoma State faces one other troublesome check in opposition to TCU on the highway this weekend. The Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) are set to battle the Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) in a matchup of the final remaining unbeaten groups within the convention. Kickoff inside Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, is scheduled for two:30 p.m. CT and can air on ABC with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath on the decision.
STILLWATER, OK
From Braum’s to OSU, Blackwell Is paving path to success

Stephen Howard | Manager of Communications | 405-744-4363 | [email protected]. Daysia Blackwell was like numerous 15-year-olds in Duncan, Oklahoma — in want of a. job to pay for after-school actions. The native Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy retailer. employed her on, however wanting again, Blackwell ended up...
DUNCAN, OK
Heavy rain, lightning fires, possible tornado weather hit OKC Monday

Firefighters performed a water rescue and battled lightning-related fires Monday morning as meteorologists warned Oklahoma City residents of extreme weather by way of Wednesday. Forecasters suggested residents of central Oklahoma to be ready for the opportunity of extreme weather, flash flooding and tornadoes all through the day Monday. Between 4...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma man faces charges for Jefferson Twp. shooting

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — An Oklahoma man indicted Tuesday is accused of shooting his cousin after a household argument escalated throughout a relative’s burial at a Jefferson Township cemetery final month. 30-year-old Jaquade Lewis, of Del City, Oklahoma, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on...
DEL CITY, OK

