Read full article on original website
Related
blackchronicle.com
Notable quotes from Oklahoma State football players after Tuesday’s practice
STILLWATER, Okla. — There aren’t any off weeks within the Big 12 this season as Oklahoma State faces one other troublesome check in opposition to TCU on the highway this weekend. The Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) are set to battle the Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) in a matchup of the final remaining unbeaten groups within the convention. Kickoff inside Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, is scheduled for two:30 p.m. CT and can air on ABC with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath on the decision.
blackchronicle.com
From Braum’s to OSU, Blackwell Is paving path to success
Stephen Howard | Manager of Communications | 405-744-4363 | [email protected]. Daysia Blackwell was like numerous 15-year-olds in Duncan, Oklahoma — in want of a. job to pay for after-school actions. The native Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy retailer. employed her on, however wanting again, Blackwell ended up...
blackchronicle.com
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister To Announce 2023 Oklahoma Teacher Of The Year Finalists
OKLAHOMA CITY – State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and the present Teacher of the Year Rebecka Peterson will announce the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year finalists on Wednesday Afternoon. The announcement shall be made on the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City at 1:30. We’ll you’ll want to convey...
blackchronicle.com
Heavy rain, lightning fires, possible tornado weather hit OKC Monday
Firefighters performed a water rescue and battled lightning-related fires Monday morning as meteorologists warned Oklahoma City residents of extreme weather by way of Wednesday. Forecasters suggested residents of central Oklahoma to be ready for the opportunity of extreme weather, flash flooding and tornadoes all through the day Monday. Between 4...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma man faces charges for Jefferson Twp. shooting
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — An Oklahoma man indicted Tuesday is accused of shooting his cousin after a household argument escalated throughout a relative’s burial at a Jefferson Township cemetery final month. 30-year-old Jaquade Lewis, of Del City, Oklahoma, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on...
blackchronicle.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch For 6 Oklahoma Counties Ahead Of Severe Weather Potential
UPDATE 7:20 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Hughes, Murray and Pontotoc counties till 8 p.m. UPDATE 5/5 3:33 PM: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Hughes, Lincoln, Okfuskee, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties till 10 p.m. ***. Sunday is predicted to usher in file warmth and...
blackchronicle.com
Kevin Stitt responds to KFOR investigation into secret plan to build new Governor’s mansion
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — KFOR uncovered a secret plan for a new multi-million greenback governor’s mansion by Gov. Kevin Stitt. The Stitt household at present lives 20 miles away from the historic mansion which was constructed in 1927 and opened in 1928. They say after they first moved...
Comments / 0