Excelsior Springs, MO

Mo. man accused of kidnapping and raping woman found wearing dog collar with padlock around her neck

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (TCD) -- A man was taken into custody and faces several charges for allegedly kidnapping, raping, and holding a woman captive in his home. On Oct. 7, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said their office was assisting the Excelsior Springs Police Department with an investigation on the 300 block of Old Orchard Road after a woman told police she had been "held against her will and sexually assaulted."
City
Missouri
Missouri Crime & Safety
