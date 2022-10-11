Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
How hourly workers find flexibility as economy slows in TexasInstaworkHouston, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Related
FOX Sports
Alvarez hits 3-run HR vs Ray in 9th, Astros jolt M's in ALDS
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, wrecking Seattle’s strategy of using a Cy Young Award winner in a rare relief role and vaulting the Houston Astros over the Mariners 8-7 Tuesday in their playoff opener.
Yordan Alvarez stuns Mariners with walk-off homer in Astros' ALDS win
Yordan Alvarez propelled the Houston Astros to victory in Game 1 of the American League Division Series with a walk-off homer against the Seattle Mariners.
WATCH: Alvarez hits walk-off home run to complete Astros' comeback
Yordan Alvarez is ready for the moment. When the Houston Astros needed their superstar the most, the 25-year-old slugger blasted a two-out, three-run home run to give his team an 8-7 win over the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the ALDS. It wasn't a cheap shot, either: It traveled...
FOX Sports
Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston Astros unveil playoff roster for ALDS
The Astros and Mariners will start their series Tuesday in Houston.
KHOU
ALDS: Five reasons the Astros will win...and five reasons the Mariners will
HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners are in Houston to take on the Astros in the American League Division Series. And while the two teams battle it out on the baseball diamond, KING 5 in Seattle and KHOU 11 in Houston are looking at reasons their team will advance! KHOU 11's Jason Bristol and Daniel Gotera have the reasons for the Astros. Alex Didion has the reasons it'll be Seattle moving on to the American League Championship Series.
The Crawfish Boxes
The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster
The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
Houston Astros bullpen overlooked part of ALDS Game 1 win over Seattle Mariners
The walkoff home run by Yordan Alvarez may have grabbed the headlines and highlights on Tuesday, but the Houston Astros bullpen set up the ninth-inning moment with some dominant pitching. After Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander was rocked for six runs and 10 hits in just four innings on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Game 2 of ALDS: Astros beat the Mariners 4-2
HOUSTON — Mariners vs. Astros live updates. Ninth inning: Julio Rodriguez doubled into the gap. Alvarez strikes again and Astros beat the Mariners 4-2. With the Mariners trailing 2-0, the ALDS now moves to Seattle for the first postseason game in front of Mariners fans since 2001. Eighth inning:...
MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history
Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Whether it was a...
MLB・
Mariners jump all over Astros ace Justin Verlander in ALDS Game 1
The Astros trailed 6-2 after four innings from Verlander, who gave up a postseason career-high 10 hits and matched a career-high six earned runs.
Comments / 0