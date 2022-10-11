ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvarez hits 3-run HR vs Ray in 9th, Astros jolt M's in ALDS

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, wrecking Seattle’s strategy of using a Cy Young Award winner in a rare relief role and vaulting the Houston Astros over the Mariners 8-7 Tuesday in their playoff opener.
Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
ALDS: Five reasons the Astros will win...and five reasons the Mariners will

HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners are in Houston to take on the Astros in the American League Division Series. And while the two teams battle it out on the baseball diamond, KING 5 in Seattle and KHOU 11 in Houston are looking at reasons their team will advance! KHOU 11's Jason Bristol and Daniel Gotera have the reasons for the Astros. Alex Didion has the reasons it'll be Seattle moving on to the American League Championship Series.
The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster

The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
Game 2 of ALDS: Astros beat the Mariners 4-2

HOUSTON — Mariners vs. Astros live updates. Ninth inning: Julio Rodriguez doubled into the gap. Alvarez strikes again and Astros beat the Mariners 4-2. With the Mariners trailing 2-0, the ALDS now moves to Seattle for the first postseason game in front of Mariners fans since 2001. Eighth inning:...
MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history

Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Whether it was a...
