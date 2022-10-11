Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw Star Says “I’m Done”
One star of the Raw brand has stated simply “I’m done” as they release a video where they air their frustrations and vow that they won’t be kept down. Mustafa Ali has had something of a stop-start career in WWE to date. A standout of the company’s cruiserweight division at the time, Ali was moved to SmackDown in 2018 where he instantly made a splash sharing the ring with some of the brand’s biggest names such as AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Says Seth Rollins ‘Didn’t Have A Choice’ But To Work With Him In WWE
Ever since Matt Riddle signed with WWE, he has been one of the mainstays of WWE television, be it in NXT or the main roster. His in-ring skills are one of the best in the company and he already has a good fan following. During the WWE Draft in 2020,...
Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw
A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
411mania.com
Brock Lesnar Returns On WWE Raw, Costs Bobby Lashley US Title
Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE TV on tonight’s Raw, attacking Bobby Lashley and costing him the United States Championship. The Beast came out on tonight’s episode of Raw while Lashley was awaiting his title defense against Seth Rollins and attacked the champion, hitting him with an F5 before hitting suplexes and locking in a Kimura Lock. Rollins came out after the commercial break and defeated Lashley to win the title.
411mania.com
WWE News: Candice LeRae Beats Bayley on Raw, Johnny Gargano Defeats Austin Theory
– Candice LeRae picked up a huge win on WWE Raw, defeating Bayley on the season premiere. LeRae faced the Damage CTRL leader on tonight’s show and countered a Rose Plant into an inside cradle for the win. Damage CTRL attacked LeRae after and then assaulted Bianca Belair when she came out for the save.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Star Returns to NXT
WWE SmackDown star Sonya Deville appeared on Tuesday night’s edition of NXT. Deville emerged from the crowd to assault Alba Fyre. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction joined Deville. Mandy Rose was not present since she had been granted time off following the death of her brother.
411mania.com
Notes On Producers For Last Night’s WWE Raw
A new report has the list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following names produced the matches and segments for Raw and the WWE Main Event tapings:. * Jason Jordan produced the Bloodline in ring promo that opened the show. *...
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Karl Anderson's NJPW Future Following WWE Return
Last night's episode of "WWE Raw" saw the return of the Good Brothers, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, to WWE. This could be construed as somewhat awkward, given that Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and had been scheduled to defend the title against Hikuleo at NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka on November 5, the same day WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled in Saudi Arabia.
PWMania
New Matches Revealed for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Updated Card
The WWE NXT Women’s Title will be on the line at Halloween Havoc. Alba Fyre and Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose have been feuding for weeks, and now WWE has confirmed Fyre vs. Rose for the upcoming NXT Halloween Havoc event, with the championship on the line.
PWMania
Several WWE RAW and SmackDown Stars Set for WWE NXT Go-Home Show, More
Several matches for next week’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT have been announced. There will also be increased crossover between WWE brands next week, according to the announcement. Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez will feature in a “Pick Your Poison” before their Halloween Havoc match on NXT...
Bleacher Report
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Bray Wyatt, Renee Paquette and More
Bray Wyatt is back in WWE following an unforgettable return at Extreme Rules and his status moving forward is now apparent, thanks to a new report from the wrestling rumor mill. The Eater of Worlds is understandably at the forefront of this week's collection of rumors and headlines, but he...
411mania.com
Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 10.11.22
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and we’re motoring our way to Halloween Havoc later this month. That brings us to this week, which will see Bron Breakker kick us off with a match against Javier Bernal as well as a #1 contender’s match for the NXT Tag Team Championships between Edris Enofé & Malik Blade, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen and The Dyad. In addition, Alba Fyre will take on Jacy Jayne while Stacks and Wes Lee do battle. And finally, Nathan Frazer and Axiom will face off in their last match of their Best of Three series, with a spot in the NXT North American Championship match at Halloween Havoc on the line. That’s the makings for a solid show, all in all.
411mania.com
WWE News: Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts Return This Week, Dakota Kai on Out of Character, Kofi Kingston and Matt Riddle Play Street Fighter 6
– WWE Superstar Sheamus is finally reviving his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel with new episodes starting Friday, October 14. This week’s episode will feature Bobby Lashley:. – WWE Superstar Dakota Kai joined Ryan Satin on Out of Character this week:. – Matt Riddle and Kofi Kingston played the...
Sonya Deville Appears On 10/11 WWE NXT, Attacks Alba Fyre; Will Wrestle On 10/18
Sonya Deville has Mandy Rose's back, despite their differences from the past. The last time the characters of Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose were on television together, they were mortal enemies and Mandy banished Sonya from WWE. But that was then and this is now. On October 11, Sonya Deville returned to WWE NXT to attack Alba Fyre and help Mandy Rose's faction, Toxic Attraction.
Roderick Strong Still Hospitalized, Veer Comes And Goes | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT fight size update for October 11. - Roderick Strong is still in the hospital. He has been sidelined since Damon Kemp attacked him in the parking lot several weeks ago, and he rode away in an ambulance after the beatdown. Strong's Diamond Mine stablemates visited him on Tuesday night. The veteran was wearing a neck brace and sitting in a wheel chair, but one positive came out of the situation. The teammates reconnected after they were on the verge of breaking up before Kemp's betrayal.
PWMania
NJPW World TV Title Tournament Bracket Revealed
New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed the bracket for the NJPW World TV Championship tournament, which will include 16 competitors. The event begins on October 14 and continues until NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, which takes place on January 4. The matches in the tournament will be competed under a time...
Jay White, Eddie Kingston, Kazuchika Okada, And More Announced For NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced a star-studded tag team match for its Rumble on 44th Street event. Rumble on 44th Street will be NJPW's second show in NYC in October; the event will be preceded by The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street: A Halloween Special on October 27. Some of the top names from the company will be in action.
wrestlinginc.com
Chucky Returns To WWE NXT
It appears Chucky, the iconic antagonist from the "Child's Play" film franchise, will get involved in some capacity at the upcoming "NXT" Halloween Havoc premium live event. During the 10/11 episode of "WWE NXT," Chucky made a cameo in a video package recapping the ongoing rivalry between Apollo Crews and Grayson Waller, appearing as part of Crews' vision on several occasions. With Crews and Waller set to wrestle in a "Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal Match" at Halloween Havoc, Chucky could possibly influence the outcome of their match or even spin the wheel to decide the stipulation.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory's Losing Streak Continues On WWE Raw
When Austin Theory last won a match inside a WWE ring, the 2022-23 NFL season had yet to get underway, Roger Federer had not announced his retirement, and Kevin Durant still wanted out of the Brooklyn Nets. Theory, whose last win took place at a WWE live event against Dolph...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Confirms Main Roster Stars For 10/18 Head-To-Head Against AEW Dynamite
When Grayson Waller announced the stipulation for the Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez grudge match at Halloween Havoc last week, he also informed the two women that they will be wrestling opponents of their choosing on the October 18 "NXT" episode. Waller made it clear that "the entire WWE roster is fair game," implying that Jade and Perez could wrestle main roster Superstars if they so choose.
