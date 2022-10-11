Fire Prevention Week 2022

Marty Long, Facilitator, Fire and Life Safety Educators of the Inland Empire Fire Chiefs, 509.370.0170

The Fire & Life Safety Educators of the Inland Empire Fire Chiefs encourage residents to embrace the 2022 Fire Prevention Week theme, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. During the week of October 9-15, 2022 fire departments across the country will be educating residents about important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

“Fires grow much faster today than when Fire Prevention Week began due to different materials in our homes. In a residential fire it can take minutes for thick black smoke to fill your home” stated Nick Henry, Deputy Chief, Spokane County Fire District 10. “It is more important than ever to know and practice your family home fire escape plan. Everyone in the home needs to be prepared, and know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds” Henry continued.

“Home fire escape plans should account for the unique make-up of your home. Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different,” said Marty Long, Division Chief, Spokane County Fire District 8.

“Have a discussion! Get creative! Help the family choose an outside meeting place (i.e. the neighbor's front door, a light post, a mailbox, a stop sign, that big tree across the street). Any spot that is a safe distance from your home where everyone can meet and be accounted for after they've safely left the house. Make sure to mark the location of the meeting place on your families’ escape plan” stated Captain Scott Crawford, Spokane Valley Fire Department.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), More than 43 million Americans are living with an access or functional need.

“If there are children, older adults, or people living with access and functional needs in your home, make sure to account for their needs when creating your home fire escape plan. They may require additional help to evacuate in a fire” stated Jamie McIntyre, Community Risk Reduction Manager, City of Spokane Fire Department.

Having a home fire escape plan, working smoke alarms, and sleeping with your door closed are simple steps residents can take to increase their resilience to a house fire.

Additional Home Fire Safety reminders from NFPA:

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

Community members who have questions about their home fire escape plan, or smoke alarms are encouraged to reach out to their local fire station.

NFPA Home Fire Escape Plan guide HFEP (nfpa.org)

To find out more about Fire Prevention Week visit fpw.org and sparky.org.