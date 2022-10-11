ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

KFVS12

Mayfield Recovery Group receives $250K donation for housing project

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group has received a large donation for their Home for the Holidays housing project. The $250,000 donation comes from the Mayfield Community Foundation. The LTRG will be using the donated funds to purchase the first four or five properties...
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Trigg County Country Ham Festival ready for weekend

Fifty thousand hungry visitors are set to descend on Cadiz this weekend for their 46th Country Ham Festival. Preparations have been months in the making lining up 225 vendors, carnival rides, and musical entertainment. There are some preliminary events all week, but the start of the celebration is the Ham...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Missing Cadiz Woman Located

A Cadiz woman that was reported missing Wednesday morning has been located. Murray Police say 70-year-old Deborah Clark who was last seen at a business on the south side of Murray has been located Wednesday afternoon. She is reportedly safe and with family.
CADIZ, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Home, cars damaged in Caldwell County fire

A home in Caldwell County was heavily damaged in a fire early Monday morning. Firefighters responded after midnight to Bright Hill Road and found half of the home and multiple vehicles engulfed in flames. Thirteen firefighters were able to contain the fire after more than two hours. They reported that...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Mowing crews begin work along I-24

The fall's final round of mowing and litter pickup are ramping up along Interstate 24 through Kentucky starting today for the next several weeks. Crews are starting at the Trigg-Christian County line near mile marker 69 and will work westward, eventually to the I-24 Ohio River Bridge at Paducah. Mowing...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman

The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
MURRAY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Pastor, 80, retires after 61 years in ministry: 'I've loved the journey'

PRINCETON, Ky. (KT) — A ministry journey of 61 years ended this month for Doug Anderson, who described those years as a “wonderful journey.”. “I can’t fault it in any way,” said the 80-year-old Anderson. “The Lord has blessed me far beyond what I deserve. I’ve loved the journey with the Lord and His people.”
PRINCETON, KY
kbsi23.com

Firefighters battle large field fire west of Blodgett

BLODGETT, Mo. (KBSI) – Firefighters worked Tuesday afternoon to put out a large field fire west of Blodgett. It happened along County Road 425. This comes a day after the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District posted an urgent reminder on their Facebook page saying the county is under a burn ban due to dry conditions.
BLODGETT, MO
wkdzradio.com

Barkley Water Issues Boil Advisory For South Road Customers

Barkley Lake Water District has issued a boil water advisory for customers in Trigg County who live along a portion of Kentucky 139, the South Road. Water District Superintendent John Herring says the advisory includes customers between 595 South Road and 2237 South Road. The advisory also includes East Oaklawn Farm Road, Lookout Lane, And Lowey Lane.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Vehicle, structure damaged in Scott County field fire

Heartland farmers are still waiting for some relief from the drought. Impacts from the dry weather have not let up either, now farmers are on edge trying to protect what they do have. |. The possibility of rain tomorrow couldn't come soon enough for local firefighters, especially for Scott Co.,...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.

Kentuckians have until midnight tonight to register to vote for the November election. Rain is in the forecast, but Heartland Farmers are still dealing with the consequences of the drought. Illinois Parental Notification of Abortion Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Ill. democratic lawmakers passed a plan last year to...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

I-69/Purchase Parkway near Mayfield back open after semi crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Interstate 69/The Purchase Parkway near the 21 mile marker in Graves County was closed for about five hours on Wednesday, Oct. 12 after a crash involving a tractor trailer. The crash initially blocked all lanes of Interstate 69/The Purchase Parkway. James Gammon, 56, of...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Kid's Swat Challenge coming to Sikeston

Fentanyl is a growing problem across the US, and here in the Heartland. A recent arrest in Paducah is an example of a new way the drug is being distributed. McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. Heartland Sports @...
SIKESTON, MO

