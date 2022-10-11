Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Talon Falls is Still the Best Haunt We Have SeenLucinda GunninPaducah, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
BBQ on the River is in full swing! Officers will be roving the area and doing their part keep everyone safe.deacon920Paducah, KY
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office and Benton Police is now equipped with sensory bagsdeacon920Marshall County, KY
25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole on Mondaydeacon920Paducah, KY
kbsi23.com
Gift cards to be distributed to new homeowners, volunteers as part of Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Gift cards will be distributed to new homeowners and volunteers in western Kentucky as part of the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Tornadoes devastated Mayfield on December 10. Several dozen people were killed in the storm. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that gift cards...
KFVS12
Mayfield Recovery Group receives $250K donation for housing project
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group has received a large donation for their Home for the Holidays housing project. The $250,000 donation comes from the Mayfield Community Foundation. The LTRG will be using the donated funds to purchase the first four or five properties...
westkentuckystar.com
Trigg County Country Ham Festival ready for weekend
Fifty thousand hungry visitors are set to descend on Cadiz this weekend for their 46th Country Ham Festival. Preparations have been months in the making lining up 225 vendors, carnival rides, and musical entertainment. There are some preliminary events all week, but the start of the celebration is the Ham...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Humane Society over capacity, urgently seeking fosters and adopters
PADUCAH — "A house without a dog is like a garden without flowers." That bit of wisdom comes from the McCracken County Humane Society, who say they are in urgent need of community assistance. Last Friday in a social media post, the humane society reported they had received a...
wkdzradio.com
Missing Cadiz Woman Located
A Cadiz woman that was reported missing Wednesday morning has been located. Murray Police say 70-year-old Deborah Clark who was last seen at a business on the south side of Murray has been located Wednesday afternoon. She is reportedly safe and with family.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews clear crashed semitrailer, spilled trash from KY 1241, East Vaughn Road intersection
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 1241 and East Vaughn Road were blocked just south of Hickory, Kentucky, until about 8 p.m. Wednesday because of a crash involving an overturned semitrailer. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says no one was injured in the crash, which happened around 3:30 p.m. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Home, cars damaged in Caldwell County fire
A home in Caldwell County was heavily damaged in a fire early Monday morning. Firefighters responded after midnight to Bright Hill Road and found half of the home and multiple vehicles engulfed in flames. Thirteen firefighters were able to contain the fire after more than two hours. They reported that...
westkentuckystar.com
Mowing crews begin work along I-24
The fall's final round of mowing and litter pickup are ramping up along Interstate 24 through Kentucky starting today for the next several weeks. Crews are starting at the Trigg-Christian County line near mile marker 69 and will work westward, eventually to the I-24 Ohio River Bridge at Paducah. Mowing...
westkentuckystar.com
Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman
The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
kentuckytoday.com
Pastor, 80, retires after 61 years in ministry: 'I've loved the journey'
PRINCETON, Ky. (KT) — A ministry journey of 61 years ended this month for Doug Anderson, who described those years as a “wonderful journey.”. “I can’t fault it in any way,” said the 80-year-old Anderson. “The Lord has blessed me far beyond what I deserve. I’ve loved the journey with the Lord and His people.”
kbsi23.com
Firefighters battle large field fire west of Blodgett
BLODGETT, Mo. (KBSI) – Firefighters worked Tuesday afternoon to put out a large field fire west of Blodgett. It happened along County Road 425. This comes a day after the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District posted an urgent reminder on their Facebook page saying the county is under a burn ban due to dry conditions.
wkdzradio.com
Barkley Water Issues Boil Advisory For South Road Customers
Barkley Lake Water District has issued a boil water advisory for customers in Trigg County who live along a portion of Kentucky 139, the South Road. Water District Superintendent John Herring says the advisory includes customers between 595 South Road and 2237 South Road. The advisory also includes East Oaklawn Farm Road, Lookout Lane, And Lowey Lane.
KFVS12
Vehicle, structure damaged in Scott County field fire
Heartland farmers are still waiting for some relief from the drought. Impacts from the dry weather have not let up either, now farmers are on edge trying to protect what they do have. |. The possibility of rain tomorrow couldn't come soon enough for local firefighters, especially for Scott Co.,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Catalytic converters stolen from West KY contractor, KSP seeking suspects
GRAND RIVERS, KY — Three catalytic converters were stolen from Jim Smith Contracting in Grand Rivers and Kentucky State Police are asking for public help identifying the two suspects. According to a Thursday release, the theft happened around 2 a.m. on September 15, and the pair were caught on...
wpsdlocal6.com
Daytime work zone restriction on Alben Barkley Drive planned for next week
PADUCAH — Alben Barkley Drive will be restricted between I-24 Exit 7 and the Lone Oak Road/Hanan Plaza intersection on October 17 and 18, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Wednesday release, the restriction will be in place from about 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday...
wpsdlocal6.com
Lincoln High School Historical Foundation proposes new community center in Southside Paducah
PADUCAH — “Whatever we can do to keep this dream alive," says J.W. Cleary, founder of the Lincoln High School Historical Foundation. It's a new organization with big plans to build a community center in Southside Paducah. Cleary is enlisting the support of the community to make it...
wpsdlocal6.com
Alley Cat Allies hosting massive 'Feline Frenzy' spay and neuter clinic in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — It's been nearly one year since the December 10 tornado ripped through Mayfield, and the Alley Cat Allies have been working diligently to humanely care for stray cats in the community ever since. According to a Monday release, the charity has already helped over 300 cats...
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.
Kentuckians have until midnight tonight to register to vote for the November election. Rain is in the forecast, but Heartland Farmers are still dealing with the consequences of the drought. Illinois Parental Notification of Abortion Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Ill. democratic lawmakers passed a plan last year to...
kbsi23.com
I-69/Purchase Parkway near Mayfield back open after semi crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Interstate 69/The Purchase Parkway near the 21 mile marker in Graves County was closed for about five hours on Wednesday, Oct. 12 after a crash involving a tractor trailer. The crash initially blocked all lanes of Interstate 69/The Purchase Parkway. James Gammon, 56, of...
KFVS12
Kid's Swat Challenge coming to Sikeston
Fentanyl is a growing problem across the US, and here in the Heartland. A recent arrest in Paducah is an example of a new way the drug is being distributed. McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. Heartland Sports @...
