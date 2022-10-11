In Greene County district court Brandon Lee Ferguson, 24, of Jefferson was sentenced Oct. 6 to one year in jail after he changed his plea to guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine- second offense. The jail term was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year to Boone/Greene County Probation. He was fined $430 with a $64.50 surcharge. Ferguson was sentenced to 30 days in jail on a charge of false information for citation for indictable offense. He was fined $105 with a $15.75 surcharge. The jail time and fine/surcharge were suspended. He was also sentenced to 10 days in jail on a charge of driving while license barred. He will serve that jail time. He was fined $855 with a $128.25 surcharge; the fine and surcharge were suspended. Ferguson must pay $125.40 restitution for his court appointed attorney’s fees and $100 court costs. (Sentencing: Honorable Jospeh B. McCarville)

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO