Funeral notices
Carl Francis Garnett, 94, of Scranton. Services: Monday, Oct. 17, a 10:30 at First United Methodist Church, Scranton. Interment: Scranton Township Cemetery. Visitation: Sunday from 5 to 7 pm at the church, and Monday from 9:30 am until the service. Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home, Scranton, 712-652-3350. Bernice Rohovit, 98,...
Tree walk at Seven Hills Oct. 19
Local experts will lead a walk focused on trees Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 2 pm at Seven Hills Park (1625 M Ave, west of Jefferson). Trees Forever’s Brad Riphagen will join Greene County conservation director Tanner Scheuermann for this educational tree walk. The free walk in the woods will...
Supervisors okay first reading of new Code of Ordinance
Tell GCDC board they will not participate in housing incentives. In a quiet ending to months of energetic debate over the utility level solar energy zoning ordinance, the Greene County supervisors approved the first reading of the entire Ordinance Adopting a New Code of Ordinances for Greene County, Iowa at their meeting on Oct. 10.
Greene Coun district court, week ending Oct. 6
In Greene County district court Brandon Lee Ferguson, 24, of Jefferson was sentenced Oct. 6 to one year in jail after he changed his plea to guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine- second offense. The jail term was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year to Boone/Greene County Probation. He was fined $430 with a $64.50 surcharge. Ferguson was sentenced to 30 days in jail on a charge of false information for citation for indictable offense. He was fined $105 with a $15.75 surcharge. The jail time and fine/surcharge were suspended. He was also sentenced to 10 days in jail on a charge of driving while license barred. He will serve that jail time. He was fined $855 with a $128.25 surcharge; the fine and surcharge were suspended. Ferguson must pay $125.40 restitution for his court appointed attorney’s fees and $100 court costs. (Sentencing: Honorable Jospeh B. McCarville)
Letter to the editor – A. Smith about the supervisor candidates
With the upcoming elections in November taking place, I’d like to remind the voter of the contrast between the two candidates that are up for election to fill a vacant seat on the board of supervisors. They are Mike Holden and Dan Benitz. Dan Benitz won’t tell you he...
Greene County magistrate court, week ending Oct. 6
In Greene County magistrate court Allyn James Case was sentenced Oct. 4 to five days in jail on a charge of public intoxication. The jail time was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year to the Greene County sheriff’s office. He must also undergo a substance abuse evaluation and complete any recommended treatment at his own expense. Case was fined $105 with a $15.75 surcharge. Court costs were $60. A charge of disorderly conduct- loud raucous noise was dismissed.
