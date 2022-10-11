ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Fishermen fight off sharks, survive 28 hours floating in Gulf of Mexico after boat sinks

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UqunW_0iVAkHzt00

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two anglers whose boat sank over the weekend in the Gulf of Mexico clung to an improvised float and fought off sharks while the third swam what felt like miles to search for help.

The swimmer, Phong Le, managed to find a cellphone signal, and sent a Google map of his location just before his battery died, he told ABC News on Tuesday.

The three men had been in the water since about 10 a.m. Saturday — the sharks showed up Sunday morning, Luan Nguyen said. One bit the front of his life vest.

“And I think that’s where I caught … these injuries on my hand,” he told the broadcaster, which identified the third boater as Son Nguyen.

“I took my two thumbs and jabbed him in the eyes, and he took off,” Luan Nguyen said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rq7vD_0iVAkHzt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qd7WQ_0iVAkHzt00

Even as the two men were pulled from the water, they were being circled and harassed by four blacktip sharks measuring about 4 to 6 feet (1.2 to 1.8 meters) long, said Andrew Stone, a seaman in the Coast Guard boat crew that rescued the exhausted pair.

“They were too tired to even be panicking,” he told The Associated Press in an interview alongside other Coast Guard members and officials, none of whom referred to the boaters by name.

All three boaters were back home Tuesday, the Coast Guard said.

“These peoples’ will to survive and their lifejackets is what saved their lives,” said Lt. Katy Caraway, a helicopter co-pilot who rescued Le, who was suffering from hypothermia, and then flew all three to a New Orleans hospital.

She said that while her helicopter was pulling up Le, the man who swam for help, an airplane located the two who had to fight off sharks about a half-mile to a mile (0.8 to 1.6 kilometers) away. A Coast Guard boat based in Venice rushed to that spot.

Helicopter rescue swimmer Richard Hoefle said both boaters had deep cuts on their hands, and one was missing the tip of a middle finger.

In the hospital, he said, one man told him, “I was 100% certain my time was up” before he saw the aircraft that spotted them.

When the group’s 24-foot (7.3-meter) boat sank, it left them with no radio in an area without cellphone service.

“We made a distress call on the VHF radio to the Coast Guard and let them know that we’d taken on water,” Le told ABC. “And not even seconds after that, the boat was nearly halfway in the water.”

They tied two ice chests together as a makeshift float. One happened to hold water and fruit, Luan Nguyen told the network.

One man’s wife reported them missing about 10 p.m. Saturday, said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, rescue coordinator for Sector New Orleans. The woman didn’t know their launch point, he said, and it took about 3.5 hours to find their vehicle in Venice, near Louisiana’s southeastern tip, so crews would know the best areas to search when dawn broke.

Le said that he swam off for help on Sunday. After swimming for what felt like miles, he got a signal on his cellphone and texted his Google map location to a friend.

“I see him trying to reply to me. And the phone cut off — I ran out of battery,” Le told the network.

A boater’s wife texted it to the Coast Guard, said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, rescue coordinator for Sector New Orleans.

Coast Guard boats, planes and a helicopter had spent fruitless hours searching an area larger than Rhode Island.

Then the screenshot arrived.

Using coastal contours, the command center was able to figure out where it was, said Keefe.

The Coast Guard said the men were found about 25 miles off Empire, a small community located along the last narrow strip of the Mississippi Delta, southeast of New Orleans.

Le was rescued first. After the two shark-fighters were lifted into the helicopter, there was a lot of hugging, Hoefle said. Until then, he said, Le “had no idea if his friends were alive or dead.”

Once everyone was on the helicopter, the three Coast Guard crewmembers on the boat below could express their joy. “We were celebrating — whooping and hollering,” said Stone.

“I’d say this was a rescue for the books for all of us,” Caraway said.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Man angry about football team beats and rapes girlfriend, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a man seriously injured and raped his girlfriend after he got angry with her about a football team and waited days to take her to the hospital. Cedric Rooks, 34, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated rape, and domestic violence. Police said Rooks choked and beat […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Accidents
New Orleans, LA
Accidents
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishermen#The Gulf Of Mexico#Accident#Abc News#The Associated Press#The Coast Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
MyArkLaMiss

Police find 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On October 6, 2021, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about someone allegedly selling drugs. That tip led to the arrest of Frank Wilson, 38, of Baton Rouge. The tip asserted that “Wilson was selling methamphetamine and heroin from a hotel in the area,” according […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies issued 40 arrest warrants for narcotic distribution in Franklin Parish; several suspects arrested

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have issued approximately 40 arrest warrants for narcotics. For the past several months, the sheriff’s office investigated narcotics distribution in Franklin Parish, La. According to officials, several suspects are in custody and deputies expect to make more arrests […]
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Vidalia man arrested after molesting minor, deputies say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 7, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the sexual abuse of a child that allegedly occurred at a residence in Vidalia, La. During the investigation, deputies obtained evidence that the alleged sexual abuse had been ongoing […]
VIDALIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

60K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy