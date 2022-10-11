Read full article on original website
Related
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police Officer transported to MVH after reported stabbing
UPDATE: Lt. Col. Eric Henderson with the Dayton Police Department says that crews were called to the 1500 block of Bancroft around 2:33 p.m. on a mental health call. Dispatch crews say a female called for assistance and that they could hear a commotion in the background. The officer was...
Two arrested following car theft in Dayton
A second subject found on the property was arrested on a probation warrant and booked at the Montgomery County Jail.
WLWT 5
Search warrants served at 5 Ohio businesses in connection with illegal gambling investigation
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An investigation is underway into five businesses. in connection with an illegal gambling operation. According to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, the businesses are in Hillsboro and Greenfield. More than 300 gambling machines were seized along with cash, documents and more. WLWT is working to find...
Vehicle reported to Beavercreek police as stolen turns up in Jefferson Twp.; 2 arrests made
JEFFERSON TWP. — A vehicle reported stolen Wednesday that turned up at a Jefferson Twp. address led to the arrests of the suspected thief, who had to be tracked down after he ran, and another person wanted on a probation violation, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. >>...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Woman found stabbed to death in Hamilton home
The couple who lived in the house at the center of the investigation had only moved in just about a week ago, neighbors said.
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigating stolen vehicle incident
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- At 12:32 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Jefferson Township sub-station were called to 1180 Infirmary Road after Beavercreek Police reported a vehicle as stolen. When the deputies arrived, they made an effort to speak with a suspect who...
Trial to begin for Dayton man accused of shooting, killing man leading to hours-long standoff
DAYTON — The trial is expected to begin Thursday morning for a Dayton man accused in a shooting death that led to an hours-long standoff in Dayton. Johnny Trigg, 44, is accused of shooting and killing Myquan Taylor, 29, of Dayton, on May 18. Police were dispatched to the...
dayton247now.com
Man in custody after standoff in Washington Township
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several law enforcement agencies were on scene for several hours after a man, possibly armed with a gun, barricaded himself in his home on Wednesday. Officers responded to a home on Cobblebrook Drive just after 2:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County Rob Streck. According to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Oklahoma man indicted in shooting at Jefferson Twp. cemetery
JEFFERSON TWP. — An Oklahoma man is facing charges in connection to a shooting at a burial service in Jefferson Twp. last month. Jaquade Lewis, 30, of Del City, Oklahoma, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Tuesday on four counts of felonious assault, one count of having weapons while under disability and one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to court documents.
Warren Co. Career Center lockdown lifted following threat
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A lockdown at the Warren County Career Center has been lifted after a threat was made on the main campus. Police were called to the trade school on OH-48 in Lebanon around 11:30 a.m. The Warren County Career Center sent a statement that said: Around noon today, we were made […]
‘Several items of mail, cash, checks were recovered;’ Kettering police arrest 3 in post office theft
KETTERING — We talked to people about the most recent case of mail theft in the Miami Valley. >>ORIGINAL STORY: 2 men, teen arrested in Kettering post office theft. Kettering Police arrested two men and a teenager after an officer said they found several pieces of mail, stolen mail, during a traffic stop this weekend.
Three arrested in Kettering after mail, weed found in car
The officer saw the car had expired registration and pulled the driver over.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Man discovers pile of mail dumped in public trash can in Cincinnati neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Add another strange crime to the long list involving mail in the region as a Clifton resident stubbled onto dozens of letters dumped in a trash can. “We’ve got something from a hospital, from the Secretary of State regarding absentee balloting here,” said the Clifton resident who didn’t want to be identified. “There’s an official notice from the IRS, a statement from Chase Bank, and a notification on a vehicle recall.”
Two arrested after Greenville break-in; Vandalism on the rise
Investigating officers found pieces of evidence left at the scene which led to a home just a few blocks away. Officers searched the home and found the stolen items. Two men in the home were arrested and are now facing felony charges.
Van crashes into Harrison Twp. home, driver detained
Police said the van backed out of the home and drove off. The woman driving the van was detained two minutes later.
Fox 19
911 calls released in deadly officer-involved shooting of homicide suspect
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office released several 911 calls that were made before Saturday’s deadly officer-involved shooting. Hamilton police say officers were called to the 1900 block of Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton around 7 p.m. for an altercation. Before they got to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Darke County home
According to the Darke County Sheriff's Office, a motorcycle crashed into the porch of a home on the 8500 block of Pitsburg Laura Road just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Video: Middletown police seek theft suspects
Middletown police reported that the theft took place at a garage on Malvern Street.
dayton247now.com
Kettering community continues to deal with mail theft
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Kettering community is still dealing with mail theft. The most recent mail theft happened just this past weekend. We spoke with police and residents about how they're working to stop it from happening in the future. “If there's anything really important, we leave a note...
Multiple departments responding to fire at post office in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY — Crews are working to battle a fire that broke out at a post office in Shelby County. Shelby County dispatch confirmed firefighters were called to respond to a fire at a post office in the 6600 block of Palestine Street in Pemberton. The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.
Comments / 0