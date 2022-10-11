ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

Related
dayton247now.com

Dayton Police Officer transported to MVH after reported stabbing

UPDATE: Lt. Col. Eric Henderson with the Dayton Police Department says that crews were called to the 1500 block of Bancroft around 2:33 p.m. on a mental health call. Dispatch crews say a female called for assistance and that they could hear a commotion in the background. The officer was...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Richmond, OH
City
Dayton, OH
County
Clark County, OH
Clark County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
dayton247now.com

Man in custody after standoff in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several law enforcement agencies were on scene for several hours after a man, possibly armed with a gun, barricaded himself in his home on Wednesday. Officers responded to a home on Cobblebrook Drive just after 2:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County Rob Streck. According to...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Thomas
Person
Matthew Yates
WHIO Dayton

Oklahoma man indicted in shooting at Jefferson Twp. cemetery

JEFFERSON TWP. — An Oklahoma man is facing charges in connection to a shooting at a burial service in Jefferson Twp. last month. Jaquade Lewis, 30, of Del City, Oklahoma, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Tuesday on four counts of felonious assault, one count of having weapons while under disability and one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to court documents.
DEL CITY, OK
WDTN

Warren Co. Career Center lockdown lifted following threat

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A lockdown at the Warren County Career Center has been lifted after a threat was made on the main campus. Police were called to the trade school on OH-48 in Lebanon around 11:30 a.m. The Warren County Career Center sent a statement that said: Around noon today, we were made […]
WARREN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Sergeant#Line Of Duty#Violent Crime#Clark County Sheriff#Richmond Police Officer#Dayton Fop President#Dayton Police Detective
WLWT 5

Man discovers pile of mail dumped in public trash can in Cincinnati neighborhood

CINCINNATI — Add another strange crime to the long list involving mail in the region as a Clifton resident stubbled onto dozens of letters dumped in a trash can. “We’ve got something from a hospital, from the Secretary of State regarding absentee balloting here,” said the Clifton resident who didn’t want to be identified. “There’s an official notice from the IRS, a statement from Chase Bank, and a notification on a vehicle recall.”
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dayton247now.com

Kettering community continues to deal with mail theft

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Kettering community is still dealing with mail theft. The most recent mail theft happened just this past weekend. We spoke with police and residents about how they're working to stop it from happening in the future. “If there's anything really important, we leave a note...
KETTERING, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy