FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
dayton247now.com
Dayton DIY mechanic shop anticipated for 2023 opening
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A high schooler’s impassioned idea turned entrepreneurial reality will result in a unique DIY shop to accommodate affordable car repairs for locals and a dream workshop for car enthusiasts. Pandemic startup Open Bay Autos has received tens of thousands of dollars in funding...
dayton.com
City Barbeque to open Kettering location next month
City Barbeque is getting closer to opening its new restaurant in Kettering at the former Rapid Fired Pizza location at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane. “We cannot wait to serve and create happiness in another Dayton Neighborhood,” said Kelsey Schottmiller, City Barbeque’s regional marketing manager for Indianapolis, Dayton, Cincinnati, Louisville and Lexington.
spectrumnews1.com
Micro-loan helps get West Dayton business off the ground
DAYTON, Ohio — As a nurse, public health has always been a priority for Tawnni Miles. Whether it’s treating patients or educating her community about preventative care, Miles has spent much of her life trying to make her West Dayton neighborhood a stronger, healthier place. The culmination of...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Public Schools to host classified hiring event
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dayton Public Schools will be holding a classified staff hiring event on October 25th. Interested candidates should bring a resume and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview. Job offers may be extended at the time of the interview. For more information about open positions, and to...
Dayton Metro Library to offer rotating schedule of food pantries at 10 locations
DAYTON — The Dayton Metro Library has partnered with The Foodbank to become an official Pantry Partner location in Montgomery County. Ten select branch locations will open a monthly rotating schedule beginning Monday Oct. 17. Adults in need of food assistance who live in Montgomery County will be eligible...
dayton247now.com
Ohio receives $182M to support small business across the state
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio Department of Development announced $182 million in funding to support small businesses thanks to the Federal Small Business Credit Initiative. The Ohio Department of Development will administer those funds through the Minority Business Development Division, splitting money among four needed programs. It aims to...
More than 30 food, business vendors to attend ‘Taste of Northmont’
NORTHMONT — Restaurants and businesses in the Northmont area are teaming up for the return of a popular event. Like many other events, COVID-19 canceled the Business Expo, but now it’s back and there will be restaurants there too. The Taste of Northmont Food and Business Expo will...
Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley Oct. 13-16
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in search for an event to mark on your calendar, check out this list of events going on around the area this weekend, Oct. 13 – 16. Thursday, Oct. 13 Ghost Walk on Main – 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Benham’s Grove, 166 N. Main St., Centerville. Watch […]
dayton.com
Teachers union delivers food to Dayton elementary students
Leaders and members of the Ohio Association of Public School Employees today delivered meals and snacks to 2,600 elementary students at six Dayton schools. The food was part of the union’s Making a Difference program, which it said has helped feed 22,000 Ohio students and raised more than $175,000 since its start in 2014.
Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
Sidney Daily News
Agape Distribution opens new store location
SIDNEY — Agape Distributions in Sidney opened a new location for their non-profit agency store on Monday. The store was previously located at the warehouse with their food pantry at 209 Brooklyn Ave. in Sidney. While the food pantry remains at the Brooklyn Avenue location, the Agency store has been relocated to 801 S. Vandemark Road in Sidney.
dayton.com
Biggby Coffee coming to Brandt Pike near Cloud Park
A Biggby Coffee location is set to open early next year on Brandt Pike, just south of Huber Heights. A spokesperson for Biggby Coffee confirmed Thursday that a new franchise of the coffeehouse, which is based in Lansing, Michigan, is projected to open in February 2023. According to the Biggby Coffee website, the store will be located at 4628 Brandt Pike next to Godfather’s Pizza, near Thomas A. Cloud Park.
Ukrainian family arrives at Dayton International Airport
Andrii, his wife Alisa and their three boys landed here in Dayton after traveling the globe. Detective Rod Roberts says he is nervously excited for them to see their new home.
dayton.com
Mac and cheese flights coming to brewery south of Dayton
Grainworks Brewing Company in West Chester is teaming up with a popular food truck to bring their award-winning Mac and Cheese to brewery customers daily. “MamaBear’s has consistently been one of our customers’ favorite food trucks,” said Paul Blakely, manager of Grainworks taproom. “So we’re thrilled to be able to have their great food available in the taproom every day.”
dayton247now.com
Troy farm spanning 830 acres up for auction this month
TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A major farming property in Miami County will be auctioned off later this month. The auction by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company will include an 831-acre farm with large amounts of contiguous farmland and around 600 irrigated acres, a release states. The land is situated at the intersection of Ohio Scenic Route 202 and Tipp-Elizabeth Road, just east of Tipp City, about 10 miles north of Dayton and 50 miles west of Columbus.
dayton247now.com
Ohio Association of Public School Employees to donate food to 2,600 DPS students
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- As part of the union's OAPSE Making a Difference (OMAD) initiative, leaders from the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE/AFSCME Local 4) will serve meals and snacks to 2,600 elementary students at six schools in the Dayton Public Schools (DPS). Since its establishment in 2014,...
Fox 19
First-of-its-kind housing project opens in Northside
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The region’s first LGBTQ+ friendly affordable senior housing complex opened Thursday in Northside. The John Arthur Flats will house up to 57 residents in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $400-$1,200. The development goes on the former Save-a-Lot land. It’s named after John...
dayton247now.com
Kettering asking Montgomery County for $750k to help with rental assistance program
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Kettering is looking for $750,000 from Montgomery County to help with it's rental assistance program. Kettering is responsible for handling eviction cases in Centerville, Washington Township and Moraine. The city says the average rent for residents living in the zip codes that they help is $844.
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Ohio residents
As we all know, soaring prices on every item, such as gas prices, grocery prices, and high inflation, put lots of financial pressure on the residents of Ohio, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Ohio residents will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
bluebonnetnews.com
Lagoon community coming to Dayton area
Dayton City Council met at a special-called meeting Tuesday night to approve a waiver for the River Ranch subdivision, located on SH 146 south of Dayton. This waiver allows a change in lot sizes to accommodate plans to incorporate a lagoon community in a portion of the 2,500-acre River Ranch project.
