A Biggby Coffee location is set to open early next year on Brandt Pike, just south of Huber Heights. A spokesperson for Biggby Coffee confirmed Thursday that a new franchise of the coffeehouse, which is based in Lansing, Michigan, is projected to open in February 2023. According to the Biggby Coffee website, the store will be located at 4628 Brandt Pike next to Godfather’s Pizza, near Thomas A. Cloud Park.

HUBER HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO