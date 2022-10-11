ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton247now.com

Dayton DIY mechanic shop anticipated for 2023 opening

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A high schooler’s impassioned idea turned entrepreneurial reality will result in a unique DIY shop to accommodate affordable car repairs for locals and a dream workshop for car enthusiasts. Pandemic startup Open Bay Autos has received tens of thousands of dollars in funding...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

City Barbeque to open Kettering location next month

City Barbeque is getting closer to opening its new restaurant in Kettering at the former Rapid Fired Pizza location at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane. “We cannot wait to serve and create happiness in another Dayton Neighborhood,” said Kelsey Schottmiller, City Barbeque’s regional marketing manager for Indianapolis, Dayton, Cincinnati, Louisville and Lexington.
KETTERING, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Micro-loan helps get West Dayton business off the ground

DAYTON, Ohio — As a nurse, public health has always been a priority for Tawnni Miles. Whether it’s treating patients or educating her community about preventative care, Miles has spent much of her life trying to make her West Dayton neighborhood a stronger, healthier place. The culmination of...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Public Schools to host classified hiring event

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dayton Public Schools will be holding a classified staff hiring event on October 25th. Interested candidates should bring a resume and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview. Job offers may be extended at the time of the interview. For more information about open positions, and to...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Ohio receives $182M to support small business across the state

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio Department of Development announced $182 million in funding to support small businesses thanks to the Federal Small Business Credit Initiative. The Ohio Department of Development will administer those funds through the Minority Business Development Division, splitting money among four needed programs. It aims to...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley Oct. 13-16

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in search for an event to mark on your calendar, check out this list of events going on around the area this weekend, Oct. 13 – 16. Thursday, Oct. 13 Ghost Walk on Main – 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Benham’s Grove, 166 N. Main St., Centerville. Watch […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Financial Bank#Food Drive#Nonperishable Food#Healthy Food#Charity
dayton.com

Teachers union delivers food to Dayton elementary students

Leaders and members of the Ohio Association of Public School Employees today delivered meals and snacks to 2,600 elementary students at six Dayton schools. The food was part of the union’s Making a Difference program, which it said has helped feed 22,000 Ohio students and raised more than $175,000 since its start in 2014.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Agape Distribution opens new store location

SIDNEY — Agape Distributions in Sidney opened a new location for their non-profit agency store on Monday. The store was previously located at the warehouse with their food pantry at 209 Brooklyn Ave. in Sidney. While the food pantry remains at the Brooklyn Avenue location, the Agency store has been relocated to 801 S. Vandemark Road in Sidney.
SIDNEY, OH
dayton.com

Biggby Coffee coming to Brandt Pike near Cloud Park

A Biggby Coffee location is set to open early next year on Brandt Pike, just south of Huber Heights. A spokesperson for Biggby Coffee confirmed Thursday that a new franchise of the coffeehouse, which is based in Lansing, Michigan, is projected to open in February 2023. According to the Biggby Coffee website, the store will be located at 4628 Brandt Pike next to Godfather’s Pizza, near Thomas A. Cloud Park.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
dayton.com

Mac and cheese flights coming to brewery south of Dayton

Grainworks Brewing Company in West Chester is teaming up with a popular food truck to bring their award-winning Mac and Cheese to brewery customers daily. “MamaBear’s has consistently been one of our customers’ favorite food trucks,” said Paul Blakely, manager of Grainworks taproom. “So we’re thrilled to be able to have their great food available in the taproom every day.”
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Troy farm spanning 830 acres up for auction this month

TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A major farming property in Miami County will be auctioned off later this month. The auction by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company will include an 831-acre farm with large amounts of contiguous farmland and around 600 irrigated acres, a release states. The land is situated at the intersection of Ohio Scenic Route 202 and Tipp-Elizabeth Road, just east of Tipp City, about 10 miles north of Dayton and 50 miles west of Columbus.
TROY, OH
dayton247now.com

Ohio Association of Public School Employees to donate food to 2,600 DPS students

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- As part of the union's OAPSE Making a Difference (OMAD) initiative, leaders from the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE/AFSCME Local 4) will serve meals and snacks to 2,600 elementary students at six schools in the Dayton Public Schools (DPS). Since its establishment in 2014,...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

First-of-its-kind housing project opens in Northside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The region’s first LGBTQ+ friendly affordable senior housing complex opened Thursday in Northside. The John Arthur Flats will house up to 57 residents in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $400-$1,200. The development goes on the former Save-a-Lot land. It’s named after John...
CINCINNATI, OH
bluebonnetnews.com

Lagoon community coming to Dayton area

Dayton City Council met at a special-called meeting Tuesday night to approve a waiver for the River Ranch subdivision, located on SH 146 south of Dayton. This waiver allows a change in lot sizes to accommodate plans to incorporate a lagoon community in a portion of the 2,500-acre River Ranch project.
DAYTON, OH

