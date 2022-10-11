Read full article on original website
Related
nbcboston.com
New Mass. Driver's License Law Could Be Repealed With Ballot Question 4
Question 4 on the Massachusetts November ballot asks voters if they approve the law that would allow eligible residents to apply for a driver’s license, regardless of immigration status. Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement officials joined 32BJ SEIU at their union hall in Boston for a press conference in support...
How Rude! Massachusetts Resident Vote Themselves the Rudest State in The County
The term "Masshole" has always affectionally been one of my favorites. Growing up in Massachusetts, I almost take strange pride in the nickname. Some would say we're a little rough around the edges, a little aggressive in traffic, and a little bitter from the cold, harsh winters, but the question is, are we actually a**holes?
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announces pardons of four individuals
“Today, Governor Charlie Baker announced the pardons of four individuals: Kenneth Dunn, Steven Joanis, Stephen Polignone and Michael Picanso. The Massachusetts Constitution grants the Governor the power to grant pardons, and Governor Baker issued updated Executive Clemency Guidelines in February 2020. Petitions for pardons are reviewed by the Advisory Board...
mynbc5.com
93-year-old ginseng root hunted in Vermont, could be worth thousands
MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s hunting season right now, but not for the type of quarry you might expect. Members of Vermont's Agency of Agriculture are currently searching for ginseng roots, which the department said could be worth a pretty penny. The agency recently certified a 93-year-old ginseng root...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five takeaways from first gubernatorial debate between Healey, Diehl
Abortion rights, transportation, Donald Trump, and affordable housing were all major topics during Wednesday's debate. On Wednesday night, Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl squared off in the highest-profile event yet in the race to become Massachusetts’ next governor. During their debate, moderated by NBC10 Boston Anchor Latoyia Edwards, both candidates touched on a wide range of issues, from affordable housing to abortion, transportation, and more.
PhillyBite
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
Appeals court says New York can enforce controversial new gun laws — for now
The 2nd Circuit has intervened in the state's legal drama after pleas from Attorney General Tish James and Gov. Kathy Hochul.
GoLocalProv
Gubernatorial Debate: Kalus Missed Her Big Chance
Ashley Kalus, the GOP candidate for governor, had a big chance to close the gap in her race against Democratic Governor Dan McKee. The moderators an McKee gave her a big opportunity. Going into Tuesday night's debate, she was trailing by about 10 points, if you average the public and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynbc5.com
Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
Man in West Virginia has New York change state gun buyback rules with loophole
New York’s attorney general has changed the rules of a state gun buyback program after a participant exploited the system by using a 3D printer to make firearm parts in bulk that he then turned in for $21,000 in gift cards. The seller, who identified himself by a pseudonym, said he traveled from West Virginia […]
nbcboston.com
What's the Latest on the Massachusetts Tax Refund?
A group of progressive Democrats will push to set a $6,500 limit on the maximum tax credit high-income earners in Massachusetts can receive under a mandatory refund law known as Chapter 62F, taking aim at the policy less than a month before the Baker administration expects to begin shipping out cash.
ABC6.com
Christie endorsement further fuels an already heated race
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– With former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s endorsement of Allan Fung Monday, the race for Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District continues to gain momentum– and national attention. Republican Allan Fung is set to face off against Democrat and General Treasurer of Rhode Island,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue
In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
Person of interest in unsolved murder in Concord, NH arrested in Vermont
CONCORD, N.H. - A person of interest in an unsolved murder in Concord, New Hampshire last spring is now under arrest in Vermont.South Burlington Police said 26-year-old Logan Clegg was taken into custody "without incident" Wednesday at the town library. He was taken in on an arrest warrant out of Utah.Police said Clegg is homeless and is "a person of interest in an unsolved homicide which occurred in Concord, NH in April of this year."South Burlington Police directed all questions about the murder to Concord, NH police. There has been no comment yet from New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella...
New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?
Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
WCVB
Massachusetts man shot in face in Vermont hotel shooting
HARTFORD, Vt. — A 25-year-old Vermont man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Massachusetts man at a Comfort Inn hotel in White River Junction last Friday. Nathan-Mikhail Fuller was arraigned in Windham Superior Court on Tuesday on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment in the shooting of Michael LaMotte.
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With October here, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
Opioid overdose alert issued for 4 RI communities
Health officials recorded a recent increase in non-fatal opioid overdoses in Cumberland, Lincoln, Smithfield, and North Smithfield.
More Bad News for Idaho’s Marijuana Crowd
Dr. Leana S. Wen is a liberal. She wouldn’t object to the description. She was once the chief architect at an abortion mill called Planned Parenthood. Her devotion to the cause of infanticide landed her a gig on the editorial pages of Pravda-on-the-Potomac. Sometimes called the Washington Post. While Dr. Wen isn’t concerned about the safety of kids in the wombs of their mothers, she is concerned about those who managed to slip by the executioner and grew into teenagers.
President Biden & Gov. Baker Order Flags at Half Staff Sunday, October 9
WASHINGTON DC – Flags have been ordered at half staff on Sunday, October 9. The reason – a Presidential Proclamation issued on this day in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and to pay respect to the firefighters past and present who have lost their lives in the line of duty,
Comments / 0