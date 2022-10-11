ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics' Jaylen Brown announces grand opening event for his 7uice brand boutique

By Justin Quinn
 1 day ago
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Star Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown plans to hold a grand opening for his 7uice brand boutique in the city of Boston’s seaport, which the Georgia native announced in a recent tweet on the NBA’s unofficial social media app on Tuesday.

Set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the boutique’s 100 Seaport Boulevard address, the event will feature an entirely new collection of gear from 7uice. It will also have limited stock stem players, a raffle prize giveaway, a blk water giveaway, a live disc jockey and free candy for locals attending the event.

Fans of Brown and his 7uice imprint ought to do their best to get to the grand opening as early as possible. Free exclusive gear will be given to the first 100 guests who get to the event.

Jaylen Brown
