SPRINGFIELD, OHIO (WKEF) - Wittenberg football returned home Saturday, and used early momentum to their advantage in a 62-7 win over Oberlin. The Tigers (4-2, 4-1 NCAC) scored in the opening minute of the contest, finding the end zone three times in the first quarter and four more times in the second. Garrett Gross and Reid Hall had two total touchdowns each, while Mario Getaw rans for 110 yards, a 60-yard score among that tally.

SPRINGFIELD, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO