Read full article on original website
Related
dayton247now.com
Honor Flight veterans return home with a big homecoming at Dayton Airport
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) --- On Saturday morning, the last Honor Flight Dayton departed for Washington, D.C. from Dayton International Airport. The 102 veterans on board the airplane paid visits to the Korean, World War II, Lincoln, and Vietnam Memorials. Also, the group went to Arlington Cemetery and the USMC and...
dayton247now.com
Gov. DeWine announces funding for better security at churches, schools, and more
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that approximately $6 million in grant money is available to support the implementation of safety and security improvements by religious institutions, chartered non-public schools, licensed preschools, and charitable organizations. “This grant program is one of many efforts we're undertaking...
dayton247now.com
Fire Prevention Week continues
URBANA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Urbana Fire welcomed the State Fire Marshal and Governor Mike DeWine. In honor of Fire Prevention Week , they also visited the Fire Departments in Troy and Sidney. The theme for this week is "Fire won't wait." "It's better to go ahead and exit and not...
dayton247now.com
Suicide Prevention Walk in downtown Dayton on Oct. 16
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A quarter of a million people are marching in cities throughout the country to raise awareness about the fight against suicide, and volunteers from The Miami Valley are joining them. The American Foundation Suicide Prevention (AFSP)/Ohio Chapter will conduct the annual Miami Valley Out of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
Nan Whaley hosts gun safety forum with community leaders and residents
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In order to discuss how she would work to keep communities safe as governor, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley was joined on Friday afternoon by former Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl, Oregon District mass shooting survivor and gun safety advocate Dion Green, Dayton City Commissioner Chris Shaw, and concerned Dayton residents for a roundtable on gun violence and safety.
dayton247now.com
Springboro Police report a rash of recent vehicle break-ins
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- Another Miami Valley community has been hit hard by a rash of vehicle break-ins. Springboro Police say just this month, about 13 cars were broken into within about 2 hours. Investigators say 11 cars at Clearcreek Park were broken into sometime between late afternoon and early...
dayton247now.com
"I appreciate it:" Middletown officer reunited with crash victim he saved
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man is alive and recovering after losing his leg in a motorcycle crash. Tim Jones of Middletown is out of the hospital and got to meet the officer who he says saved his life. Aug. 12 is a day Jones says he’ll never forget....
dayton247now.com
22-year-old sentenced to prison for string of aggravated robberies at local gas stations
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- 22-year-old Da'Sean McCleskey of Dayton was sentenced on Thursday by Warren County Common Pleas Court Judge Robert Peeler to 9 to 10 1/2 years in prison. In August, McCleskey pled guilty to seven counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm, all first degree felonies. McCleskey...
RELATED PEOPLE
dayton247now.com
More than 1 in 5 Ohioans will see an increase to social security benefits
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- More money is coming to social security recipients. “The Social Security Administration has decided to increase the Social Security benefits by 8.7% next year, starting in 2023,” said Dr. Jonathan Burson. It’s the annual cost of living adjustment due to inflation, the hike is the...
dayton247now.com
Spooky season has begun in Fairborn with the 11th annual Halloween Festival
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Halloween season has begun in Fairborn, with members of the community enjoying local music, food trucks, and haunted houses at the 11th annual Halloween Festival. Downtown Fairborn went through its annual transformation into a scene straight out of a thriller, and thousands are expected to come...
dayton247now.com
UPDATE: Dayton officer released from Miami Valley Hospital after stabbing
----------------- PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lt. Col. Eric Henderson with the Dayton Police Department says that crews were called to the 1500 block of Bancroft around 2:33 p.m. on a mental health call. Dispatch crews say a female called for assistance and that they could hear a commotion in the background. The...
dayton247now.com
Two dead after crash involving UTV
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKEF) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a crash in Montgomery County that resulted in two deaths. According to OSHP dispatch, at approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 15, 2022, 4 people drove a UTV through a field off of Pansing Road when it encountered a creek on the property. The vehicle traveled across the creek and struck the opposite bank.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
Wittenberg starts fast, rolls to home win
SPRINGFIELD, OHIO (WKEF) - Wittenberg football returned home Saturday, and used early momentum to their advantage in a 62-7 win over Oberlin. The Tigers (4-2, 4-1 NCAC) scored in the opening minute of the contest, finding the end zone three times in the first quarter and four more times in the second. Garrett Gross and Reid Hall had two total touchdowns each, while Mario Getaw rans for 110 yards, a 60-yard score among that tally.
dayton247now.com
Wagner's grandmother testifies about lying to investigators, coming clean
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - The maternal grandmother of the defendant in the Pike County massacre trial testified Friday about how she initially lied to investigators, but then later came clean. Rita Newcomb is the grandmother of George Wagner IV, who is on trial for allegedly helping kill eight members of...
dayton247now.com
Get spooked this weekend at Fairborn Halloween Festival
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Reporter Alex King spent Friday morning getting ready for the 11th annual Fairborn Halloween Festival, which begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Saturday, the festival runs from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. The Spooktacular Parade is set...
dayton247now.com
First taste of Winter on the way...
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Cooler air has made its way in with a cold front and below normal temperatures will be with us for the rest of the week. Strong winds and colder temperatures have arrived today! Temps will start in the upper 30s this morning with wind gusts up to 35 mph.
Comments / 0