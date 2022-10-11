Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
Beijing officials praise Elon Musk for suggesting that Taiwan should become a 'special administrative zone'
Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for his comments about Taiwan. Musk suggested that the country should become "a special administrative zone" similar to Hong Kong. China's ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, tweeted to thank Musk for the proposal. Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for suggesting...
Secretary of State Blinken offers 'congratulations' to people of China on Republic of China National Day
Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued the people of China a “congratulations” as the country celebrates People's Republic of China National Day.
China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan
Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
‘He’s God’: China’s Top Leadership Is Set for a Reshuffle. But Xi Jinping Is Here to Stay.
China’s leadership succession has always been a black box. The process is so opaque that outsiders often have no way of knowing who will be in charge until the moment they step up to the podium at the end of a twice-a-decade Communist Party meeting. But as Beijing prepares to unveil its next leadership at the party congress next week, one thing is almost certain: the top leader, Xi Jinping, is extending his reign.
Republicans demand answers from Biden officials on report China opened police arm in NYC
FIRST ON FOX: Several Republican House lawmakers sent a letter to Biden Cabinet Secretaries Antony Blinken and Merrick Garland demanding answers on a reported Chinese police presence in New York City. Republican Study Committee chairman Jim Banks of Indiana alongside Reps. Michael Waltz of Florida and Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin...
China Has No Legal Claim to Taiwan
The simple fact is that China has no more legal right to Taiwan than it has to Korea. In the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) August visit to Taiwan, mainland China has increased its threats to the island. Its bluster masks two inconvenient facts. First, the Chinese Communist Party recognized even before World War II that Taiwan was not part of China. Even Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China, acknowledged in a 1936 interview with hagiographer Edgar Snow that Taiwan was no more part of China than Korea was. Second, Beijing has no legal claim to Taiwan even today.
Biden’s chip controls may force Chinese-Americans working in China’s semiconductor firms to choose between their citizenship or their job
The Biden administration's new export controls on chips bar "U.S. persons" from supporting China's development of advanced computer chips.
China had a system. Then along came Xi
At the Communist Party congress starting on Sunday, Chinese President Xi Jinping is poised to take an unprecedented third term in office. "As Xi ages, his circle of friends and advisors will inevitably shrink, as will his ability to process new information and new ideas," writes Ian Johnson.
Taiwan Seeks China's Cooperation To Avoid Conflict — Beijing Says Taipei's Push For Independence Root Cause Of Problems
On Taiwan’s Double Tenth Day, or the National Day of the Republic of China, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called on Beijing to work with her country to find a “mutually agreeable arrangement.”. What Happened: In a major address on Monday, Tsai said the military confrontation is not an...
Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said Tuesday he will only implement United Nations sanctions, after the U.S. warned the territory’s status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee’s statement Tuesday came days...
China's 'liberal' Wang Yang seen as possible premier as reshuffle looms
HONG KONG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - When Wang Yang was Chinese Communist Party boss of economic powerhouse Guangdong province, the man now considered a top contender to be China's next premier displayed a liberal streak that has been less visible since Xi Jinping took power.
Bipartisan POLITICO panel: No post-Party Congress thaw in U.S.-China relations
Hi, China Watchers. With China’s 20th Party Congress just three days away, we’re tackling some of the key issues that President Xi Jinping’s looming third term poses for U.S.-China relations through a discussion with two lawmakers and a former State Department China specialist. We’ll also unpack the key China details of the new National Security Strategy, parse the State Department’s China fears in the Arctic and wrestle with Chinese paramount leader Xi Jinping’s competing – but unequal – official titles. And we’ll profile a book that unpacks Xi’s motivations in attacking China’s once untouchable tech giants.
Putin hosts United Arab Emirates leader for economic talks
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday hailed a recent decision by OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations to limit production as key to stabilizing the global energy market, as he met the leader of the United Arab Emirates for talks on fostering economic ties.
U.S. Singles Out China, Russia in New National Security Strategy Statement
A new national security memo released by the White House effectively lays out a Biden doctrine on foreign affairs.
Five things to know about China's Communist Party Congress
China's Communist Party will on Sunday open its 20th Party Congress, the country's most important political meeting, which is held once every five years. The CCP, which has ruled China since 1949, has held 19 congresses to fill its leadership ranks since it was founded in 1921.
China’s Xi gets chance to tighten hold on economy at meeting
BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping, China’s most influential figure in decades, gets a chance to install more allies who share his vision of an even more dominant role in the economy for the ruling Communist Party and tighter control over entrepreneurs at a party meeting that starts this weekend.
China's major party congress is set to grant Xi Jinping a 3rd term. And that's not all
China's ruling party kicks off a national congress on Sunday in which Xi Jinping is expected to secure a third term as party boss and chief of the military.
U.S. Moves to Restrict Semiconductor Exports to China
In a significant shift in U.S. policy towards China on Friday, the Biden administration published a vast set of controls on technology exports to the Communist country. The rules will go as far as restricting China’s access to specific semiconductor chips made with U.S. equipment, regardless of where in the world the chips are produced.
Rare protest criticizes China's president days before Communist Party congress
A rare protest calling for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s overthrow was staged in the country’s capital Thursday, days before the start of the Communist Party congress, which is expected to cement his rule for an unprecedented third term. As plumes of black smoke rose from the Sitong Bridge...
