Public Health

nationalinterest.org

China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan

Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
‘He’s God’: China’s Top Leadership Is Set for a Reshuffle. But Xi Jinping Is Here to Stay.

China’s leadership succession has always been a black box. The process is so opaque that outsiders often have no way of knowing who will be in charge until the moment they step up to the podium at the end of a twice-a-decade Communist Party meeting. But as Beijing prepares to unveil its next leadership at the party congress next week, one thing is almost certain: the top leader, Xi Jinping, is extending his reign.
nationalinterest.org

China Has No Legal Claim to Taiwan

The simple fact is that China has no more legal right to Taiwan than it has to Korea. In the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) August visit to Taiwan, mainland China has increased its threats to the island. Its bluster masks two inconvenient facts. First, the Chinese Communist Party recognized even before World War II that Taiwan was not part of China. Even Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China, acknowledged in a 1936 interview with hagiographer Edgar Snow that Taiwan was no more part of China than Korea was. Second, Beijing has no legal claim to Taiwan even today.
CNN

China had a system. Then along came Xi

At the Communist Party congress starting on Sunday, Chinese President Xi Jinping is poised to take an unprecedented third term in office. "As Xi ages, his circle of friends and advisors will inevitably shrink, as will his ability to process new information and new ideas," writes Ian Johnson.
POLITICO

Bipartisan POLITICO panel: No post-Party Congress thaw in U.S.-China relations

Hi, China Watchers. With China’s 20th Party Congress just three days away, we’re tackling some of the key issues that President Xi Jinping’s looming third term poses for U.S.-China relations through a discussion with two lawmakers and a former State Department China specialist. We’ll also unpack the key China details of the new National Security Strategy, parse the State Department’s China fears in the Arctic and wrestle with Chinese paramount leader Xi Jinping’s competing – but unequal – official titles. And we’ll profile a book that unpacks Xi’s motivations in attacking China’s once untouchable tech giants.
AFP

Five things to know about China's Communist Party Congress

China's Communist Party will on Sunday open its 20th Party Congress, the country's most important political meeting, which is held once every five years. The CCP, which has ruled China since 1949, has held 19 congresses to fill its leadership ranks since it was founded in 1921.
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Moves to Restrict Semiconductor Exports to China

In a significant shift in U.S. policy towards China on Friday, the Biden administration published a vast set of controls on technology exports to the Communist country. The rules will go as far as restricting China’s access to specific semiconductor chips made with U.S. equipment, regardless of where in the world the chips are produced.
