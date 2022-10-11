ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

CNN

China had a system. Then along came Xi

At the Communist Party congress starting on Sunday, Chinese President Xi Jinping is poised to take an unprecedented third term in office. "As Xi ages, his circle of friends and advisors will inevitably shrink, as will his ability to process new information and new ideas," writes Ian Johnson.
nationalinterest.org

China Has No Legal Claim to Taiwan

The simple fact is that China has no more legal right to Taiwan than it has to Korea. In the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) August visit to Taiwan, mainland China has increased its threats to the island. Its bluster masks two inconvenient facts. First, the Chinese Communist Party recognized even before World War II that Taiwan was not part of China. Even Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China, acknowledged in a 1936 interview with hagiographer Edgar Snow that Taiwan was no more part of China than Korea was. Second, Beijing has no legal claim to Taiwan even today.
International Business Times

China's Top Problem Isn't COVID

China's top problem isn't how to contain the spread of coronavirus. It will recede on its own, as has been the case in many countries worldwide without lockdowns. But another problem, even more significant than coronavirus, won't go away any time soon: the burst of the housing property bubble. It could lead to a prolonged stagnation of the Chinese economy, far worse than the Japanese economy in the 1990s, with far-reaching consequences for Chinese society.
Washington Examiner

China bashes Biden crackdown on chip tech exports as economic rivalry intensifies

China condemned the United States's decision to restrict the sale of semiconductor components, the latest escalation in the two countries' rivalry in economic power and technological capabilities. Chinese officials slammed the U.S. for its new export controls over the weekend, claiming that the new restrictions will hurt both economies. These...
nationalinterest.org

Will the PLA Pledge Total Allegiance to Xi Jinping?

Xi’s resolute grip on the three most powerful positions in Chinese society has come to resemble the Mao era in terms of personalistic control. Since the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) started undergoing an unprecedented restructuring effort in 2015-2016 after years of carefully outlined modernization plans, the intent, significance, and implications of these military reforms have been continually debated. As one of the most vital organs of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the PLA’s changing political dynamics in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) is an inexorable theme in the run-up to the CCP’s 20thNational Congress.
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Moves to Restrict Semiconductor Exports to China

In a significant shift in U.S. policy towards China on Friday, the Biden administration published a vast set of controls on technology exports to the Communist country. The rules will go as far as restricting China’s access to specific semiconductor chips made with U.S. equipment, regardless of where in the world the chips are produced.
NBC News

U.K. spy chief warns China’s use of technology threatens global security

From satellite systems to digital currencies, China is seeking to use new technologies to repress dissent at home and dominate its adversaries abroad, according to a U.K. intelligence chief. Unlike Britain or its democratic allies, China views technological advances as a “tool to gain advantage through control of their markets,...
Vice

China’s ‘Zero COVID’ Policy Is Going to Last a Whole Lot Longer

Those who have hoped that China would lift its draconian pandemic control measures soon are in for a rude awakening. Beijing just offered the clearest sign that its zero-COVID policy is not going anywhere. For three days in a row, People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, doubled down on the need for stringent curbs to guard against new coronavirus strains.
POLITICO

Bipartisan POLITICO panel: No post-Party Congress thaw in U.S.-China relations

Hi, China Watchers. With China’s 20th Party Congress just three days away, we’re tackling some of the key issues that President Xi Jinping’s looming third term poses for U.S.-China relations through a discussion with two lawmakers and a former State Department China specialist. We’ll also unpack the key China details of the new National Security Strategy, parse the State Department’s China fears in the Arctic and wrestle with Chinese paramount leader Xi Jinping’s competing – but unequal – official titles. And we’ll profile a book that unpacks Xi’s motivations in attacking China’s once untouchable tech giants.
Benzinga

More Pain For Chinese Techs Like Huawei, Alibaba As UK Warns Against Rising Threat From Beijing

During a rare speech in London, the head of the U.K. equivalent of the National Security Agency focused on the rising threat from Beijing. Jeremy Fleming, the director of Britain's Government Communications Headquarters, said Beijing used an array of existing and emerging technological means, including digital currency and satellites, to control markets and people, extend surveillance and censorship, and export its authoritarian system worldwide.
