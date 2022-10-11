Read full article on original website
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
Beijing officials praise Elon Musk for suggesting that Taiwan should become a 'special administrative zone'
Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for his comments about Taiwan. Musk suggested that the country should become "a special administrative zone" similar to Hong Kong. China's ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, tweeted to thank Musk for the proposal. Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for suggesting...
The World's Future Is in the Hands of Chinese President Xi Jinping
Never before has the global economy been so dependent on one man's whims
China had a system. Then along came Xi
At the Communist Party congress starting on Sunday, Chinese President Xi Jinping is poised to take an unprecedented third term in office. "As Xi ages, his circle of friends and advisors will inevitably shrink, as will his ability to process new information and new ideas," writes Ian Johnson.
Secretary of State Blinken offers 'congratulations' to people of China on Republic of China National Day
Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued the people of China a “congratulations” as the country celebrates People's Republic of China National Day.
Biden’s chip controls may force Chinese-Americans working in China’s semiconductor firms to choose between their citizenship or their job
The Biden administration's new export controls on chips bar "U.S. persons" from supporting China's development of advanced computer chips.
nationalinterest.org
China Has No Legal Claim to Taiwan
The simple fact is that China has no more legal right to Taiwan than it has to Korea. In the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) August visit to Taiwan, mainland China has increased its threats to the island. Its bluster masks two inconvenient facts. First, the Chinese Communist Party recognized even before World War II that Taiwan was not part of China. Even Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China, acknowledged in a 1936 interview with hagiographer Edgar Snow that Taiwan was no more part of China than Korea was. Second, Beijing has no legal claim to Taiwan even today.
International Business Times
China's Top Problem Isn't COVID
China's top problem isn't how to contain the spread of coronavirus. It will recede on its own, as has been the case in many countries worldwide without lockdowns. But another problem, even more significant than coronavirus, won't go away any time soon: the burst of the housing property bubble. It could lead to a prolonged stagnation of the Chinese economy, far worse than the Japanese economy in the 1990s, with far-reaching consequences for Chinese society.
Musk thanked by Chinese ambassador, reprimanded by Taiwanese diplomat over Taiwan plan
WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - China's ambassador to the United States thanked Elon Musk for proposing a special administration zone for Taiwan, while Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Washington reprimanded the billionaire saying its "freedom and democracy are not for sale."
When Chinese protesters came up against Xi's security machine
BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Jack Yao, a Chinese Communist Party member, never wanted to be an activist. Having escaped rural poverty and joined Beijing's middle classes through decades of study and work, he saw himself as a patriotic poster child of the party's successful rule.
China’s Xi gets chance to tighten hold on economy at meeting
BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping, China’s most influential figure in decades, gets a chance to install more allies who share his vision of an even more dominant role in the economy for the ruling Communist Party and tighter control over entrepreneurs at a party meeting that starts this weekend.
A rare protest in Beijing calls for change ahead of a key Communist Party meeting
Online images showed banners that demanded "votes not leaders, dignity not lies" and urged students and workers to strike. Censors quickly scrubbed social media posts of the protest.
Washington Examiner
China bashes Biden crackdown on chip tech exports as economic rivalry intensifies
China condemned the United States's decision to restrict the sale of semiconductor components, the latest escalation in the two countries' rivalry in economic power and technological capabilities. Chinese officials slammed the U.S. for its new export controls over the weekend, claiming that the new restrictions will hurt both economies. These...
nationalinterest.org
Will the PLA Pledge Total Allegiance to Xi Jinping?
Xi’s resolute grip on the three most powerful positions in Chinese society has come to resemble the Mao era in terms of personalistic control. Since the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) started undergoing an unprecedented restructuring effort in 2015-2016 after years of carefully outlined modernization plans, the intent, significance, and implications of these military reforms have been continually debated. As one of the most vital organs of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the PLA’s changing political dynamics in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) is an inexorable theme in the run-up to the CCP’s 20thNational Congress.
Biden's first formal National Security Strategy identifies China as 'America's most consequential geopolitical challenge'
President Joe Biden's first formal national security strategy identifies China as "America's most consequential geopolitical challenge" while stressing the importance of rebuilding alliances in order to effectively compete over the coming decade.
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Moves to Restrict Semiconductor Exports to China
In a significant shift in U.S. policy towards China on Friday, the Biden administration published a vast set of controls on technology exports to the Communist country. The rules will go as far as restricting China’s access to specific semiconductor chips made with U.S. equipment, regardless of where in the world the chips are produced.
U.K. spy chief warns China’s use of technology threatens global security
From satellite systems to digital currencies, China is seeking to use new technologies to repress dissent at home and dominate its adversaries abroad, according to a U.K. intelligence chief. Unlike Britain or its democratic allies, China views technological advances as a “tool to gain advantage through control of their markets,...
U.K.・
China’s ‘Zero COVID’ Policy Is Going to Last a Whole Lot Longer
Those who have hoped that China would lift its draconian pandemic control measures soon are in for a rude awakening. Beijing just offered the clearest sign that its zero-COVID policy is not going anywhere. For three days in a row, People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, doubled down on the need for stringent curbs to guard against new coronavirus strains.
POLITICO
Bipartisan POLITICO panel: No post-Party Congress thaw in U.S.-China relations
Hi, China Watchers. With China’s 20th Party Congress just three days away, we’re tackling some of the key issues that President Xi Jinping’s looming third term poses for U.S.-China relations through a discussion with two lawmakers and a former State Department China specialist. We’ll also unpack the key China details of the new National Security Strategy, parse the State Department’s China fears in the Arctic and wrestle with Chinese paramount leader Xi Jinping’s competing – but unequal – official titles. And we’ll profile a book that unpacks Xi’s motivations in attacking China’s once untouchable tech giants.
More Pain For Chinese Techs Like Huawei, Alibaba As UK Warns Against Rising Threat From Beijing
During a rare speech in London, the head of the U.K. equivalent of the National Security Agency focused on the rising threat from Beijing. Jeremy Fleming, the director of Britain's Government Communications Headquarters, said Beijing used an array of existing and emerging technological means, including digital currency and satellites, to control markets and people, extend surveillance and censorship, and export its authoritarian system worldwide.
