'We need to get back to taking the ball away': Washington State defense looks for uptick in turnover production

Four students injured after a fraternity structure collapsed at the University of Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho. - A structure at the University of Idaho collapsed over the weekend leaving four students injured. The six-foot-seven raised platform built by the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity members, had about 30 people standing on top of it when it collapsed. Unfortunately, there were also people standing under it.
Cheney Police Department Chief John Hensley resigns
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police Department Chief John Hensley has resigned, the mayor's office confirmed. Right now, a search is underway for his replacement. KHQ is working to confirm more details about why he resigned. Hensley became chief in 2011 and has worked nearly 40 years in law enforcement. This...
4 sent to hospital after U of I fraternity structure collapse
MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho making headlines again Tuesday - this time it’s Greek row. Saturday night, a structure, built by Phi Kappa Tau members collapsed, injuring four people. Two were life-flighted to area hospitals, according to Moscow Fire. Moscow Fire Chief Brian Nickerson says two women...
