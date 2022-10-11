ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

'We need to get back to taking the ball away': Washington State defense looks for uptick in turnover production

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review
KHQ Right Now
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Cheney Police Department Chief John Hensley resigns

CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police Department Chief John Hensley has resigned, the mayor's office confirmed. Right now, a search is underway for his replacement. KHQ is working to confirm more details about why he resigned. Hensley became chief in 2011 and has worked nearly 40 years in law enforcement. This...
CHENEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

4 sent to hospital after U of I fraternity structure collapse

MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho making headlines again Tuesday - this time it’s Greek row. Saturday night, a structure, built by Phi Kappa Tau members collapsed, injuring four people. Two were life-flighted to area hospitals, according to Moscow Fire. Moscow Fire Chief Brian Nickerson says two women...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy