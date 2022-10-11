Read full article on original website
Dodgers leave big name off NLDS roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a rather bold decision as they set their roster for the National League Division Series. The Dodgers released their full 26-man roster for their series against the San Diego Padres. One notable name was missing in the form of Craig Kimbrel, who had been the team’s closer as recently as three weeks ago.
Mariners manager burned by controversial move in 9th inning
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais got burned by a controversial move he made in the 9th inning on Tuesday. Servais’ Mariners blew a 7-3 lead in Game 1 of their ALDS with the Houston Astros. Andres Muñoz allowed a 2-run home run to Alex Bregman in the 8th inning to make it 7-5.
More details emerge on Aroldis Chapman’s issue with Yankees
Aroldis Chapman was left off the New York Yankees’ ALDS roster, and now we have some more information about the matter. On Sunday, we learned that the Yankees had left Chapman off their roster because he missed a mandatory team workout. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale says Chapman wouldn’t bother going to the mandatory workout unless he were guaranteed he would be on the postseason roster. Since the Yankees could not give Chapman that guarantee, the reliever decided to stay home.
WATCH: Alvarez hits walk-off home run to complete Astros' comeback
Yordan Alvarez is ready for the moment. When the Houston Astros needed their superstar the most, the 25-year-old slugger blasted a two-out, three-run home run to give his team an 8-7 win over the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the ALDS. It wasn't a cheap shot, either: It traveled...
Blame Rob Manfred for Yankees-Guardians Game 2 postponement
There will be no New York Yankees baseball on Thursday, folks. We’re extremely sorry. Still waiting on that apology from commissioner Rob Manfred, though, because this occurrence is without a doubt his fault. Inclement weather postponed the Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2, which will now be played on Friday at...
Aaron Judge’s father has funny question for the slugger
Aaron Judge just became the first person in over two decades to hit more than 60 home runs in a single season, but the New York Yankees star’s father was not all that impressed with the feat. Judge said earlier this week that his father, Wayne, has been been...
ESPN
MLB division series: Phillies, Astros, Yankees, Dodgers win on Day 1
We're down to eight teams in the 2022 postseason after four were eliminated this past weekend in MLB's first-ever wild-card series weekend. Now it's on to the league division series: four series, best-of-five, first team to win three advances. The Philadelphia Phillies beat the defending champion Atlanta Braves in the...
Isiah Kiner-Falefa already making Yankees regret Oswald Peraza ALDS roster decision
When the New York Yankees dropped their ALDS roster on Tuesday, some fans were let down. They were hoping for more aggressive moves from manager Aaron Boone to improve the position player side of things. With so many reasonable players to leave off the roster — Aaron Hicks, Marwin Gonzalez,...
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series top plays: Braves top Phillies; Padres-Dodgers
While the American League takes a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moves forward with a pair of Game 2s of the NLDS on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting the San Diego Padres, which is airing on FS1.
MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history
Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Whether it was a...
MLB・
SB Nation
MLB Playoffs: Justin Verlander rocked by Mariners early in ALDS
Justin Verlander has had a very remarkable career, the legend of which has only been added to in 2022. Despite missing most of the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy Jogn surgery, Verlander returned to the Houston Astros’ rotation this year and looked like prime Verlander. His 1.75 ERA in in 175 innings has him in the running for a third career Cy Young Award.
Report: Marlins Interview Astros Bench Coach Espada For Managerial Vacancy
Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is in high demand. On Wednesday he'll interview for the Miami Marlins' managerial vacancy left by Don Mattingly.
Jays OF Springer awaiting travel clearance after concussion
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is awaiting clearance to travel after he suffered a concussion in his collision with shortstop Bo Bichette in last Saturday’s Game 2 of the AL wild card series, general manager Ross Atkins said Tuesday. Atkins also revealed that Springer,...
MLB・
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Philadelphia Phillies Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is Philadelphia Phillies’ longest-tenured position player. The Philadelphia Phillies ended their 10-year playoff drought in the first week of October. Even Rhys, who usually keeps his emotions in check, got teary-eyed as a huge weight was off the Phillies’ shoulders. Emotions were also stirred among Rhys’s fanbase, and the attention now focused on him and his loved ones. Fans especially want to know about Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme Hoskins, his constant source of encouragement. Therefore, we reveal her full biography in this Jayme Hoskins wiki.
