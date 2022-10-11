Rhys Hoskins is Philadelphia Phillies’ longest-tenured position player. The Philadelphia Phillies ended their 10-year playoff drought in the first week of October. Even Rhys, who usually keeps his emotions in check, got teary-eyed as a huge weight was off the Phillies’ shoulders. Emotions were also stirred among Rhys’s fanbase, and the attention now focused on him and his loved ones. Fans especially want to know about Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme Hoskins, his constant source of encouragement. Therefore, we reveal her full biography in this Jayme Hoskins wiki.

