NFL

Arizona Cardinals Are Signing Notable Running Back On Tuesday

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
 1 day ago

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals are adding much needed support to their running back room after losing several players to injury last week against Philadelphia.

The lack of certainty surrounding the health of the backfield prompted the Cardinals to sign running back Corey Clement to their practice squad Tuesday.

"Veteran RB Corey Clement is signing to the Cardinals practice squad, per source," Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Not only is starting RB James Connor (Ribs) dinged up, but depth pieces in Darrel Williams (Knee) and Jonathan Ward (Hamstring) also left the game early last week and all three have an unknown status for Week 6.

If any of the backs in Arizona do miss time, Clement may soon be moved from the practice squad to the active roster.

Corey Clement's best season also happened to be his rookie year, where he shared backfield duties in Philadelphia and rushed for 321 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Since that season, Clement has failed to eclipse 70 rushing attempts in a full year. However, he did catch 22 of 25 passes for 192 yards and rushed for an additional 259 yards during his sophomore campaign with the Eagles.

Clement's first chance to see action as an Arizona Cardinal will come Sunday as the team travels to Seattle in a NFC West clash.

Comments / 3

Willie James
1d ago

Nice to see Corey getting picked up 🆙 will never forget his invaluable contributions on 2017 Philadelphia Eagles 🦅 Super Bowl winning team

Reply
4
