bartlesvilleradio.com
Teen Art at Bartlesville LIbrary Today
Fall break brings challenges on what teens can do with their time so the Bartlesville Public LIbrary is offering an opportunity to do something bad by creating something good. Bad Art for Teens is scheduled for today (October 14) from 2-3 pm in Meeting Room A. Teens can socialize while creating some really bad art. Trophies will be given for the worst art pieces. The event is FREE and all supplies are provided by the library.
Riverside Airport Expansion Plan Scrapped After Community Pushback
One of the proposals to expand a runway at Tulsa riverside airport is no longer on the table. This comes after dozens of people in Jenks, including the mayor, spoke out against it. "Aviation is currently the second largest part of the Oklahoma economy and we want to do our...
US-412 bridge over Verdigris River demolished in one BANG
CATOOSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) demolished the westbound US-412 bridge Friday with one big implosion. The $13.8 million bridge replacement project began Sept. 6 on US-412 in Rogers County, according to ODOT. The FOX23 Skyview drone captured the moment from the sky, as large chunks...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage County Tourism a Big Topic for Next Commissioners Meeting
The Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday, Oct. 17 for their regularly scheduled meeting. It is a big meeting for the Tourism department as four items on the agenda have Tourism involved in it. One is possibly approving and signing an extension with interim tourism director Mary Beth Moore for the rest of 2022. Another item is possibly approving the tourism budget and signing proposals with Griffin Communication and Bartlesville Radio.
sapulpatimes.com
Sapulpa’s long-awaited Crossroads Cookery opens to great crowds
Most restaurants don’t have six soft openings before doing a grand opening. But then again, the newly-opened Crossroads Cookery is nothing if not unique. The restaurant, located at 117 E. Dewey Ave. is quickly becoming known for a lot of things: a classy but approachable atmosphere, an appealing menu of food you won’t find anywhere else in Sapulpa, and the surprising combination of services, with home-roasted coffee, dinner and cocktails, and an almost-old-fashioned ice cream parlor.
moreclaremore.com
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ribbon Cutting Planned for October 18
Tri County Tech Nowata Business Development Center is inviting the public to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 18 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at the new facility located at 300 South Pine Street in Nowata. The state-of-the-art facility is approximately 22,500 square feet and it includes dedicated spaces...
Authorities Respond To Crash On Highway 88 In Rogers County
Authorities are responded to the scene of a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County. The crash happened along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. This is a developing story.
Crash slows traffic near 56th Street North and Lewis
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A traffic crash has slowed traffic on 56th Street North between Lewis and Highway 75. The crash was reported around 7 a.m. on Thursday. A car can be seen upside down at the scene. It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was hurt. Drivers should...
Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away
TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
Claremore street shuts down for Christmas movie shoot
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Christmas movie set is taking over downtown Claremore and causing a street to shut down to traffic. The City of Claremore said Will Rogers Boulevard from South Cherokee Avenue to Muskogee Avenue will be closed to traffic until Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. The...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Get Real Ministries Jesus Burger Event is Saturday
The daylight hours are getting shorter. With that in mind, Get Real Ministries in Bartlesville announced the monthly Jesus Burger event will start at 5pm on Saturday instead of 6pm. The Jesus Burger event is held behind the FYC Store on West 14th Street in the Get Real Ministries warehouse....
auroraadvertiser.net
Baked fudge… be still my heart!
Since I was a little girl, I have spent a lot of time in Tulsa. My mother was raised there and we visited her parents there until they passed. Mother, my stepfather and my little sister ended up moving to Tulsa in the 80’s. I have always loved Tulsa.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Sept. 30-Oct. 13
Those booked in the Kay County Detention Center Sept. 30-Oct. 13 include:. Garriett Ackerman, 27, BIA contract. Austin Dean Allen, 38, Ponca City, burglary. Aaron Xavier Amador, 22, Ponca City, aggravated assault and battery and conspiracy. Toy Baker, 47, Blackwell, burglary. Dillynn William Ball, 27, Ponca City, obtaining property under...
Christmas Movie Being Filmed In Downtown Claremore
Downtown Claremore has been transformed into a Winter Wonderland as filming for an upcoming Christmas movie continues. Many of the stores along Main Street have also decorated and will be featured in the background of the movie. The Claremore Area Chamber of Commerce said the movie will feature actress Candace...
news9.com
Several Counties Under Burn Ban Despite Scattered Showers
We're finally seeing some rain in Green Country, but several counties are still extending their burn bans. Tulsa County and Wagoner Country extended their burn bans for at least another week. On Tuesday, McIntosh County Commissioners extended the burn bat until Oct. 25. Rogers, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Ottawa, Delaware, Adair,...
okcfox.com
Search for 4 missing Okmulgee men continues
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The search for four missing Okmulgee men continues after a search of their last known location yielded no results Wednesday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said a disappearance of this nature isn’t just unusual, it's unprecedented. “I have had a very long career in...
bartlesvilleradio.com
The Pawhuska Huskies and Salina Wildcats squared off for the second time in the schools’ history. Pawhuska would cruise to a 56-6 victory. Pawhuska would strike early on a Todd Drummond to Tahnahkeh Supernaw connection putting the Huskies up 6-0. Pawhuska would hold the Wildcats to one first down...
Finalists for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced, five are in Green Country
State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has shared the 12 finalists for the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
1600kush.com
Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
