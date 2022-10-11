ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawhuska, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Teen Art at Bartlesville LIbrary Today

Fall break brings challenges on what teens can do with their time so the Bartlesville Public LIbrary is offering an opportunity to do something bad by creating something good. Bad Art for Teens is scheduled for today (October 14) from 2-3 pm in Meeting Room A. Teens can socialize while creating some really bad art. Trophies will be given for the worst art pieces. The event is FREE and all supplies are provided by the library.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage County Tourism a Big Topic for Next Commissioners Meeting

The Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday, Oct. 17 for their regularly scheduled meeting. It is a big meeting for the Tourism department as four items on the agenda have Tourism involved in it. One is possibly approving and signing an extension with interim tourism director Mary Beth Moore for the rest of 2022. Another item is possibly approving the tourism budget and signing proposals with Griffin Communication and Bartlesville Radio.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Sapulpa’s long-awaited Crossroads Cookery opens to great crowds

Most restaurants don’t have six soft openings before doing a grand opening. But then again, the newly-opened Crossroads Cookery is nothing if not unique. The restaurant, located at 117 E. Dewey Ave. is quickly becoming known for a lot of things: a classy but approachable atmosphere, an appealing menu of food you won’t find anywhere else in Sapulpa, and the surprising combination of services, with home-roasted coffee, dinner and cocktails, and an almost-old-fashioned ice cream parlor.
SAPULPA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Ribbon Cutting Planned for October 18

Tri County Tech Nowata Business Development Center is inviting the public to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 18 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at the new facility located at 300 South Pine Street in Nowata. The state-of-the-art facility is approximately 22,500 square feet and it includes dedicated spaces...
NOWATA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away

TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Get Real Ministries Jesus Burger Event is Saturday

The daylight hours are getting shorter. With that in mind, Get Real Ministries in Bartlesville announced the monthly Jesus Burger event will start at 5pm on Saturday instead of 6pm. The Jesus Burger event is held behind the FYC Store on West 14th Street in the Get Real Ministries warehouse....
BARTLESVILLE, OK
auroraadvertiser.net

Baked fudge… be still my heart!

Since I was a little girl, I have spent a lot of time in Tulsa. My mother was raised there and we visited her parents there until they passed. Mother, my stepfather and my little sister ended up moving to Tulsa in the 80’s. I have always loved Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Sept. 30-Oct. 13

Those booked in the Kay County Detention Center Sept. 30-Oct. 13 include:. Garriett Ackerman, 27, BIA contract. Austin Dean Allen, 38, Ponca City, burglary. Aaron Xavier Amador, 22, Ponca City, aggravated assault and battery and conspiracy. Toy Baker, 47, Blackwell, burglary. Dillynn William Ball, 27, Ponca City, obtaining property under...
PONCA CITY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Christmas Movie Being Filmed In Downtown Claremore

Downtown Claremore has been transformed into a Winter Wonderland as filming for an upcoming Christmas movie continues. Many of the stores along Main Street have also decorated and will be featured in the background of the movie. The Claremore Area Chamber of Commerce said the movie will feature actress Candace...
CLAREMORE, OK
news9.com

Several Counties Under Burn Ban Despite Scattered Showers

We're finally seeing some rain in Green Country, but several counties are still extending their burn bans. Tulsa County and Wagoner Country extended their burn bans for at least another week. On Tuesday, McIntosh County Commissioners extended the burn bat until Oct. 25. Rogers, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Ottawa, Delaware, Adair,...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Search for 4 missing Okmulgee men continues

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The search for four missing Okmulgee men continues after a search of their last known location yielded no results Wednesday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said a disappearance of this nature isn’t just unusual, it's unprecedented. “I have had a very long career in...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sports » Latest News

The Pawhuska Huskies and Salina Wildcats squared off for the second time in the schools’ history. Pawhuska would cruise to a 56-6 victory. Pawhuska would strike early on a Todd Drummond to Tahnahkeh Supernaw connection putting the Huskies up 6-0. Pawhuska would hold the Wildcats to one first down...
PAWHUSKA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Finalists for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced, five are in Green Country

State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has shared the 12 finalists for the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
1600kush.com

Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
CUSHING, OK

