Morgantown, WV

voiceofmotown.com

Baylor Preview: Make Or Break For This Season

Morgantown, West Virginia – Tomorrow night, West Virginia will play their first game out of the bye week against the Baylor Bears in Morgantown at 7:30 PM. Both West Virginia and Baylor are coming off of bye weeks, so we will see what they have in store for us and if we have a chance to beat them.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Top247 WVU commit Rodney Gallagher using AAB as proving ground

There are plenty of things Top247 receiver Rodney Gallagher is looking forward to in regards to the All-American Bowl in January. Being on the same field with so much elite talent, teaming up with future West Virginia commit Josiah Trotter, and also spending a week at receiver, a position he does not play exclusively with his Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Baylor Game a Must Win For Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – As the Thursday night matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Baylor Bears inches nearer, the rumors and speculation surrounding Neal Brown and his future with the Mountaineers has started to really heat up. Multiple reliable sources have told The Voice of Motown that...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Pacman Jones Speaks Out for Neal Brown

(Photo via WVU Athletics) Adam “Pac-Man” Jones is a legend in the state of West Virginia. His decorated career speaks for itself, and anything he says carries weight for the Gold & Blue. Jones, who is one known not to hold back his opinion, recently revealed his opinion...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Football to Have Traditional Color Look on Thursday Night

West Virginia will have a traditional gold and blue look on Thursday night. The Mountaineers revealed a uniform combination of blue on gold on blue for their nationally televised Big 12 showdown with Baylor. WVU will wear blue helmets with gold for the logo, gold jerseys with blue numbers and lettering and blue pants.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins Gives Coaching Advice to Joe Mazzulla

Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia Mountaineers point guard Joe Mazzulla has served as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics since 2019. Now, Mazzulla will take over as the interim head coach for current head coach Ime Udoka, who is facing disciplinary action for a violation of the organization’s guidelines.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Neal Brown
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama

West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the dates of the series with WVU as part of their announcement...
MORGANTOWN, WV
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia

- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
BELINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Proposal to connect trails in Northern West Virginia has been withdrawn for now

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) At this week’s Brooke County Commission meeting, the Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission announced they are withdrawing their proposal for Reconnecting Communities Pilot Discretionary Grant Program for Reconnecting River Communities due to the absence of local monetary support. This project was to develop a network of shared-use paths to connect Steubenville to […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Wharton v. Palmer for Ohio County Commission

OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) – In preparation for November 8, the race for Ohio County Commission is between Wheeling Councilman Dave Palmer and incumbent Randy Wharton. Wheeling Councilman Dave Palmer is taking a step towards the county level by running for Ohio County commission against its current president, Randy Wharton.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
recordpatriot.com

West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them

DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
THOMAS, WV

