Geary Community Healthcare Foundation Executive Director Tracy Geisler has reported that the Fall Classic Golf Tournament at Rolling Meadows Golf Course raised more than $50,000. On one hole on the course if participants gave $100 for their team they received a hole in one on their scorecard. "We had up to a $3,000 match this year from Central National Bank. On that hole alone we made $7,500 so that was really exciting."

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO