Blue Jays roll by Topeka High 54-12
Junction City improved to 5-2 on the football season with a 54-12 win over the Topeka High Trojans on Senior Night at JCHS. The Blue Jays jumped out to a 48-6 halftime lead with the opening score of the game a 19-yard throw to Sheldon Butler-Lawson for the score. Logan Nabus rushed for two touchdowns.
Kansas woman to make history Friday night as head football referee
For the first time in Kansas state high school football history, a woman will be head referee when Wamego's team visits Clearwater Friday night.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Catfish tournament held at Milford Lake in memory of Kansas angler
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Midwest catfish tournament group is hosting a special event this weekend to honor a beloved local angler. Josh Smith, of Baldwin City, Kansas was just 40-years-old when he passed away unexpectedly due to heart problems in August, 2022. He left behind his wife, Amber, and a community of anglers who […]
"This is our super bowl" Herington hosts Solomon in search of season-defining win
With just two weeks to go in the regular season the Solomon Gorillas and Herington Railers, both officially 2-4, will look to gain some steam ahead of a loaded 8-Man postseason. For Solomon, this game represents an opportunity to salvage a .500 regular season after the Gorillas dropped four straight...
10 burning questions that surround Kansas State basketball
As Kansas State prepares for the season to begin in November, the Big 12 Conference released its preseason all-conference teams and preseason poll. Unsurprisingly, Kansas State was shut out from the all-conference team and voted to finish last in the conference, logging only 12 votes. Returning only Markquis Nowell and...
Oklahoma vs. Kansas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Oklahoma vs. Kansas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 15 Time: 11 a.m. Central TV: ESPN2 network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
tsnews.com
Colts move the ball but struggle to score in loss at Hutch
The Campus Colts found success moving the football on Friday night at the Hutchinson Salthawks, but the end zone was elusive as the Colts lost 28-7. The Colts fell to 1-5 this season, while the Salthawks – ranked No. 5 in Class 5A – improved to 5-1. Campus...
Charles Volland and Vaudene Field are remembered at JCHS
Two longtime music educators at Junction City High school, the late Charles Volland and Vaudene Field, are remembered by many people. Now they have been honored with the dedication of a Steinway Boston grand piano for use by performing arts students. There was a dedication reception at JCHS on Wednesday...
Hutchinson, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Hutchinson. The McPherson High School soccer team will have a game with Hutchinson High School on October 13, 2022, 15:00:00. The McPherson High School soccer team will have a game with Hutchinson High School on October 13, 2022, 16:00:00.
Kansas men win bass fishing tournament, share tips for success
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two Kansas men claimed victory in a weekend bass tournament, taking home prize money and some serious bragging rights for the second year in a row. Rick Dykstra of Milford Township and Kelly Ross of Solomon were the two lucky anglers that came in first place during the 2022 Milford Lake […]
USD 475 Kansas Teacher of the Year nominees are announced
Geary USD 475 has announced that Brittany Scott is the USD 475 nominee for Elementary Kansas Teacher of the Year, while the Kansas Teacher of the Year candidate for secondary education is Michael Brown. Brown is the JCHS vocal music director and assistant coach for girls' soccer. Scott is a...
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction which will be held at 11 a.m. on November 2, at the […]
$178M investment comes to new Kansas tractor factory
SALINA (KSNT) – The grand opening ceremony for a new construction equipment manufacturing facility was held in Salina on Friday. The Oct. 14 ceremony marked the opening of a new facility which will produce compact track loaders in the heart of Kansas. The new facility represents a $178 million investment by Great Plains Manufacturing and […]
kiowacountysignal.com
Scoular to acquire central Kansas elevator
LINCOLN, Kansas (Oct. 6, 2022) — Scoular, a multi-generational agribusiness serving farmers since 1892, has reached an agreement to acquire Walker Products’ grain handling facility in Lincoln, Kansas. Scoular and Walker expect the acquisition to close in the coming weeks. The facility offers 1 million bushels of storage...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson
More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
Fall Classic raises funds for the Healthcare Foundation
Geary Community Healthcare Foundation Executive Director Tracy Geisler has reported that the Fall Classic Golf Tournament at Rolling Meadows Golf Course raised more than $50,000. On one hole on the course if participants gave $100 for their team they received a hole in one on their scorecard. "We had up to a $3,000 match this year from Central National Bank. On that hole alone we made $7,500 so that was really exciting."
Landon Lecture Series returns to Kansas State University Nov. 3
MANHATTAN — Following a more than two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kansas State University's Landon Lecture Series returns with David M. Beasley, executive director of the United Nations' World Food Programme. Beasley's lecture, "Kansas' Legacy in Global Food Security," begins at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in...
Nancy Detmer is named JCHS Scholarship / Internship Specialist
Nancy Dettmer has been named the new Scholarship/Internship Specialist at Junction City High School, according to a social media release by JCHS. If you have any questions about providing scholarships or scholarship needs reach out to Nancy Detmer at 785-717-4267 or [email protected]
Harvesting newly fallen black walnuts
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Many homeowners who have a black walnut tree in their yard look forward to the nuts it drops in the fall. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said knowing what to look for is key to successfully harvesting and curing black walnuts. “Black walnuts are...
