Prices just went up at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but the parks are at least offering something for it. Yesterday was a big day for Disney Parks bottom line, as we saw nearly across the board price increases for everything from Disneyland ticket price to food and drink at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. As one might expect, fans didn’t love that news, but perhaps some will feel a little better as a day later new additions have been confirmed coming to both coasts as Fantasmic will finally return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month, and MagicBand+ will debut at Disneyland Resort before October is over.

TRAVEL ・ 21 HOURS AGO