Read full article on original website
Related
Disney raises prices for Disneyland, California Adventure one-day tickets
The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 to $179, based on the day. Days are separated into seven "tiers,'' with all but the cheapest tiers increasing in price as of Tuesday.
Disney World guests complain of ‘broken down’ rides and ‘dirty facilities’ in Orlando as ticket prices soar
Several Disney World guests have complained about “broken down” rides and “dirty facilities” at the Orlando, Florida, resort amid soaring ticket prices. These complaints come as the price of a ticket to Walt Disney World has increased by 3,871 per cent over the past 50 years.
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
RELATED PEOPLE
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
Disneyland And Disney World Announce Additions To The Parks Following Massive Price Increase
Prices just went up at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but the parks are at least offering something for it. Yesterday was a big day for Disney Parks bottom line, as we saw nearly across the board price increases for everything from Disneyland ticket price to food and drink at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. As one might expect, fans didn’t love that news, but perhaps some will feel a little better as a day later new additions have been confirmed coming to both coasts as Fantasmic will finally return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month, and MagicBand+ will debut at Disneyland Resort before October is over.
WDW News Today
Rise of the Resistance Individual Lightning Lane Jumps to $25 at Disneyland
Price increases hit Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane at Disneyland Resort this morning, and with the new varied pricing scale, we’re already seeing new highs. Individual Lightning Lane access for Rise of the Resistance is selling at $25 per person today. Formerly, access was priced at $20 maximum with flex pricing.
A woman was filmed pushing Chewbacca at Disney World to scare the character while he interacted with children
A TikTok video from late September shows Chewbacca and Rey chatting with kids at Disney World — until an adult pushes one of the characters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
disneytips.com
EPCOT Is Getting a New Disney Park Experience
Disney news and EPCOT go hand in hand these days! As EPCOT continues its massive transformation, construction is evident throughout the Disney Park. The construction will all be worth it, however, as new and exciting experiences are popping up around every corner. Here’s the latest on a new EPCOT experience coming soon!
Disneyland Raises Ticket Prices, Increases Cost Of Disney Genie+ And Lightning Lane Services
As Disney moves toward its 100th anniversary celebration next year with Disneyland “at the heart” of the festivities, the company Tuesday raised prices of tickets to the Anaheim parks in nearly every category, as well as the add-on Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane services at both of its U.S. resorts. The ticket increases kick in today.
Disney World And Disneyland Trips Just Got A Lot More Expensive
Disney World And Disneyland just implemented some of the most far reaching price increases we've ever seen.
Grown Adult At Disney The Worst, Interrupts Chewbacca And Rey Having A Fun Moment With Kids At Galaxy's Edge
As somebody who would have to classify himself as a “Disney Adult,” I generally would come to the defense of other adults at Disneyland or Walt Disney World. While some seem to feel that there’s something wrong with adults having fun in the Disney parks, nothing is further from the truth. There is, however, a line, and when you cross it, all bets are off.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
More Details Emerge About Universal Studios' Disney World Killer
Since Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios added "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" in 2007, it's become an actual competitor for Walt Disney's (DIS) Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
disneydining.com
Disney World’s Time is Running Short, & It’s Time to Make Good on Those Parks Promises
The sands in the hourglass are running low, and Disney World is almost out of time if the Resort intends to make good on several of its parks promises to Guests, as the year is quickly drawing to a close. In early 2020, Disney Parks execs had a difficult task...
disneydining.com
Fan-Favorite Disney Attraction Won’t Cost You a Park Ticket, and You Can’t Find it at a Disney Park
There are so many different rides and attractions at Disney Parks across the globe that it’s difficult for most fans to narrow down a list of their favorites to just one or two, but one very unique fan-favorite Disney attraction has drawn guests for more than 50 years now, and you won’t find it inside a Disney Park.
Disneyland, California Adventure just became more expensive
The cost of visiting Disney’s Anaheim theme parks increased again Tuesday, Disney officials confirmed. The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 to $179, based on the day. Days are separated into seven “tiers,” with all but the cheapest tiers increasing in price as of Tuesday.
disneyfoodblog.com
Deck the Halls (And Your Closet) With NEW Holiday Merchandise in Disney World!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. No, really — do you LOVE Disney holiday merchandise so much that you want to display that love on your accessories all year long? Well, you’re in luck because a new holiday Dooney & Bourke collection is here. We spotted the collection online, but now it has started to pop up in Disney World too!
Disneyland announces Magicband+ release date
Disneyland announced that MagicBand + would debut at the resort on Oct. 26. The wearable device will allow parkgoers to play exclusive games in parks and gives guests a hands-free way to enter the park. Magicband+ is also waterproof and rechargeable. The new device will be sold at a starting...
WDW News Today
Mysterious Signs Appear at Magic Kingdom & EPCOT Entrances, Annual Passholder Entrance Returns, Is Territory Lounge the Best Bar at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (10/10/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, October 10, 2022.
disneytips.com
Indefinite Closure Coming for Disney’s Iconic ‘Indiana Jones’ Attraction
It looks like Disney is pausing the iconic fast-paced thrill ride in search of Indiana Jones. That’s right, the fan-favorite Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland Park is seemingly closing soon for an indefinite amount of time. We’ve recently seen closures at Walt Disney World Resort, including The American Adventure...
Comments / 1