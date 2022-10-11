ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

CNET

Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
WEATHER
Cinemablend

Disneyland And Disney World Announce Additions To The Parks Following Massive Price Increase

Prices just went up at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but the parks are at least offering something for it. Yesterday was a big day for Disney Parks bottom line, as we saw nearly across the board price increases for everything from Disneyland ticket price to food and drink at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. As one might expect, fans didn’t love that news, but perhaps some will feel a little better as a day later new additions have been confirmed coming to both coasts as Fantasmic will finally return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month, and MagicBand+ will debut at Disneyland Resort before October is over.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Rise of the Resistance Individual Lightning Lane Jumps to $25 at Disneyland

Price increases hit Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane at Disneyland Resort this morning, and with the new varied pricing scale, we’re already seeing new highs. Individual Lightning Lane access for Rise of the Resistance is selling at $25 per person today. Formerly, access was priced at $20 maximum with flex pricing.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

EPCOT Is Getting a New Disney Park Experience

Disney news and EPCOT go hand in hand these days! As EPCOT continues its massive transformation, construction is evident throughout the Disney Park. The construction will all be worth it, however, as new and exciting experiences are popping up around every corner. Here’s the latest on a new EPCOT experience coming soon!
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

Grown Adult At Disney The Worst, Interrupts Chewbacca And Rey Having A Fun Moment With Kids At Galaxy's Edge

As somebody who would have to classify himself as a “Disney Adult,” I generally would come to the defense of other adults at Disneyland or Walt Disney World. While some seem to feel that there’s something wrong with adults having fun in the Disney parks, nothing is further from the truth. There is, however, a line, and when you cross it, all bets are off.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

More Details Emerge About Universal Studios' Disney World Killer

Since Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios added "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" in 2007, it's become an actual competitor for Walt Disney's (DIS) Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
TRAVEL
HeySoCal

Disneyland, California Adventure just became more expensive

The cost of visiting Disney’s Anaheim theme parks increased again Tuesday, Disney officials confirmed. The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 to $179, based on the day. Days are separated into seven “tiers,” with all but the cheapest tiers increasing in price as of Tuesday.
ANAHEIM, CA
disneyfoodblog.com

Deck the Halls (And Your Closet) With NEW Holiday Merchandise in Disney World!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. No, really — do you LOVE Disney holiday merchandise so much that you want to display that love on your accessories all year long? Well, you’re in luck because a new holiday Dooney & Bourke collection is here. We spotted the collection online, but now it has started to pop up in Disney World too!
TRAVEL
KTLA

Disneyland announces Magicband+ release date

Disneyland announced that MagicBand + would debut at the resort on Oct. 26. The wearable device will allow parkgoers to play exclusive games in parks and gives guests a hands-free way to enter the park. Magicband+ is also waterproof and rechargeable. The new device will be sold at a starting...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Mysterious Signs Appear at Magic Kingdom & EPCOT Entrances, Annual Passholder Entrance Returns, Is Territory Lounge the Best Bar at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (10/10/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, October 10, 2022.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Indefinite Closure Coming for Disney’s Iconic ‘Indiana Jones’ Attraction

It looks like Disney is pausing the iconic fast-paced thrill ride in search of Indiana Jones. That’s right, the fan-favorite Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland Park is seemingly closing soon for an indefinite amount of time. We’ve recently seen closures at Walt Disney World Resort, including The American Adventure...
TRAVEL

