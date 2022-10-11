Read full article on original website
World Series Champion Catcher to Retire After 16-Year MLB Career
A veteran catcher who won a World Series has ended his MLB career. Kurt Suzuki recently told the Orange County Register that he's retiring from baseball after a 16-year career. The 39-year-old spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and had a special sendoff during his final game on Oct. 4, the game day as his birthday.
Cardinals Insider Shares A 2023 Adam Wainwright Prediction
With the St. Louis Cardinals already eliminated from the postseason after just two games in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have come to an end. But one Cardinals legend may not be done just yet. Staff ace Adam...
Hall of Fame reliever, Cy Young winner Bruce Sutter dies
When Bruce Sutter began experimenting with the split-fingered fastball, he wasn't looking for a path to Cooperstown. He was just hoping to save his career. "I wouldn't be here without that pitch," Sutter said shortly before his Hall of Fame induction in 2006. "My other stuff was A-ball, Double-A at best. The split-finger made it equal."
Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News
Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
Aaron Judge may have priced himself out of the Yankees’ range
After the magisterial season superstar slugger, Aaron Judge just enjoyed, the Yankees are looking at their checkbook, wondering how they will be able to fit all the zeros without extending the page. Judge was offered a seven-year deal worth $31.5 million per season before the 2022 campaign began, but it...
2022 MLB Awards: Top 5 American League Manager of the Year Candidates
With Major League Baseball award season coming up, here's a look at our top five American League Manager of the Year candidates for the 2022 MLB season.
Goose that delayed NLDS gets update from Dodgers
Baseball fans want to know: What happened to the goose?. In case you missed it, Game 2 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres featured a bizarre interruption in the bottom of the eighth when a goose invaded the outfield. After quite literally a wild...
New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter Addresses Joe Musgrove Situation
NEW YORK - No regrets from the skipper. Mets manager Buck Showalter has drawn a significant amount of criticism for having the umpires check San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove for a banned substance during New York's Wild Card elimination loss on Sunday night. However, despite all the noise,...
Dodgers, Padres Have Dugout TV Cameras Removed After Complaints
Players and coaches from both clubs were not pleased when they arrived to Petco Park on Friday.
Report: MLB sets one-year qualifying offer at $19.65M
MLB will set its one-year qualifying offer for free agents at $19.65 million for the upcoming offseason, the New York
Yankees V Guardians Game 2 facing potential postponement due to inclement weather
The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the ALDS on Thursday night. For some odd reason, the MLB scheduled an off day between Game 1 and Game 2, an odd phenomenon given the weather forecast for Thursday. While Wednesday...
The Cavinder Twins are the Blueprint for How Women’s Sports Can Grow
Haley and Hanna Cavinder, the twins of the Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team, hail from the desert state of Arizona. Senior guards, the Cavinders have come a long way to get to Miami after deciding to transfer from Fresno State. No matter how far the talented sisters travel, they'll always...
