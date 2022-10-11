ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Popculture

World Series Champion Catcher to Retire After 16-Year MLB Career

A veteran catcher who won a World Series has ended his MLB career. Kurt Suzuki recently told the Orange County Register that he's retiring from baseball after a 16-year career. The 39-year-old spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and had a special sendoff during his final game on Oct. 4, the game day as his birthday.
MLB
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares A 2023 Adam Wainwright Prediction

With the St. Louis Cardinals already eliminated from the postseason after just two games in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have come to an end. But one Cardinals legend may not be done just yet. Staff ace Adam...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ESPN

Hall of Fame reliever, Cy Young winner Bruce Sutter dies

When Bruce Sutter began experimenting with the split-fingered fastball, he wasn't looking for a path to Cooperstown. He was just hoping to save his career. "I wouldn't be here without that pitch," Sutter said shortly before his Hall of Fame induction in 2006. "My other stuff was A-ball, Double-A at best. The split-finger made it equal."
MLB
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News

Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge may have priced himself out of the Yankees’ range

After the magisterial season superstar slugger, Aaron Judge just enjoyed, the Yankees are looking at their checkbook, wondering how they will be able to fit all the zeros without extending the page. Judge was offered a seven-year deal worth $31.5 million per season before the 2022 campaign began, but it...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Goose that delayed NLDS gets update from Dodgers

Baseball fans want to know: What happened to the goose?. In case you missed it, Game 2 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres featured a bizarre interruption in the bottom of the eighth when a goose invaded the outfield. After quite literally a wild...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter Addresses Joe Musgrove Situation

NEW YORK - No regrets from the skipper. Mets manager Buck Showalter has drawn a significant amount of criticism for having the umpires check San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove for a banned substance during New York's Wild Card elimination loss on Sunday night. However, despite all the noise,...
QUEENS, NY
