When Bruce Sutter began experimenting with the split-fingered fastball, he wasn't looking for a path to Cooperstown. He was just hoping to save his career. "I wouldn't be here without that pitch," Sutter said shortly before his Hall of Fame induction in 2006. "My other stuff was A-ball, Double-A at best. The split-finger made it equal."

