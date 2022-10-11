Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Your Stories: Town of Clay man billed hundreds in unpaid E-ZPass toll fees
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Town of Clay man is turning to the Your Stories team for help after he received nearly a dozen bills in the mail that claim he owes money for unpaid tolls in the New York City and New Jersey areas. The twist? Jeffery French...
Update: Baldwinsville school board cancels special meeting after superintendent charged with DWI
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – The Baldwinsville Board of Education has canceled a second special meeting which they announced earlier today would take place Thursday. No reason was given for the change. Jason D. Thomson, 48, was placed on paid administrative leave after Monday night’s four-hour board executive session. Thomson,...
New Onondaga County budget cuts property tax, funds programs for kids, seniors, main streets
The Onondaga County Legislature on Tuesday approved a $1.4 billion budget for 2023 that reduces the property tax rate by 11%, saving the typical homeowner about $100 a year. The reduction is the largest in at least a decade. The 2023 property tax rate is $4.26 per $1,000 of home value. The sewer rate increases by $5 to $457.
watervilletimes.com
Madison Central Accepts Grants
The Madison Central School Board of Education voted to accept two grants at their September meeting. The Student Mental Health Support grant of $1,050,054 and the SAM grant of $60,000 were both approved unanimously. The SAM grant will be used to buy a new tractor for the Maintenance Department. In...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Where Micron would find 20 million gallons of water per day
A new $100 billion Micron semiconductor plant in Clay would use about 20 million gallons of water a day, raising questions about where that water will come from and if the massive daily usage will have any impact on services to existing homes and businesses in Onondaga County. One of...
localsyr.com
Police report details Baldwinsville superintendent’s arrest on school property
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson failed field sobriety tests conducted on school property and was arrested in the parking lot of the district offices, the official arrest report obtained by NewsChannel 9 reveals. For the first time, the 10-page document reveals where Thomson was when he...
Baldwinsville police chief says school superintendent’s alcohol level requires ‘significant amount’
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – Baldwinsville school superintendent Jason Thomson admitted to police he had one beer Friday at a local restaurant before he was pulled over on school grounds that night on suspicions of drunken driving. When asked later at the village police station, again, how much he’d had to...
sbmonthly.com
A CHANGE OF PLANS
Growing up in Rome, New York in the 1980s Jacquelyn Bentley dreamed of being a surgeon. Her goal was to attend SUNY Cortland, major in the sciences and then go on to medical school. What she didn’t realize was that attitudes about women in the professions hadn’t fully evolved. When she was an undergraduate, a male professor urged her to consider veterinary medicine instead, suggesting it might be “a more suitable career choice.”
WKTV
Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard, Millpond Pavilion complete
FLY CREEK, N.Y. – The Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard will dedicate their new Millpond Pavilion with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 15. The pavilion completes the Millpond boardwalk project started back in 2005. It will showcase a revolving exhibit from the Mill’s collection of agriculture and milling apparatus along with antique engines.
watervilletimes.com
Clark Mills Notes 30th Year
At their Sept 21 meeting, the Clark Mills Historical Society commemorated their 30-year anniversary by dedicating a personalized banner to their Founder, Barbara Traver. Traver spoke to the room of assembled members about the humble beginnings of the Historical Society, citing details of fundraising and friendraising activities. Pointing to the...
String of larcenies reported in Cortland County
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of larcenies from vehicles that have occurred in the Town of Scott.
watervilletimes.com
Clinton ABC
The October Networking breakfast by the Clinton Chamber of Commerce met at the Clinton A Better Chance house on the Hamilton College campus. The Clinton program celebrates its 50th year this year. Clinton ABC Board member Kelly Landry talks about the Nov. 5 Golden Extravaganza at the Yahnundasis Club to celebrate and raise money to run the non-profit program. Information on tickets can be found at Eventbrite.com. Co-Board President Travis Hill explained how the program brings in up to eight high school-aged boys of color each year from urban areas to have them attend Clinton High School with a goal of attending college.
WKTV
Corvette catches fire on Middle Settlement Road in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Smoke could be seen for miles after a Chevy Corvette caught fire on Middle Settlement Road in New Hartford Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the scene near Stewart’s around 2:30 p.m. The New York Mills fire chief says one man was...
54 new businesses in Central New York include a marijuana dispensary, a swim team and vinyl car wrapping
New business listings continued to trend upward this week when 54 new business certificates were filed in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 3 through Oct. 7. The new businesses include a marijuana dispensary, a swim team and a vinyl car wrapping business.
Home, land sell for $1.6 M for computer chip factory site in Clay: See 189 home sales in Onondaga County
This week, 189 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Sep. 26 and Sep. 30. Four of those sales were properties in the proposed White Pines Commerce Park in Clay and were purchased by the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency (OCIDA). They were purchased to make way for a proposed computer chip factory.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: October 2 – October 8
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. The city of Fulton Police Department will be ramping up efforts to enforce the New York state law that says motorists must stop when a pedestrian is in a crosswalk, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels and Fulton Police Chief Mike Curtis. Full story here.
Delaware County crash leads to DWI arrest
On October 1st in the Town of Stamford, Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies observed a vehicle that appeared to have gone off of the roadway and sustained damage.
NBC New York
NY Superintendent Busted for DWI After ‘Crowd Surfing' in Student Bleachers: Cops
The superintendent of a central New York school district was arrested on a DWI charge Friday after multiple students saw him "crowd surfing" in the bleachers during a football game -- and told staff they thought he was drunk, authorities say. Jason Thomson, superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District in...
WKTV
Oneida Indian Nation breaking into maple industry with new enterprise
The Oneida Indian Nation is expanding into the maple industry with its newest business enterprise, Wáhta’ Maple Farm. The Nation will plant hundreds of new trees on its lands to expand its existing stock and grow, process and produce the maple using small-batch methods. Production is expected to...
WKTV
Petit Larceny arrest in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – New York State Police arrested homeless, Jesse Sklenarik, 31, of Oneonta for the misdemeanor of Attempted Petit Larceny on Friday, Oct. 7. When troopers arrived on scene at Certified Auto in the town of Oneonta, an employee was found holding down Sklenarik after the employee observed Sklenarik allegedly attempting to cut the catalytic converter off a vehicle on their property.
