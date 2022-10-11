ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NY

watervilletimes.com

Madison Central Accepts Grants

The Madison Central School Board of Education voted to accept two grants at their September meeting. The Student Mental Health Support grant of $1,050,054 and the SAM grant of $60,000 were both approved unanimously. The SAM grant will be used to buy a new tractor for the Maintenance Department. In...
MADISON, NY
Clinton, NY
Clinton, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Where Micron would find 20 million gallons of water per day

A new $100 billion Micron semiconductor plant in Clay would use about 20 million gallons of water a day, raising questions about where that water will come from and if the massive daily usage will have any impact on services to existing homes and businesses in Onondaga County. One of...
CLAY, NY
sbmonthly.com

A CHANGE OF PLANS

Growing up in Rome, New York in the 1980s Jacquelyn Bentley dreamed of being a surgeon. Her goal was to attend SUNY Cortland, major in the sciences and then go on to medical school. What she didn’t realize was that attitudes about women in the professions hadn’t fully evolved. When she was an undergraduate, a male professor urged her to consider veterinary medicine instead, suggesting it might be “a more suitable career choice.”
ROME, NY
WKTV

Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard, Millpond Pavilion complete

FLY CREEK, N.Y. – The Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard will dedicate their new Millpond Pavilion with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 15. The pavilion completes the Millpond boardwalk project started back in 2005. It will showcase a revolving exhibit from the Mill’s collection of agriculture and milling apparatus along with antique engines.
FLY CREEK, NY
watervilletimes.com

Clark Mills Notes 30th Year

At their Sept 21 meeting, the Clark Mills Historical Society commemorated their 30-year anniversary by dedicating a personalized banner to their Founder, Barbara Traver. Traver spoke to the room of assembled members about the humble beginnings of the Historical Society, citing details of fundraising and friendraising activities. Pointing to the...
CLARK MILLS, NY
watervilletimes.com

Clinton ABC

The October Networking breakfast by the Clinton Chamber of Commerce met at the Clinton A Better Chance house on the Hamilton College campus. The Clinton program celebrates its 50th year this year. Clinton ABC Board member Kelly Landry talks about the Nov. 5 Golden Extravaganza at the Yahnundasis Club to celebrate and raise money to run the non-profit program. Information on tickets can be found at Eventbrite.com. Co-Board President Travis Hill explained how the program brings in up to eight high school-aged boys of color each year from urban areas to have them attend Clinton High School with a goal of attending college.
CLINTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Home, land sell for $1.6 M for computer chip factory site in Clay: See 189 home sales in Onondaga County

This week, 189 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Sep. 26 and Sep. 30. Four of those sales were properties in the proposed White Pines Commerce Park in Clay and were purchased by the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency (OCIDA). They were purchased to make way for a proposed computer chip factory.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Oneida Indian Nation breaking into maple industry with new enterprise

The Oneida Indian Nation is expanding into the maple industry with its newest business enterprise, Wáhta’ Maple Farm. The Nation will plant hundreds of new trees on its lands to expand its existing stock and grow, process and produce the maple using small-batch methods. Production is expected to...
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Petit Larceny arrest in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – New York State Police arrested homeless, Jesse Sklenarik, 31, of Oneonta for the misdemeanor of Attempted Petit Larceny on Friday, Oct. 7. When troopers arrived on scene at Certified Auto in the town of Oneonta, an employee was found holding down Sklenarik after the employee observed Sklenarik allegedly attempting to cut the catalytic converter off a vehicle on their property.
ONEONTA, NY

