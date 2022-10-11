ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NY

Local Woman Honored For Volunteering

Each year the Herkimer County Office for the Aging and Advisory Council recognize two older adults in the community who have done great work through volunteering. On Sept. 29 at Cacciatore’s in Ilion the two awards were presented at the RSVP Luncheon. Chosen for Outstanding Contribution was Joann Capraro...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Madison Central Accepts Grants

The Madison Central School Board of Education voted to accept two grants at their September meeting. The Student Mental Health Support grant of $1,050,054 and the SAM grant of $60,000 were both approved unanimously. The SAM grant will be used to buy a new tractor for the Maintenance Department. In...
MADISON, NY
Clinton Considers Traffic Committee

The Village of Clinton Board met Monday night to discuss new business. The Board approved a resolution accepting the Aug. 1, Sept. 6, and Sept. 20 meeting minutes into Village record. The Board approved a resolution authorizing the auditing of vouchers. The Board approved a resolution approving the Finance Committee...
CLINTON, NY

