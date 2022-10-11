Read full article on original website
Local Woman Honored For Volunteering
Each year the Herkimer County Office for the Aging and Advisory Council recognize two older adults in the community who have done great work through volunteering. On Sept. 29 at Cacciatore’s in Ilion the two awards were presented at the RSVP Luncheon. Chosen for Outstanding Contribution was Joann Capraro...
Syracuse radio host Ted Long shares sad update on wife’s health battle
Syracuse radio host Ted Long returned to 93Q (WNTQ-FM) on Tuesday morning to share a sad update on his wife’s ongoing health battle. Long first said he was overwhelmed with the response he received from listeners and the Central New York community after revealing last month that his wife Barbara “Bobbie” Long was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and needed a liver transplant from a live donor. He and “Ted & Amy” co-host Amy Robbins thanked the “hundreds” of people who volunteered to get tested to be a potential donor with the Liver Transplant Team at Strong Memorial hospital in Rochester.
When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?
If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
MVCC culinary students offer lunch series in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Community College will once again host a lunch series featuring food prepared by students in its culinary programs. The series allows students in the culinary arts management and food service administration programs to get hands-on experience. The students pick the themes, recipes, and menus, and are also responsible for making and serving the food.
CNY Eye Physicians and Surgeons moves to new location in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – CNY Eye Physicians and Surgeons held a ribbon cutting to celebrate their move into a newly renovated building on Seneca Turnpike on Wednesday. The new building, previously Alfredo’s and then Daniele’s Banquet House, has been completely renovated into a one-story medical office, complete with a lot of parking and a grand entrance.
Owners auctioning iconic Central NY mansion, with portion of sale going to charity (photos)
Manlius, N.Y. – Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. A former owner, a concert singer, once gave private concerts for guests. Now, the owners of historic The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street (Route 5) heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville.
Brooklyn Pickle shares a taste of their menu
(WSYR-TV) — For more than 45 years, Brooklyn Pickle has been keeping Central New Yorkers happy and well-fed. From their start serving sandwiches in an old house on Burnet Ave, they’ve grown to become a restaurant with three locations and a diverse menu. In additions to serving many...
Look Around The Stunning Former Mackenzie-Childs Estate On Cayuga Lake
In July of 1848, the Seneca Falls Convention, the first women’s rights convention ever to be held in the United States was held in Seneca Falls, New York. That convention would change the course of history for women's rights, including being the foundation of the fight for women to be given the right to vote.
Meet Roxy: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Roxy! Also known as Roxana Banana by her loving caretakers at HumaneCNY in Liverpool. She is an 8 year old pit bull mix, who's about 50 pounds, and has been at HumaneCNY for a year and a half. Things Roxy loves: car rides, walks,...
Madison Central Accepts Grants
The Madison Central School Board of Education voted to accept two grants at their September meeting. The Student Mental Health Support grant of $1,050,054 and the SAM grant of $60,000 were both approved unanimously. The SAM grant will be used to buy a new tractor for the Maintenance Department. In...
Sistina Giordano leaving Syracuse TV’s ‘Bridge Street’ after nearly a decade
NewsChannel 9 (WSYR-TV) personality Sistina Giordano is leaving “Bridge Street” after nearly a decade hosting the daytime talk show in Syracuse. “After more than 8 years as co-host of Bridge Street, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’ve loved every minute of greeting you all each weekday morning and I hope you’ll stick around as I continue with my future endeavors both on and off TV,” Giordano said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to the people I sat next to who supported me and I’m even more excited to see where life takes me professionally and personally.”
The U.S. 2nd Oldest Pizzeria Is In Utica Serving An ‘Upside Down Pizza’
I just can't get enough of pizza. Last week, I had lunch with a friend that I hadn't seen in a long time. While we both pored over the large menu, neither of us could make a decision on what we wanted for lunch. I then blurted out, how about...
Child alerts parents to smoke in Southside house fire, firefighters say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A child alerted their parents to the smell of smoke in a house on the Southside Wednesday morning and all five family members managed to make it out safe, city firefighters said. Firefighters arrived at 225 Forest Ave. at 6:27 a.m. and opened the front door...
Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night
In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
NYOH calls on NYSDOH to reverse Medicaid policy change
There will be a Save Our Access, Save Our Lives rally on October 12 at 2 p.m. where The New York Oncology Hematology (NYOH) will call on the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and state leaders to reverse a policy that has left Medicaid patients without access to life-saving cancer care medication.
Oktoberfest returns to Baldwinsville on Oct. 22
BALDWINSVILLE — German teacher Ben Gerardi is resurrecting a B’ville tradition: Oktoberfest. The festival returns Oct. 22 as a fundraiser for Our Apiary, a local nonprofit that promotes language learning opportunities. “I thought I would try my hand at bringing it back, kind of being the community lightning...
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New York
Finding cheap rent is on the minds of many New Yorkers these days. New York City is continuing to break records as the most unaffordable city for renters in the nation. As of October 2022, New York City renters can expect to pay almost $4,000 a month for a one-bedroom apartment. That’s an astonishing 34 percent increase over the last year. The median price for a two-bedroom apartment is now $4,410 a month, up 40 percent from the previous year.
Iconic CNY estate up for auction; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 66; Low: 47. Breezy with periods of rain. See the 5-day forecast. ICONIC CNY MANSION UP FOR AUCTION: Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. Now, the owners of The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the historic estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville. They are auctioning the palatial mansion, with a portion of the sale going to a Central New York charity. Here are the details, as well as photos of the inside of the mansion. (Photo courtesy Michael DeRosa Exchange)
Baldwinsville superintendent will be paid while on leave
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville Schools Superintendent Jason Thomson will continue to be paid by the school district while on administrative leave, a school spokesperson confirms to NewsChannel 9. Thomson’s current salary is $203,056, a $7,000 increase from the number he agreed to when he was hired in August...
House burglaries spike in Syracuse’s east side
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 74 homes have been broken into in the Syracuse University and Le Moyne College areas from August 10 to October 3, according to Syracuse Police Department. Of those 74 homes, 66 had people inside at the time of the burglaries, and 24 involved stolen vehicles. 661 homes were […]
