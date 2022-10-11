Read full article on original website
Update: Baldwinsville school board cancels special meeting after superintendent charged with DWI
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – The Baldwinsville Board of Education has canceled a second special meeting which they announced earlier today would take place Thursday. No reason was given for the change. Jason D. Thomson, 48, was placed on paid administrative leave after Monday night’s four-hour board executive session. Thomson,...
watervilletimes.com
Local Woman Honored For Volunteering
Each year the Herkimer County Office for the Aging and Advisory Council recognize two older adults in the community who have done great work through volunteering. On Sept. 29 at Cacciatore’s in Ilion the two awards were presented at the RSVP Luncheon. Chosen for Outstanding Contribution was Joann Capraro...
WKTV
MVCC culinary students offer lunch series in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Community College will once again host a lunch series featuring food prepared by students in its culinary programs. The series allows students in the culinary arts management and food service administration programs to get hands-on experience. The students pick the themes, recipes, and menus, and are also responsible for making and serving the food.
watervilletimes.com
Clinton ABC
The October Networking breakfast by the Clinton Chamber of Commerce met at the Clinton A Better Chance house on the Hamilton College campus. The Clinton program celebrates its 50th year this year. Clinton ABC Board member Kelly Landry talks about the Nov. 5 Golden Extravaganza at the Yahnundasis Club to celebrate and raise money to run the non-profit program. Information on tickets can be found at Eventbrite.com. Co-Board President Travis Hill explained how the program brings in up to eight high school-aged boys of color each year from urban areas to have them attend Clinton High School with a goal of attending college.
iheartoswego.com
Gary Wallace – October 10, 2022
Gary Wallace, 67; of Fulton, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by family Monday, October 10th, 2022; after enduring a brief illness. Gary was born in Fulton, NY to the late Floyd and Julia (Zanewych) Wallace. He had remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Gary was previously employed with Northern Ready...
watervilletimes.com
Clinton Considers Traffic Committee
The Village of Clinton Board met Monday night to discuss new business. The Board approved a resolution accepting the Aug. 1, Sept. 6, and Sept. 20 meeting minutes into Village record. The Board approved a resolution authorizing the auditing of vouchers. The Board approved a resolution approving the Finance Committee...
New owner for dilapidated Kmart
An electric supply company is purchasing and moving into the former KMart building in Endicott.
When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?
If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
WKTV
Utica City Hall archway removed
The archway was deemed structurally unsound and had been rotted through.
Baldwinsville police chief says school superintendent’s alcohol level requires ‘significant amount’
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – Baldwinsville school superintendent Jason Thomson admitted to police he had one beer Friday at a local restaurant before he was pulled over on school grounds that night on suspicions of drunken driving. When asked later at the village police station, again, how much he’d had to...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: October 2 – October 8
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. The city of Fulton Police Department will be ramping up efforts to enforce the New York state law that says motorists must stop when a pedestrian is in a crosswalk, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels and Fulton Police Chief Mike Curtis. Full story here.
Town board to move forward with exploring offsite options for the town offices
CAZENOVIA — During its Sept. 28 work session, the Cazenovia Town Board continued its ongoing discussions on the future of the town offices, which have been housed in the historic Gothic Cottage at 7 Albany St. for over half a century. The town began exploring the options of either...
localsyr.com
Police report details Baldwinsville superintendent’s arrest on school property
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson failed field sobriety tests conducted on school property and was arrested in the parking lot of the district offices, the official arrest report obtained by NewsChannel 9 reveals. For the first time, the 10-page document reveals where Thomson was when he...
String of larcenies reported in Cortland County
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of larcenies from vehicles that have occurred in the Town of Scott.
localsyr.com
Your Stories: Town of Clay man billed hundreds in unpaid E-ZPass toll fees
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Town of Clay man is turning to the Your Stories team for help after he received nearly a dozen bills in the mail that claim he owes money for unpaid tolls in the New York City and New Jersey areas. The twist? Jeffery French...
New Onondaga County budget cuts property tax, funds programs for kids, seniors, main streets
The Onondaga County Legislature on Tuesday approved a $1.4 billion budget for 2023 that reduces the property tax rate by 11%, saving the typical homeowner about $100 a year. The reduction is the largest in at least a decade. The 2023 property tax rate is $4.26 per $1,000 of home value. The sewer rate increases by $5 to $457.
House burglaries spike in Syracuse’s east side
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 74 homes have been broken into in the Syracuse University and Le Moyne College areas from August 10 to October 3, according to Syracuse Police Department. Of those 74 homes, 66 had people inside at the time of the burglaries, and 24 involved stolen vehicles. 661 homes were […]
Oktoberfest returns to Baldwinsville on Oct. 22
BALDWINSVILLE — German teacher Ben Gerardi is resurrecting a B’ville tradition: Oktoberfest. The festival returns Oct. 22 as a fundraiser for Our Apiary, a local nonprofit that promotes language learning opportunities. “I thought I would try my hand at bringing it back, kind of being the community lightning...
WKTV
Oneida Indian Nation breaking into maple industry with new enterprise
The Oneida Indian Nation is expanding into the maple industry with its newest business enterprise, Wáhta’ Maple Farm. The Nation will plant hundreds of new trees on its lands to expand its existing stock and grow, process and produce the maple using small-batch methods. Production is expected to...
Child alerts parents to smoke in Southside house fire, firefighters say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A child alerted their parents to the smell of smoke in a house on the Southside Wednesday morning and all five family members managed to make it out safe, city firefighters said. Firefighters arrived at 225 Forest Ave. at 6:27 a.m. and opened the front door...
