Madison, NY

watervilletimes.com

Local Woman Honored For Volunteering

Each year the Herkimer County Office for the Aging and Advisory Council recognize two older adults in the community who have done great work through volunteering. On Sept. 29 at Cacciatore’s in Ilion the two awards were presented at the RSVP Luncheon. Chosen for Outstanding Contribution was Joann Capraro...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WKTV

MVCC culinary students offer lunch series in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Community College will once again host a lunch series featuring food prepared by students in its culinary programs. The series allows students in the culinary arts management and food service administration programs to get hands-on experience. The students pick the themes, recipes, and menus, and are also responsible for making and serving the food.
ROME, NY
watervilletimes.com

Clinton ABC

The October Networking breakfast by the Clinton Chamber of Commerce met at the Clinton A Better Chance house on the Hamilton College campus. The Clinton program celebrates its 50th year this year. Clinton ABC Board member Kelly Landry talks about the Nov. 5 Golden Extravaganza at the Yahnundasis Club to celebrate and raise money to run the non-profit program. Information on tickets can be found at Eventbrite.com. Co-Board President Travis Hill explained how the program brings in up to eight high school-aged boys of color each year from urban areas to have them attend Clinton High School with a goal of attending college.
CLINTON, NY
City
Madison, NY
iheartoswego.com

Gary Wallace – October 10, 2022

Gary Wallace, 67; of Fulton, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by family Monday, October 10th, 2022; after enduring a brief illness. Gary was born in Fulton, NY to the late Floyd and Julia (Zanewych) Wallace. He had remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Gary was previously employed with Northern Ready...
FULTON, NY
watervilletimes.com

Clinton Considers Traffic Committee

The Village of Clinton Board met Monday night to discuss new business. The Board approved a resolution accepting the Aug. 1, Sept. 6, and Sept. 20 meeting minutes into Village record. The Board approved a resolution authorizing the auditing of vouchers. The Board approved a resolution approving the Finance Committee...
CLINTON, NY
Lite 98.7

When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?

If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
UTICA, NY
Jason Mitchell
NewsBreak
Education
WSYR NewsChannel 9

House burglaries spike in Syracuse’s east side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 74 homes have been broken into in the Syracuse University and Le Moyne College areas from August 10 to October 3, according to Syracuse Police Department. Of those 74 homes, 66 had people inside at the time of the burglaries, and 24 involved stolen vehicles. 661 homes were […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Oktoberfest returns to Baldwinsville on Oct. 22

BALDWINSVILLE — German teacher Ben Gerardi is resurrecting a B’ville tradition: Oktoberfest. The festival returns Oct. 22 as a fundraiser for Our Apiary, a local nonprofit that promotes language learning opportunities. “I thought I would try my hand at bringing it back, kind of being the community lightning...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WKTV

Oneida Indian Nation breaking into maple industry with new enterprise

The Oneida Indian Nation is expanding into the maple industry with its newest business enterprise, Wáhta’ Maple Farm. The Nation will plant hundreds of new trees on its lands to expand its existing stock and grow, process and produce the maple using small-batch methods. Production is expected to...
ONEIDA, NY

