Washington State

Commentary: Turning a Blind-Eye to Wolf Problem Is Not Management

As clashes between wolves and cattle continue this fall, the discovery of six poisoned wolves in Stevens County and the hearing of arguments that could end grazing in the Colville National Forest by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals have created another complication in an already difficult situation managing growing wolf populations.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

Slate of GOP-backed candidates targets Idaho college board posts

BOISE — When a slate of far-right candidates backed by the Kootenai County GOP Central Committee took over the majority on North Idaho College’s elected board of trustees, the result was two years of dysfunction for the nearly century-old community college, including the firing without cause of the college president, a half-million-dollar legal settlement, departure of most of the college’s top professional leadership and near-loss of its accreditation, endangering the ability of students to transfer credits.
IDAHO STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Wildfire ready neighbors expands across Central Washington

RONALD, Wash.- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties. According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners,...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

BLM INVITES PUBLIC TO IDAHO RESOURCE ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING

TWIN FALLS – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Idaho Resource Advisory Council will meet to discuss a variety of public land management topics from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the BLM Twin Falls District Office, 2878 Addison Ave. E, Twin Falls, ID 83301 and virtually via Zoom. The public is invited and there will be a comment period at 4 p.m. Agenda items will include BLM updates, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law implementation, statewide renewable energy strategy discussion and the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Big Country News

Tri-State Family Practice Receives 2022 Immunize Washington Certification for Outstanding Immunization Rates for Children and/or Adolescents

CLARKSTON - Tri-State Family Practice has received the 2022 Immunize Washington Certification for outstanding immunization rates for child and/or adolescents. The Immunize WA provider recognition program, hosted by the Washington Health Plan Partnership, is compromised of the WA State Department of health, WA State Health Care Authority, the Immunization Action Coalition of WA and all major health plans of Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Census data: Montana saw drastic rise of high-income households during pandemic

Montana saw by far the largest percentage increase of wealthy households during the pandemic compared with all other states in the U.S., according to census data. Bryce Ward, a Montana economist and consultant, used American Community Survey data and found that between 2019 and 2021, the number of Montana households earning $200,000 or more per year increased by nearly 12,000, or 63%.
MONTANA STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Native American lawmaker aims to address MMIWP epidemic in Washington State

Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff  has spent more than 20 years advocating on behalf of Native communities and speaking out about missing and murdered Indigenous people. She’s brought those experience with her to the Washington state legislature. “Right now I’m the only Native American legislator on both sides,” Lekanoff said. “And I’m carrying more buckets of water than any state...
WASHINGTON STATE
Portland Tribune

Growing consensus on Interstate Bridge replacement

ODOT says key players and stakeholders are all coming together to work toward the new bridge plan.COLUMN: Kris Strickler's KEEP OREGON MOVING For the past few years, the Oregon and Washington Departments of Transportation have been working to replace the 105-year-old Interstate Bridge across the Columbia River with a safer, seismically resilient bridge that will offer expanded opportunities for transportation modes, including high capacity transit and better access for people walking and rolling. This past summer, the boards, councils and commissions of all eight local partner agencies involved in the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program recommended we move forward...
PORTLAND, OR
eastidahonews.com

Trespassing call leads to more than 50 wildlife charges against 5 Idaho men

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game. What started as a simple phone call to Idaho Fish and Game about trespassing in the Pahsimeroi Valley during the 2021 pronghorn archery season, led to an extensive investigation with over 50 wildlife charges filed against five southwest Idaho men.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

