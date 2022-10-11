Read full article on original website
Commentary: Turning a Blind-Eye to Wolf Problem Is Not Management
As clashes between wolves and cattle continue this fall, the discovery of six poisoned wolves in Stevens County and the hearing of arguments that could end grazing in the Colville National Forest by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals have created another complication in an already difficult situation managing growing wolf populations.
If WA ‘Going Green,’ Why Huge Pipeline Grant Awarded by Feds?
If the plan 'sticks' (and there are those who say actually it won't due to legal and legislative challenges) we won't be able to buy new gas-powered vehicles in WA state after 2035. And, the low-carbon fuel standard goes into effect in January of 2023. These and a slew of other 'green' mandates appear to fly in the face of this Federal grant.
Slate of GOP-backed candidates targets Idaho college board posts
BOISE — When a slate of far-right candidates backed by the Kootenai County GOP Central Committee took over the majority on North Idaho College’s elected board of trustees, the result was two years of dysfunction for the nearly century-old community college, including the firing without cause of the college president, a half-million-dollar legal settlement, departure of most of the college’s top professional leadership and near-loss of its accreditation, endangering the ability of students to transfer credits.
Back from the brink. Once threatened pelicans are thriving on a WA island near Tri-Cities
Fish and Wildlife commissioners didn’t agree on how best to protect them.
Montana Laws Forcing Avista and Others to Retain Stake in Coal Power Plant Ruled Unconstitutional
Though legal experts and even the Montana Legislature’s own legal staff warned the Republican-dominated House and Senate that many of the bills lawmakers were drafting and passing didn’t quite meet constitutional muster, the 2021 session produced a flurry of bills, most of which were signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte.
Fishermen fear going out of business after Alaska cancels snow and king crab harvest
SEATTLE — Crab fishermen are at a loss after Alaska canceled harvest season for two types of crabs over population concerns. For the first time ever, the Bering Sea snow crab harvest is closed, and for the second consecutive year, the Bristol Bay red king crab harvest is as well.
Wildfire ready neighbors expands across Central Washington
RONALD, Wash.- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties. According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners,...
It's so hard to find Covid boosters in WA, experts worry people will give up
As the season for respiratory illnesses approaches, public health officials in Washington state are encouraging people to get updated Covid booster shots as soon as possible. But many locations are booked weeks out and residents say they’re struggling to find appointments. That’s because Washington does not have enough booster...
BLM INVITES PUBLIC TO IDAHO RESOURCE ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING
TWIN FALLS – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Idaho Resource Advisory Council will meet to discuss a variety of public land management topics from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the BLM Twin Falls District Office, 2878 Addison Ave. E, Twin Falls, ID 83301 and virtually via Zoom. The public is invited and there will be a comment period at 4 p.m. Agenda items will include BLM updates, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law implementation, statewide renewable energy strategy discussion and the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project.
Wildfires affecting air quality, causing moderate to unhealthy conditions
Wildfires burning in Washington are affecting the air quality, which has been moderate to unhealthy in many areas. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources reported on Monday that there were six large wildfires while 12 have been reported since Sunday. KIRO 7′s Gary Horcher pulled up the Department of...
You’ll Never Believe Which Tri-City is Washington’s Most Affordable
I never in a million years would have guessed that my city is one of Washington's most affordable. Just for giggles, I Googled Washington's most affordable cities and I was truly surprised to see that one Tri-Cities was listed at #2. When I first moved to Tri-Cities, I found a...
Tri-State Family Practice Receives 2022 Immunize Washington Certification for Outstanding Immunization Rates for Children and/or Adolescents
CLARKSTON - Tri-State Family Practice has received the 2022 Immunize Washington Certification for outstanding immunization rates for child and/or adolescents. The Immunize WA provider recognition program, hosted by the Washington Health Plan Partnership, is compromised of the WA State Department of health, WA State Health Care Authority, the Immunization Action Coalition of WA and all major health plans of Washington.
Millions in Washington may have accidentally enrolled in a subscription service
Have you seen pre-checked boxes when making an online purchase? You may have accidentally enrolled in a subscription service according to new data.
Idaho Among 11 States to Share in $1 Billion in Funding for Small Businesses
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced Tuesday that an additional 11 states will receive up to $1 billion to support small businesses and entrepreneurs. Funding for the programs will come from the State Small Business Credit Initiative that Democrats reauthorized and expanded in their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, known as the American Rescue Plan.
Census data: Montana saw drastic rise of high-income households during pandemic
Montana saw by far the largest percentage increase of wealthy households during the pandemic compared with all other states in the U.S., according to census data. Bryce Ward, a Montana economist and consultant, used American Community Survey data and found that between 2019 and 2021, the number of Montana households earning $200,000 or more per year increased by nearly 12,000, or 63%.
Humpback whale found dead in Washington was one of two likely struck by ship this month
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash — A humpback whale found dead on the Washington coast earlier this month showed "clear indications of blunt force trauma" that researchers believe is the result of a ship strike. The humpback was first reported on Jefferson County's Ruby Beach on Oct. 5. It is one...
Native American lawmaker aims to address MMIWP epidemic in Washington State
Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff has spent more than 20 years advocating on behalf of Native communities and speaking out about missing and murdered Indigenous people. She’s brought those experience with her to the Washington state legislature. “Right now I’m the only Native American legislator on both sides,” Lekanoff said. “And I’m carrying more buckets of water than any state...
Growing consensus on Interstate Bridge replacement
ODOT says key players and stakeholders are all coming together to work toward the new bridge plan.COLUMN: Kris Strickler's KEEP OREGON MOVING For the past few years, the Oregon and Washington Departments of Transportation have been working to replace the 105-year-old Interstate Bridge across the Columbia River with a safer, seismically resilient bridge that will offer expanded opportunities for transportation modes, including high capacity transit and better access for people walking and rolling. This past summer, the boards, councils and commissions of all eight local partner agencies involved in the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program recommended we move forward...
Trespassing call leads to more than 50 wildlife charges against 5 Idaho men
The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game. What started as a simple phone call to Idaho Fish and Game about trespassing in the Pahsimeroi Valley during the 2021 pronghorn archery season, led to an extensive investigation with over 50 wildlife charges filed against five southwest Idaho men.
Historic 'Columbus Day Storm' struck the Pacific Northwest 60 years ago with power of Category 3 hurricane
Wednesday marks 60 years since what is considered the greatest storm to strike the Pacific Northwest: the Columbus Day Storm – a storm with somewhat similar impacts to a major hurricane.
