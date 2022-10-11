Read full article on original website
WKTV
Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard, Millpond Pavilion complete
FLY CREEK, N.Y. – The Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard will dedicate their new Millpond Pavilion with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 15. The pavilion completes the Millpond boardwalk project started back in 2005. It will showcase a revolving exhibit from the Mill’s collection of agriculture and milling apparatus along with antique engines.
watervilletimes.com
Clinton ABC
The October Networking breakfast by the Clinton Chamber of Commerce met at the Clinton A Better Chance house on the Hamilton College campus. The Clinton program celebrates its 50th year this year. Clinton ABC Board member Kelly Landry talks about the Nov. 5 Golden Extravaganza at the Yahnundasis Club to celebrate and raise money to run the non-profit program. Information on tickets can be found at Eventbrite.com. Co-Board President Travis Hill explained how the program brings in up to eight high school-aged boys of color each year from urban areas to have them attend Clinton High School with a goal of attending college.
When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?
If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
watervilletimes.com
Local Woman Honored For Volunteering
Each year the Herkimer County Office for the Aging and Advisory Council recognize two older adults in the community who have done great work through volunteering. On Sept. 29 at Cacciatore’s in Ilion the two awards were presented at the RSVP Luncheon. Chosen for Outstanding Contribution was Joann Capraro...
iheartoswego.com
Gary Wallace – October 10, 2022
Gary Wallace, 67; of Fulton, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by family Monday, October 10th, 2022; after enduring a brief illness. Gary was born in Fulton, NY to the late Floyd and Julia (Zanewych) Wallace. He had remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Gary was previously employed with Northern Ready...
watervilletimes.com
Madison Central Accepts Grants
The Madison Central School Board of Education voted to accept two grants at their September meeting. The Student Mental Health Support grant of $1,050,054 and the SAM grant of $60,000 were both approved unanimously. The SAM grant will be used to buy a new tractor for the Maintenance Department. In...
WKTV
Utica City Hall archway removed
The archway was deemed structurally unsound and had been rotted through.
WKTV
Oneida Indian Nation breaking into maple industry with new enterprise
The Oneida Indian Nation is expanding into the maple industry with its newest business enterprise, Wáhta’ Maple Farm. The Nation will plant hundreds of new trees on its lands to expand its existing stock and grow, process and produce the maple using small-batch methods. Production is expected to...
Oktoberfest returns to Baldwinsville on Oct. 22
BALDWINSVILLE — German teacher Ben Gerardi is resurrecting a B’ville tradition: Oktoberfest. The festival returns Oct. 22 as a fundraiser for Our Apiary, a local nonprofit that promotes language learning opportunities. “I thought I would try my hand at bringing it back, kind of being the community lightning...
Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night
In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
A Show for the Ages! Highly Anticipated Concert On It’s Way to Rome
SummerStage is an annual tradition at Rome Capitol Theater that spans over three decades. Since 1989, the program has drawn people from all over Central New York to participate. Some even use it to build their resume to go on and make a name for themselves on Broadway. In the end, everyone there builds relationships and friendships to last a life time.
WKTV
Corvette catches fire on Middle Settlement Road in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Smoke could be seen for miles after a Chevy Corvette caught fire on Middle Settlement Road in New Hartford Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the scene near Stewart’s around 2:30 p.m. The New York Mills fire chief says one man was...
The U.S. 2nd Oldest Pizzeria Is In Utica Serving An ‘Upside Down Pizza’
I just can't get enough of pizza. Last week, I had lunch with a friend that I hadn't seen in a long time. While we both pored over the large menu, neither of us could make a decision on what we wanted for lunch. I then blurted out, how about...
WKTV
CNY Eye Physicians and Surgeons moves to new location in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – CNY Eye Physicians and Surgeons held a ribbon cutting to celebrate their move into a newly renovated building on Seneca Turnpike on Wednesday. The new building, previously Alfredo’s and then Daniele’s Banquet House, has been completely renovated into a one-story medical office, complete with a lot of parking and a grand entrance.
Sistina Giordano leaving Syracuse TV’s ‘Bridge Street’ after nearly a decade
NewsChannel 9 (WSYR-TV) personality Sistina Giordano is leaving “Bridge Street” after nearly a decade hosting the daytime talk show in Syracuse. “After more than 8 years as co-host of Bridge Street, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’ve loved every minute of greeting you all each weekday morning and I hope you’ll stick around as I continue with my future endeavors both on and off TV,” Giordano said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to the people I sat next to who supported me and I’m even more excited to see where life takes me professionally and personally.”
watervilletimes.com
Clinton Considers Traffic Committee
The Village of Clinton Board met Monday night to discuss new business. The Board approved a resolution accepting the Aug. 1, Sept. 6, and Sept. 20 meeting minutes into Village record. The Board approved a resolution authorizing the auditing of vouchers. The Board approved a resolution approving the Finance Committee...
localsyr.com
Brooklyn Pickle shares a taste of their menu
(WSYR-TV) — For more than 45 years, Brooklyn Pickle has been keeping Central New Yorkers happy and well-fed. From their start serving sandwiches in an old house on Burnet Ave, they’ve grown to become a restaurant with three locations and a diverse menu. In additions to serving many...
Alumni honor roll: 25 notable Syracuse City SD graduates include actors, astronaut, surgeon general
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Thousands of graduates from high schools across Central New York have gone on to make big impacts in their careers and communities. Syracuse.com is surveying school districts for a sampling of notable alumni. Today, we shine the spotlight on the Syracuse City School District.
Iconic CNY estate up for auction; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 66; Low: 47. Breezy with periods of rain. See the 5-day forecast. ICONIC CNY MANSION UP FOR AUCTION: Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. Now, the owners of The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the historic estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville. They are auctioning the palatial mansion, with a portion of the sale going to a Central New York charity. Here are the details, as well as photos of the inside of the mansion. (Photo courtesy Michael DeRosa Exchange)
WKTV
Petit Larceny arrest in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – New York State Police arrested homeless, Jesse Sklenarik, 31, of Oneonta for the misdemeanor of Attempted Petit Larceny on Friday, Oct. 7. When troopers arrived on scene at Certified Auto in the town of Oneonta, an employee was found holding down Sklenarik after the employee observed Sklenarik allegedly attempting to cut the catalytic converter off a vehicle on their property.
