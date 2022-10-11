Hartford HealthCare-Innovative Cancer Care: ‘Cold Cap’ Treatment Reduces Hair Loss

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
uconn.edu
Medical Assistant Got Her Start at UConn Health
Meet UConn Health Medical Assistant Breanna McConnell, 24, of Bristol. She’s proudly been with UConn Health since 2019 when she began her two-month externship training, part of her Tunxis Community College’s Medical Assistant Program curriculum. McConnell is now a full-time, highly-regarded medical assistant at UConn Health and an...
Lawrence + Memorial Hospital robot allows for precise hernia surgeries
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A four-armed robot at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London is changing how doctors perform hernia surgeries. Depending on what tools are attached to those arms, the Da Vinci Robot is able to perform multiple types of extremely precise hernia surgeries. It’s possible because the robot’s arms are able […]
WTNH.com
Highlighting Women’s Pharmacist Day
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — October is American Pharmacists Month and Oct. 12 is Women’s Pharmacist Day — a time to celebrate and recognize the wonderful pharmacists and the impact they make on patients and the health care community. Madeline Acquilano, a board-certified pharmacist at Hartford Hospital,...
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Importance of the Latest COVID-19 Booster – Dr. Gregory Buller, Chair of Medicine
If you’ve recently had COVID-19, should you wait to get the booster?. Are there any new or different side effects with this shot?. Is it only people who are immunocompromised that need to worry about. minimizing their risk of getting COVID-19?
Register Citizen
Middletown high school teacher, Portland nurse among CT residents helping Ian recovery
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Dave Cruickshank went down to Florida to set up a field hospital as part of the federal recovery effort from Hurricane Ian, his high school students followed along with him from their classroom 1,300 miles away in Middletown.
Court: Canton woman defrauded Section 8 housing program after she married her landlord
CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Canton woman faces up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding the government. Donna Carney, 67, began receiving Section 8 rental assistance under the housing choice voucher program in 1995, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Then, she married her landlord, […]
Eyewitness News
Dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian arrive in CT today
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dogs rescued for Hurricane Ian are set to arrive in Connecticut on Wednesday. The Connecticut Humane Society said it will be taking the dogs once they’re flown in to Hartford-Brainard Airport. Twenty-two dogs from Florida were put on a plane. The CHS said it expects...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Flag put up outside Bristol Health; 2 officers confirmed dead
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Three police officers were shot Wednesday night in Bristol. State police: Officers killed in Bristol were lured to the scene. Updated: 3 hours ago. Two officers...
wiltonbulletin.com
21 dogs arrive at Connecticut Humane Society from Florida after Hurricane Ian
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Twenty-one dogs from a hurricane-ravaged Naples, Fla. arrived at the Connecticut Humane Society on Oct 12. Over 100 dogs and cats were flown in to Connecticut from Florida, with the other lot of the animals heading to different places in the Northeast and Midwest. The 21 dogs taken in by the Connecticut Humane Society are at its main facility in Newington.
New data reveals big increase in remote workers in Connecticut
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Working from home isn’t going away. New census data reveals a big increase among remote workers in Connecticut. Our state is now the 5th in the country for at-home workforces. In West Hartford, there are plans to build more apartments and condos, with more workers looking for good places to […]
Unions pressure Hartford HealthCare for better deals at Windham Hospital
Unionized nurses at Windham Hospital in Willimantic staged a two-day strike last month, and could strike again. The union representing staff members authorized its own strike. Both units are calling for a better deal from owner Hartford HealthCare.
Bristol bakery opens for first responders after 2 officers killed
BRISTOL, Conn. — A Bristol bakery is working round the clock to make sure first responders can get a meal and have a safe space to come to while the impact of a deadly shooting shakes the town. Bakery on Maple is closed to the public Thursday to prioritize...
22 dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian up for adoption in Newington
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Following the tragic aftermath of Hurricane Ian, over 100 dogs were left behind without owners. Now, 22 of them are coming to Connecticut in hopes of finding a new home. The Connecticut Humane Society will receive 22 dogs on Wednesday to help support Florida’s animal shelters. After going through two to […]
Eyewitness News
Dog rescue in Middlebury needs all pups adopted within a month
MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) – Brass City Rescue Alliance announced all their dogs will need to be adopted or in foster care within a month because they will be closing. The dog rescue said they will be closing until further notice because of numerous health issues with the staff. They say the decision to close hasn’t been easy.
WTNH.com
What’s Right With Schools: Newington High School offering Black and Latino Studies class
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Tackling difficult conversations that others may shy away from. There are students today faced with this dilemma. “I’m Puerto Rican and Dominican, but every time I went to take a test for something, it asked me to check off a box and I never really knew what to check off,” said Steward Nunez. “So, I’d always just check off white.”
Two Connecticut officers killed after possible phony 911 call and ambush with AR-15: Sources
BRISTOL, Conn. — Two police officers were shot and killed and one is seriously injured after a gunman allegedly ambushed the officers at a Bristol, Connecticut, home, according to sources. The Bristol police officers were shot while responding to a domestic violence emergency call at a home late Wednesday...
darientimes.com
Plans for former UConn property in West Hartford expected soon
WEST HARTFORD — Plans for the vacant former University of Connecticut campus are expected to be released in the coming weeks. Kristen Gorski, the economic development coordinator, said there could be formal news soon on the first plans for the property, which was sold in December of last year.
Journal Inquirer
Report shows where prison gerrymandering in CT hurt the most
A government agent once described the area around Clay Arsenal in the 1930s as a slum “now mainly occupied by Negros.” The predominantly Black Hartford neighborhood sloped toward the river, subject to floods. The community was congested. Agriculture was scattered. It was considered a “Hazardous” place for mortgage lenders to invest their money, the worst grade possible for any locality.
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Scams against seniors, Dunkin' backlash, Black Friday in Oct.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Tuesday and Wednesday look great, but rain is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Here is his Tuesday mid-morning forecast. Wendell Edwards and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 11, including deliberations continuing in the Alex Jones defamation trial.
WTNH.com
Ask the Attorney: Shot by a Friend While Bow Hunting
New Haven, CT (WTNH) — Personal injury lawsuits can be tough, but not if you have the right guidance. We are giving you insider advice on your legal questions. Joining us today with expert advice is attorney John Haymond from the. Haymond Law Firm. Our viewer, Barry, could really...
